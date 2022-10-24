Read full article on original website
Related
Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay With Vertex Pharmaceuticals
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Warner Bros Discovery Inc: "I need to see them make some money. ... I'm not recommending stocks that are losing money." Getty Images...
Jim Cramer Names 5 Recession-Resistant Industries Emerging as Market Leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "What works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. Apple — Apple share fell...
If You're Planning on Tax-Loss Harvesting, Here's the First Number Advisors Say You Should Know
While tax-loss harvesting may offer a silver lining in a down market, investors need to estimate their taxable income to avoid "wasting" the loss. That's because there's a lesser-known 0% long-term capital gains tax bracket and, depending on earnings, you may not owe levies on all or part of your investment gains.
Nasdaq Futures Fall After Weak Amazon Guidance Adds Pressure to Tech Rout
Nasdaq 100 futures were lower Friday after disappointing Amazon earnings added to the already pressured index. Futures tied to the Nasdaq dropped 0.84% Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were fractionally lower and S&P 500 futures lost 0.53%. Amazon led the declines in extended trading, having plunged after the company posted...
Bitcoin Miner Core Scientific Issues Bankruptcy Warning and the Stock Is Down 97% for the Year
Core Scientific, one of the largest publicly traded crypto mining companies in the U.S., raised the possibility of bankruptcy in a statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also disclosed that it will not make its debt payments coming due in late Oct. and early Nov. Core's...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0