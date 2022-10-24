Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
Kentucky woman traveled 60 miles on horseback in 1809 to get the first ovariotomy in history
The removal of her 22.5-pound tumor pioneered the birth of abdominal surgery and she endured it with no anesthesia. Wellcome Collection/Francis Countway Library, CC 4.0. At first, the woman thought that she was pregnant. But when the baby didn’t come after the gestation period, the doctor did the surgery.
lanereport.com
Local woman inks major business deal with historic college
LEXINGTON, Ky. — You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center owned by Melanie Day, has expanded its brand to include beauty vending machines for the college campus. In Living Curls College Beauty Supply provides a curated selection of high-quality hair care and beauty products and extensions along with a sense of community to the college campus for all students.
Eastern Progress
"Not only for themeselves;" Remembering alumni Chris and Gracie Hager
There were very few people that Eastern Kentucky University alumni Chris and Gracie Hager did not touch during their time in Richmond. The couple built a life and legacy in the community, working to grow in their faith and better the city they came to call their home. Over a...
fox56news.com
New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
WKYT 27
Police issue Golden Alert for Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Joseph Boggs, 22, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the Edgewood Court area. Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf. He is about 5′9″ and 165...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Large police presence at Lexington high school
WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus. Updated: 3 hours ago. Lexington high school put...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!
Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
Photo of soot-covered miner at Kentucky game with his son goes viral
A photo of a coal miner covered in soot with his son at the University of Kentucky Blue-White basketball game went viral Monday, eventually earning the pair a shout-out from head coach John Calipari.
fox56news.com
Student, 15, charged after Henry Clay lockdown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A student was charged Thursday after the lockdown at a Lexington high school. During a news conference, Lexington police said a 15-year-old male student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. “We do not have any reason to believe that the...
3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
spectrumnews1.com
Meet Georgetown mayoral candidate Burney Jenkins
GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Mayoral candidates from all over the state are getting ready for Election Day. In Georgetown, two long time Scott County residents are looking for votes. Burney Jenkins is running against David Lusby for Georgetown mayor. Jenkins attend Georgetown College and worked for Scott County Schools. If...
WKYT 27
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good. Mellow Mushroom announced on Facebook that it’s closing its downtown Lexington location on South Upper Street. In the post, the restaurant attributed the closing to rising costs and a decrease in sales due to the...
Want to have your own 1850s log cabin village? It's for sale in Kentucky.
Van Buren Village General Store circa 1850Sam Dick. A gravel, private road meanders along a ridge line in Anderson County near Taylorsville Lake. There are no signs posted announcing you are about to see a one-of-a-kind, recreated historic village from the 1850s. About a quarter mile down the road, you come upon the first building.
Appalachian coal miner from UK game featured on NBC’s TODAY
A tweet of an Appalachian coal miner and his son at a Kentucky basketball game has gone viral, and now, the family has been featured on NBC's TODAY.
fox56news.com
Lexington mayoral race hits home stretch
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the home stretch for incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and her challenger Councilman David Kloiber. Crime and how to reduce it has emerged as a leading issue in the race, but the candidates have a lot to say when it comes to keeping Lexington affordable and how our city continues to grow.
WKYT 27
Potential ‘tripledemic’ causing concern for Lexington health officials
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington health officials say they are preparing for three big illnesses to make their mark on the city. COVID-19, flu and RSV cases have leaders concerned that hospitals could fill up during the cold weather months. The three viruses can all look and feel the same.
WKYT 27
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
WKYT 27
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in southern Kentucky. The Wayne County coroner says the investigation started Sunday afternoon after a body was in a burned-out camper in the Murl community. We’re told the body of a 69-year-old man was found in the camper, which was...
