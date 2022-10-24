Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location

Lazy Dog , a chain of restaurants founded by the Simms family, have leased the former Mimi’s Cafe location in Mira Mes a. The dog-friendly casual dining chain will move into the 6,550 square foot stand alone building at the Mira Mesa Market Center .

“We’re thrilled to join the growing and vibrant community of Mira Mesa,” said Chris Simms, founder and CEO of Lazy Dog in a press release. “We’ve received such a warm welcome in the San Diego area already and are so excited to share our small-town hospitality and handcrafted food and drink.”

Headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA, Lazy Dog operates restaurants primarily in California but also hold a number of locations in seven other states including Texas, Colorado, and Georgia. You can find Lazy Dog locally in San Diego’s Mission Valley.

The location is said to bring to mind a Rocky Mountain retreat, with a cozy interior and lodge-style furnishings like fireplaces, ledge stone, and cowboy-inspired artwork. The location comes complete with a large outdoor patio which will feature a fire pit for guests to gather around.

Lazy Dog’s menu features comfort food with a twist, spotlighting seasonal ingredients with an extensive selection of handcrafted cocktails and craft beers. Lazy Dog locations are perfect for casual weeknight dinners, happy hour gatherings, and lively weekend brunch.

Lazy Dog’s second San Diego location is expected to open in Late 2023 . For additional information about Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, visit their Website .

Photo: LoopNet

