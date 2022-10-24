ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KENTUCKY STATE
lanereport.com

Local woman inks major business deal with historic college

LEXINGTON, Ky. — You’ve Got Curls and Hair Loss Center owned by Melanie Day, has expanded its brand to include beauty vending machines for the college campus. In Living Curls College Beauty Supply provides a curated selection of high-quality hair care and beauty products and extensions along with a sense of community to the college campus for all students.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

New AppHarvest farm opens in Berea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A large Kentucky farm operation is growing a lot of produce and growing the economy at the same time. Hundreds of new jobs are opening in Berea. With 15 acres or nearly 654,000 square feet, AppHarvest is expected to be the world’s largest indoor farm.
BEREA, KY
WKYT 27

Police issue Golden Alert for Lexington man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Joseph Boggs, 22, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the Edgewood Court area. Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf. He is about 5′9″ and 165...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Large police presence at Lexington high school

WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus. Updated: 3 hours ago. Lexington high school put...
LEXINGTON, KY
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Resorts in Kentucky You Must Visit!

Are you looking for the best resorts in Kentucky for your upcoming trip? It’s your lucky day because we got together of all of the best Kentucky resorts together for you in one place!. When it comes to different landscapes and outdoor fun, Kentucky has a surprising abundance of...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Student, 15, charged after Henry Clay lockdown

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A student was charged Thursday after the lockdown at a Lexington high school. During a news conference, Lexington police said a 15-year-old male student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property. “We do not have any reason to believe that the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kentucky

If your favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Kentucky then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of three amazing burger places in Kentucky that are known for their delicious burgers.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Meet Georgetown mayoral candidate Burney Jenkins

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Mayoral candidates from all over the state are getting ready for Election Day. In Georgetown, two long time Scott County residents are looking for votes. Burney Jenkins is running against David Lusby for Georgetown mayor. Jenkins attend Georgetown College and worked for Scott County Schools. If...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good. Mellow Mushroom announced on Facebook that it’s closing its downtown Lexington location on South Upper Street. In the post, the restaurant attributed the closing to rising costs and a decrease in sales due to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington mayoral race hits home stretch

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — It is the home stretch for incumbent Mayor Linda Gorton and her challenger Councilman David Kloiber. Crime and how to reduce it has emerged as a leading issue in the race, but the candidates have a lot to say when it comes to keeping Lexington affordable and how our city continues to grow.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in southern Kentucky. The Wayne County coroner says the investigation started Sunday afternoon after a body was in a burned-out camper in the Murl community. We’re told the body of a 69-year-old man was found in the camper, which was...
WAYNE COUNTY, KY

