news3lv.com
Motorcycle rider arrested after speeding at 115 MPH, flipping off Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcycle rider was arrested after allegedly speeding up to 115 miles per hour and flipping the bird to Las Vegas police. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's traffic bureau posted about the arrest, saying a department helicopter clocked the bike in the area of Desert Inn Road and Jones Boulevard.
news3lv.com
Police investigate gunshots in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating gunshots heard in the southwest valley. Officers reported to the 4000 block of Arville Street near W. Flamingo Road and W. Twain Avenue around 11 p.m. No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.
news3lv.com
71-year-old dead after hit and run in south valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 71-year-old woman died after a collision in the south valley. Police reported to the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane around 3 p.m on Thursday. A blue 2004 Toyota Matrix collided with a green 2002 Nissan X-Terra at a traffic light....
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in August
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect was arrested regarding a fatal shooting in the south valley in August. The shooting occurred on August 28 around 11 p.m. near Sierra Vista Drive and Willson Square. Officers found a victim at the scene suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported...
news3lv.com
Suspect arrested for deadly shooting near Maryland Parkway, Hacienda
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing another man in the central Las Vegas valley earlier this month. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say they took Cory Cruz, 32, into custody on Wednesday for the Oct. 17 shooting. Officers had responded to a...
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday. The crash happened on Cheyenne Avenue on Interstate 15 at around 2 p.m. According to the Police, a pickup truck, an utility truck, an SUV, and a white box truck were involved in the collision.
23-Year-Old Man Died In A Fatal Crash In Henderson (Henderson, NV)
According to the City of Henderson Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Sunday in Henderson. Officials confirmed that a 23-year-old male died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on a new home construction west of Via Altimira. A black Mercedes Sedan was traveling at...
Las Vegas police officer rear-ended by suspected DUI driver
A Las Vegas police officer was hit by a suspected drunk driver on Thursday night near Las Vegas Boulevard and 215 beltway.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Child went to neighbor’s house to report mom was shot in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a young child went to a neighbor’s house early Thursday morning to report that his mother had been shot. According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:20 a.m. in the 5800 block of Spectacular Bid Street.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Las Vegas police detective accused of grabbing girlfriend by neck, ankle
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused a Las Vegas police detective of grabbing her by the neck and ankle during an argument earlier this month, according to an arrest report. Michael Lyons, 33, was booked on Oct. 20 on suspicion of second-degree kidnapping and coercion constituting domestic violence with threat or use of physical force, LVMPD had said.
Driver killed in crash at Flamingo, Decatur intersection
One person was killed in a crash early Wednesday morning at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Decatur Boulevard causing that intersection to be closed most of the overnight hours.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Daughter taken into custody after mom found dead in south valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a woman was taken into custody Wednesday morning after her mother was found dead in the south valley. According to police, at approximately 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, a woman called authorities to report that her mother was dead. Police...
Nevada State Police investigate second fatal crash near motor speedway
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is investing a fatal crash near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to police.
23 Year-Old Man Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Henderson Police, a motor-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Sunday. The crash happened at a new home construction area west of Via Altimira at around 7:40 a.m. According to the police, a black Mercedes Sedan traveling at a high speed was involved in the collision. The...
Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers headed toward the northern part of the Las Vegas valley along the I-15 are experiencing delays due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. As of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the crash had blocked traffic along the I-15 northbound south of Cheyenne. The far right travel […]
Man fatally stabbed at 'homeless encampment' in east valley, police say
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide in east Las Vegas Wednesday night.
news3lv.com
New video shows moments leading up to shooting that killed 22-year-old Nevada soldier
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Almost one year after a 22-year-old Nevada National Guard soldier was killed while attending a Halloween party, police are releasing surveillance video showing the deadly drive-by shooting. The shooting occurred outside a residence near Charleston Boulevard and Sloan Lane back on October 31, 2021. Three...
news3lv.com
143 citations issued by police for crosswalk enforcement event
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies handed out more than 100 citations to drivers who didn’t stop for the bright yellow chicken crossing the road in front of Spring Valley High School on Friday. Officers held the enforcement event to promote pedestrian safety ahead of Halloween.
1 person dies after single vehicle crash in Henderson
Henderson Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
KTNV
New traffic signal to be activated in East Las Vegas,10,400 vehicles reportedly pass the intersection daily
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clark County officials say that the traffic signals at the intersection of Desert Inn Road and Mountain Vista Street will activate Thursday around 6:30 a.m. Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom said, “The new signals at this busy intersection will allow us to improve traffic flow...
