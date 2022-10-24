ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Police: 2 men suspected in Florida shooting caught in Texas

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two suspects in a shooting outside a Florida bar that left one person dead and six wounded earlier this month were arrested Monday in Texas, officials said.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office Fugitive Task Force arrested the two men, Josue Clavel, 22, and Damaso Bravo, 32, in Brownsville, Texas, according to a Tampa police news release.

The men had been hiding at a hotel with their girlfriends, officials said, adding the group had $20,000 in cash.

“I cannot stress enough how members of the Tampa Police Department have worked tirelessly around the clock to find those responsible and bring justice to these victims,” Chief Mary O’Connor said.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 9, Clavel and Bravo got into a fight with several people at the LIT Cigar and Martini Lounge in downtown Tampa, police said. The fight moved outside, and Clavel and Bravo fired multiple shots, striking seven people and killing one, a 30-year-old man visiting from California for a wedding, officials said.

Tampa police detectives also identified Clavel and Bravo as members of the Latin Kings gang. Florida officials said they are working with authorities in Texas to have the men extradited back to Tampa.

