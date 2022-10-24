ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chargers' J.C. Jackson done for season; Mike Williams out 'weeks'

By Field Level Media
 3 days ago

Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee and is out for the remainder of the season, coach Brandon Staley told reporters Monday.

Staley also confirmed that wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks and will miss "weeks, not days."

Jackson was carted off the field in the second quarter Sunday after a play in which Seattle's Marquise Goodwin caught a 23-yard touchdown pass with 1:40 left in the first half. Jackson had coverage but suddenly fell near the goal line and grabbed at his right knee. An air cast was placed on the leg before Jackson was taken off the field.

The 26-year-old has endured a rough season. He underwent ankle surgery in late August and missed the first two games. He hasn't recorded an interception in five games with the Chargers.

Jackson recorded an NFL-best 25 interceptions through the previous four seasons he spent with the New England Patriots. He recorded a career-best nine picks in 2020 and followed that up with eight last season, when he was a Pro Bowl selection for the first time.

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers in the offseason.

Williams was carted to the locker room in the fourth quarter of Sunday's game.

Williams had seven catches for 86 yards and a touchdown before departing. Williams has 37 catches for 495 yards on the season, the latter tying him for No. 10 in the NFL. He's also hauled in three touchdowns.

Williams has helped pick up the slack for Keenan Allen, who had been out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury. Allen returned against the Seahawks.

The Chargers (4-3) have a bye in Week 8.

--Field Level Media

The Greeneville Sun

The Greeneville Sun

