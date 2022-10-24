Read full article on original website
Dusty Baker laments lack of U.S.-born Black players in World Series: ‘It looks bad’
HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker grew up watching Black stars shine in the World Series, paving his path to a life devoted to baseball. When he leads the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night, the AL and NL champions are expected to play without any U.S.-born Black players for the first time since 1950, shortly after Jackie Robinson broke the Major League Baseball color barrier.
Pa., Texas Chambers of Commerce make World Series wager for snacks and beer
Pennsylvania Chamber of Business & Industry President and CEO Luke Bernstein is expecting to have the fixings for a celebratory feast of snacks arrive at his door when the World Series is over. On the eve of Friday’s Game 1 of the best-of-seven series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston...
Wawa extends Phillies ‘SchwarberFest’ deal for remainder of World Series 2022
The MLB World Series 2022 starts on Friday between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros. Wawa has announced it will extend its “SchwarberFest” promotion, starting on Friday, Oct. 28, the first game of the series, offering $5 Shortis and $6 Classics on its app. The convenience store said...
Die-hard Phillies fans don’t let their weddings, receptions interfere with baseball
Everyone knows that nothing, not even a huge life event, can come between Philadelphia sports fans and catching the big game – especially when the Phillies are headed to the World Series. That’s true, at least for two couples, even when the big event is a wedding. “My...
