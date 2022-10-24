Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
Microsoft is bringing Age of Empires to mobile, for real this time
Age of Empires is one of the biggest real-time strategy franchises of all time, but for more than 25 years it’s been “stuck” on a single platform: PC. Truth be told, mobile gamers have been blessed with not one, but two Age of Empires games, but these aren’t faithful recreations of any of the four games in the series.
Microsoft and Sony in corporate battle over Call of Duty access
Hunting down your enemies on the bustling streets of Amsterdam, along the U.S.-Mexico border or in a Middle Eastern fishing village is just part of the intense action in the latest Call of Duty video game. The Friday release of "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" continues a nearly two-decade...
protocol.com
Call of Duty says farewell to the traditional console gaming model
When the latest Call of Duty title launches Friday, it will mark the end of one of gaming’s most enduring, lucrative, and influential series. Call of Duty isn’t disappearing, of course, but its future stands to change in both subtle and dramatic ways in the coming years. A transforming game industry and Microsoft’s pending acquisition of parent company Activision Blizzard, combined with a potentially bitter breakup from longtime partner Sony, have set the shooter series on a collision course with the kind of radical change franchise leadership has avoided for much of the last two decades.
CNBC
A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
PlayStation quietly removes PS Plus feature
Weirdly, Sony has seemingly deleted the dates that tell you when games are leaving PlayStation Plus from the display menus and graphical user experience on the PlayStation 5. It's very possible that this is an error that has emerged from an update, before we start rolling up our sleeves. However. It is known that Sony doesn't particularly prioritise preservation of its storied library of games, especially in contrast with Xbox's commitment to backwards-compatibility across generations and TLC for older titles.
US News and World Report
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Which console wins?
Our PS5 vs. Xbox Series X comparison will show you how these consoles compare in terms of specs, games and more.
US News and World Report
China Says Willing to Communicate With US Military but 'Red Lines' Should Be Respected
BEIJING (Reuters) - China attaches great importance to Sino-U.S. military relations and is willing to see China and the U.S. have military communications but "red lines" remain, a Chinese defense ministry spokesman said on Thursday. If the U.S. wishes to strengthen military communications, it should "respect China's interests and major...
Putin's Mouthpiece Says Russia Will Target US Satellites If They Help Ukraine — Days After Elon Musk Vowed To Provide Free Starlink Services
Vladimir Putin’s mouthpiece and a senior foreign ministry official warned that Russia would target commercial satellites from the U.S. and its allies if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. What Happened: The Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Non-Proliferation and Arms Control, Konstantin Vorontsov,...
Amazon joins Big Tech's dark forecast for the rest of the year. It said next quarter's sales will be less than expected – and its stock just plummeted 17%
The company's forecast for the fiscal fourth quarter came in way below Wall Street's consensus expectations.
IGN
The Xbox Adaptive Controller Was Almost Canceled Before Teams Across Microsoft Rebelled
Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller almost didn’t make the cut into production, but it sounds like teams from across the company intervened to see that the project received its funding. In an interview with The Verge, Microsoft corporate vice president of Windows and devices Robin Seiler revealed the Xbox...
Northern Tool + Equipment’s CEO Suresh Krishna Receives “Global Indian of the Year” Award From AsiaOne, Highlighting Victories To-date and Paving the Way for Success
BURNSVILLE, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Suresh Krishna, President, and CEO of family-owned Northern Tool + Equipment, was awarded by New Delhi-based Asian media powerhouse AsiaOne as a “Global Indian of the Year,” a celebration of his successful executive career to-date and an acknowledgment of his recent successes charting the course for the 40-year-old national retailer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005218/en/ In his position as CEO, Krishna has brought financial growth and successful innovative strategies to propel the 40-year-old national retailer (Photo: Business Wire)
GM beats inflation as US demand drives quarter
General Motors beat Wall Street earnings expectations as vehicle sales began to rebound from persistent supply chain troubles. The automaker posted a net income of $3.3 billion, or $2.25 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared to $2.42 billion a year earlier. Net income for the quarter was driven by a new vehicle sales increase of 24% in the United States.
ComicBook
Nintendo Ends Another Online Feature
Nintendo discontinued another of its online services this week as part of the gradual shutdown of the various features supported on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U devices. This time, those who been hanging onto that console and the handheld device will no longer be able to post images from their games onto social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. It's a small feature to say goodbye to, but it's another marked off the list towards the eventual end of the ability to buy games on these platforms through the Nintendo eShop.
N Korea fires missiles toward sea as US warns over nukes
South Korea says that North Korea has fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward the sea in its first ballistic weapons tests in two weeks
decrypt.co
Future of Work in the Metaverse to Look 'More Like Video Games': Microsoft Xbox Lead
Phil Spencer, who leads the software giant's Xbox division, joined a host of high-profile tech CEOs in criticizing Meta’s flagship project. Microsoft’s gaming CEO has poured water on Meta’s metaverse project, describing it as “a poorly built video game.”. Phil Spencer, speaking at the WSJ Tech...
US News and World Report
U.S. to Scrap Sea-Launched Nuclear Missile Despite Military Backing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will stop developing nuclear-armed sea launched cruise missiles, Pentagon documents released on Thursday said, despite senior military officials publicly recommending keeping it. The decision to cancel the submarine-launched cruise missile could help President Joe Biden address calls from fellow Democrats to scale back America's nuclear...
ComicBook
Xbox Hints at Possible Game Pass and Console Price Increases
Microsoft likes to call Xbox Game Pass "the best deal in gaming," but it seems that deal could get a little less sweet in the future. Speaking at WSJ Live, Xbox boss Phil Spencer discussed prices for Xbox consoles and Xbox Game Pass, stating that the company might have to raise prices "on certain things" in the future. It's unclear when that might happen, or exactly what might go up in price, but Spencer did state that there are no plans to do so during this holiday season.
PlayStation fan archives every PS2 manual online, preserving them forever
A PlayStation mega fan and video game preservationist has scanned every single US manual for PlayStation 2 in 4K resolution, and it only took a sum of $40,000 to do it. I didn't have a PlayStation 2, in fact, the first console that we got was the Nintendo Wii. We did have the family computer though and the novelty of Windows XP allowed us to have a profile for my mum, my dad, and us lot with our own democratically chosen desktop wallpaper. While we waited for games to install, we would leaf through the manuals, filled with greyscale promise of the game's potential. That same shot of nostalgia motivated Kirkland to restore all 1,902 manuals to the glory of full 4K resolution in an entry to Archive.org and allow other players to sift through the memories they stir up.
US News and World Report
Chinese Cities Double Down on Zero-COVID as Outbreaks Widen
BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese cities from Wuhan in central China to Xining in the northwest are doubling down on COVID-19 curbs, sealing up buildings, locking down districts and throwing millions into distress in a scramble to halt widening outbreaks. China on Thursday reported a third straight day of more than...
