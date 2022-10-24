ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Will post-Sandy repairs be enough for the next big storm?

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — After Superstorm Sandy struck the northeast U.S. in 2012, an unprecedented effort began to fortify the densely populated coastline against the next big storm. Thousands of homes were raised on pilings. Concrete and steel walls meant to help hold back the sea were hidden beneath...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Houston Chronicle

Forget bank robbery. These men stole $9 million in meat, feds say.

Nearly $400,000 of it, in two semitrailers taken from a lot in Emerald, Neb., in June. By the time authorities had finished tracing the missing steak, they'd uncovered what they say was an organized enterprise by three Florida men who pulled off about 45 thefts of meat and equipment over a year and a half.
MIAMI, FL
Houston Chronicle

Texas power grid knocked in federal report analyzing winter readiness

Winter is just around the corner and while many in Texas might be ready for cold weather, it seems that the state's electrical grid isn't. In fact, a recent analysis by the Federal Energy Reliability Commission (FERC) indicates that the Texas grid since February 2021's catastrophic Winter Storm Uri remains nearly just as vulnerable.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy