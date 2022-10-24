Bears and Patriots Live Blog: Bears 33, Patriots 14  Final

The NFL can be a fickle place as the Chicago Bears know all too well. Just a week ago they were under fire for dropping a close game at home against the Washington Commanders in primetime. Flash forward just 11 days and, while perhaps not fully sold just yet, folks are coming around to, not only quarterback Justin Fields but also the people in charge of getting the Bears out of misery.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO