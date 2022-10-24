LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused a Las Vegas police detective of grabbing her by the neck and ankle during an argument earlier this month, according to an arrest report. Michael Lyons, 33, was booked on Oct. 20 on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping and coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, LVMPD had said.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 10 HOURS AGO