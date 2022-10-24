ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 3 days ago

Lazy Dog , a chain of restaurants founded by the Simms family, have leased the former Mimi’s Cafe location in Mira Mes a. The dog-friendly casual dining chain will move into the 6,550 square foot stand alone building at the Mira Mesa Market Center .

“We’re thrilled to join the growing and vibrant community of Mira Mesa,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog in a press release. “We’ve received such a warm welcome in the San Diego area already and are so excited to share our small-town hospitality and handcrafted food and drink.”

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA, Lazy Dog operates restaurants primarily in California but also hold a number of locations in seven other states including Texas, Colorado, and Georgia. You can find Lazy Dog locally in San Diego’s Mission Valley.

The location is said to bring to mind a Rocky Mountain retreat, with a cozy interior and lodge-style furnishings like fireplaces, ledge stone, and cowboy-inspired artwork. The location comes complete with a large outdoor patio which will feature a fire pit for guests to gather around.

Lazy Dog’s menu features comfort food with a twist, spotlighting seasonal ingredients with an extensive selection of handcrafted cocktails and craft beers. Lazy Dog locations are perfect for casual weeknight dinners, happy hour gatherings, and lively weekend brunch.

Lazy Dog’s second San Diego location is expected to open in Late 2023 . For additional information about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, visit their Website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SAdtG_0il9pVwe00
Photo: LoopNet


Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northcountydailystar.com

Downtown Historic Vista’s Newest Brewery is Now Open

InZane Brewing Company is officially open at its location at 236 Main Street in Downtown Historic Vista. Beer is currently being brewed on site. Owners Mike and Ewa Zane said the road to opening was a long one, but the City of Vista has assisted along the way. InZane Brewing is located next to When Pigs Fly BBQ, a local eatery that will deliver food from their menu to brewery patrons.
VISTA, CA
beerconnoisseur.com

Mother Earth Brew Co. Drops Final Project X Release of 2022

Mother Earth Brew Co. in Vista, California has announced the release of its final Project X series beer for 2022: Static Profile HIPA. Full details are below. Vista, CA & Nampa, ID – October 27th, 2022. Mother Earth began shipping out the latest release in its rotating Hazy IPA series this week. Static Profile follows a similar formula as its Project X predecessors by putting the focus on the can art and supporting it with a well balanced, yet fresh take, on the series’ style.
VISTA, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

Fun for kids in La Mesa and Campo!

Do you know any kids who love trains? If you do, there are many opportunities for fun coming up in both La Mesa and Campo!. Yesterday I was passing the La Mesa Depot Museum when I noticed it was open and someone was working inside. That someone was Station Master...
LA MESA, CA
sandiegoville.com

Toast Gastrobrunch Shutters In San Diego's North County

The veteran restaurateur behind Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza has shuttered his morning-focused Toast Gastrobrunch concept in San Diego's North County. Sami Ladeki began his restaurant empire in 1989 with the opening of his first Sammy's Woodfired Pizza in downtown La Jolla. Ladeki also once operated Roppongi Japanese restaurant in La Jolla and had two branches of Pisco Rotisserie & Cevicheria in San Diego. After Pisco closed in Carlsbad in 2018, Ladeki replaced the Peruvian restaurant concept with brunch-inspired Toast Gastrobrunch, which opened in early 2019. Ladeki subsequently launched a similar concept dubbed Toasted Gastrobrunch in the Green Valley area of Las Vegas, which has a second branch in the process of opening in Oceanside, CA.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Terry Mansfield

San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods

San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Dan Parker - Best Life San Diego

Living in Rancho Bernardo, SD

Rancho Bernardo is one of the largest master-planned communities positioned in the northernmost residential area of San Diego, housing a population of nearly 50,000, and having an identity all its own. Serving as the home base for the new half a billion-dollar Apple campus, it is located right off I-15 south of the San Pasqual Valley - not a coastal community if you’re looking to tour (about 20 minutes away from the coast) but there are a lot of reasons which make this community so special.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Coast News

County Supervisor Desmond talks with residents at Silvergate San Marcos on key concerns for seniors

SAN MARCOS, CA – October 27, 2022 – More than 30 inquisitive residents and team members from Silvergate San Marcos — the area’s premier senior living community — turned out for an informative presentation by County Supervisor Jim Desmond on Tuesday, October 18 to hear an update on key issues relevant to seniors in the community. The 45-minute discussion focused on several topics, including mental health, homelessness, and the current state of the Covid pandemic in California.
SAN MARCOS, CA
CBS 8

What are the top stolen vehicles in San Diego?

SAN DIEGO — Vehicle thefts are on the rise in San Diego. In 2021, San Diego Police responded to more stolen vehicle calls than it has in the past four years. CBS 8 wanted to take a deeper look at just what type of vehicles thieves target the most in the city of San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
daytrippen.com

Helgren’s Sportfishing Oceanside Whale Watching Sports Fishing

Helgren’s Sports Fishing operates out of Oceanside Harbor. Whale-watching cruises operate from December through April. Whale-watching tours last about two hours, and the captain fully narrates each trip. Whale Watching and Sea Life Adventures are offered seasonally out of Oceanside Harbor. During the summer, you may spot blue whales,...
OCEANSIDE, CA
What Now San Diego

What Now San Diego

San Diego County, CA
531
Followers
271
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowsandiego.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy