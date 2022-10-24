Read full article on original website
BBC
Gay Palestinian Ahmad Abu Marhia beheaded in West Bank
Palestinian police have arrested a suspect in the killing of a 25-year-old man after his body was found decapitated in the occupied West Bank. LGBTQ groups in Israel, where Ahmad Abu Marhia was seeking asylum, say he had received threats because he was gay. Video of the murder scene in...
Australia will no longer recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital as it ‘undermines’ two-state solution
Australia has said it will no longer recognise West Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, reversing its previous government’s contentious decision.Foreign minister Penny Wong on Tuesday said the Labor Party government has agreed to recognise Tel Aviv as the capital and said Jerusalem’s status should be resolved in peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.“We will not support an approach that undermines” a two-state solution, Ms Wong said. “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv.”Israeli prime minister Yair Lapid was quick to criticise the Labor party’s decision, calling it a “hasty” foreign policy shift. The Australian ambassador has been...
Israeli troops raid gunmen's hideout; 5 Palestinians killed
Israeli forces raided a stronghold of an armed group in the occupied West Bank's second largest city, blowing up an explosives lab and engaging in a firefight, the military said Tuesday. Five Palestinians were killed and 20 were wounded, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.The overnight raid in the old city, or kasbah, of Nablus, was one of the deadliest in the West Bank in 2022 and comes at a time of escalating tensions.Television footage showed flames and smoke rising in the night sky over Nablus. The target of the raid was a group of Palestinian gunmen calling themselves...
This Extremist Could Destroy Israel as We Know It
Until two years ago, Itamar Ben-Gvir had a picture of Baruch Goldstein, who in 1994 massacred 29 Muslim worshippers in Hebron, hanging in his home.Today, many expect him to be a minister in Israel’s next government. The story of how the 46-year-old became a political star (even after being disqualified at the age of 17 from compulsory military service due to his extremist record) is very much a story of Israel’s steady lurch to the right. And on the eve of the Nov. 1 election, observers anxiously watch as Ben-Gvir and his allies seek to remake the Jewish state in...
The Jewish Press
Palestinian Authority Punishes Bethlehem Hotel for Hosting Christian Conference with Jewish Symbols
After shots were fired at a Bethlehem hotel, the Palestinian Authority’s Tourism Ministry opened an investigation, but according to the Abu Ali Express site — the investigation was not to track down the shooters, but instead, the Palestinian Authority investigated the hotel and shut down their conference meeting hall after photos were seen on social media showing Jewish symbols on the stage.
nationalinterest.org
Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria
The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Business Insider
Lions and crocodiles credited with killing ISIS insurgents fighting in Mozambique, says report
A police chief said, "some of them died having been hit by bullets from our forces and others due to attacks by animals."ISIS has been fighting for control of the oil-rich province of Cabo Delgado since 2017. Wild lions and snakes have killed a number of ISIS fighters in northern...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Myanmar military defends air strikes on concert that claimed 80 lives and injured 100
Myanmar’s military has defended air strikes it carried out on a concert organised by an ethnic minority that killed as many as 80 people, including singers and musicians.The military claimed it was responding to the ambushes and attacks from the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), a group engaged in a six-decade-long struggle demanding greater autonomy for the Kachin people.The strikes, which were carried out on Sunday, were in accordance with international rules of engagement, the junta claimed, adding that it was a “necessary operation” in response to “terrorist” acts carried out by the Kachin group.It also dismissed the reports of...
A secretive fleet of ships is poised to move Russian oil under the radar after EU sanctions kick in
A fleet of ships amassed under shady circumstances will likely be used to help keep Russian oil flowing once EU sanctions take hold in December, Bloomberg reported.
US News and World Report
Ukrainian Troops Holding Out Against Crazy Russian Tactics -Zelenskiy
(Reuters) - Ukrainian troops are holding out against repeated attacks near two key towns in the eastern Donbas region, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, describing the Russian tactics as crazy. Zelenskiy, speaking in an evening video address, also said there would be good news from the front, but gave...
US News and World Report
White House Vows Response if Russia Attacks U.S. Satellites
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Any response on U.S. infrastructure will be met with a response, the White House said on Thursday after a senior Russian foreign ministry official said Western commercial satellites could become legitimate targets for Russia if they were involved in the war in Ukraine. White House spokesman John...
The Jewish Press
Hezbollah: For Every Israeli Strike in Syria, We’ll Attack US Forces in the Country
Several strikes against American forces in Syria were reported by Syrian Telegram channels and other media in October, according to a report by MEMRI’s Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM). Some of these reports were confirmed by U.S. forces. On Oct. 23, for example, there was a report of...
Opinion: Putin is trying to distract us from the blindingly obvious
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seeking to distract his nation from the blindingly obvious, namely that he is losing badly on the battlefield and utterly failing to achieve even the vastly scaled back objectives of his invasion, writes David Andelman.
Russia Now Has a Second Frontline Set Up Just to Kill Its Deserters: Intel
Russian’s Vladimir Putin sparked the wrath of his own people by drafting hundreds of thousands to join the war against Ukraine, and now it seems some of those men were sent not to fight the so-called “enemy” but to “snuff out” any of the Russian troops who dare to retreat.
Albany Herald
Myanmar military airstrikes kill more than 60, Kachin rebels say
Dozens of people have reportedly been killed in military airstrikes at a celebratory event in Myanmar's mountainous Kachin state on Sunday, drawing international condemnation of the junta that seized power in the country more than a year and a half ago. Victims had been attending an event organized by the...
Tankers filled with dirty Russian oil are piling up around Asian ports ahead of fresh EU sanctions
Tankers carrying Russian oil have settled at ports near Malaysia and Singapore ahead of the next round of EU sanctions. Roughly 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil was sitting on vessels for the week ending October 24. New European Union sanctions will ban insurance on tankers holding Russian oil...
US News and World Report
Barrack Says He Hoped Trump Ties Would Appeal to UAE; Denies Being Agent
NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tom Barrack, a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump, acknowledged under cross-examination on Thursday that he hoped his ties to the then-president would encourage a United Arab Emirates official to invest with his company, but said he did not agree to exchange political access for a business relationship.
Who is Lions' Den, a new Palestinian group Israeli forces attacked in the West Bank?
TEL AVIV — This year has already been the deadliest Palestinians have experienced in the Israeli-occupied West Bank in many years. But a brazen Israeli special forces operation before dawn Tuesday, which killed five Palestinians, including at least one militant, and wounded 20, was this year's single bloodiest confrontation in the West Bank yet.
US News and World Report
China's Xi Says Willing to Work With United States for Mutual Benefit
BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping said China is willing to work with the United States to find ways to get along to the benefit of both, Chinese state television reported on Thursday, ahead of a possible meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Indonesia. As major powers, China and...
