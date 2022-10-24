ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
news3lv.com

Police investigate gunshots in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating gunshots heard in the southwest valley. Officers reported to the 4000 block of Arville Street near W. Flamingo Road and W. Twain Avenue around 11 p.m. No injuries have been reported. The investigation is ongoing.
news3lv.com

71-year-old dead after hit and run in south valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 71-year-old woman died after a collision in the south valley. Police reported to the intersection of South Eastern Avenue and East Patrick Lane around 3 p.m on Thursday. A blue 2004 Toyota Matrix collided with a green 2002 Nissan X-Terra at a traffic light....
news3lv.com

Suspect arrested for fatal shooting in August

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect was arrested regarding a fatal shooting in the south valley in August. The shooting occurred on August 28 around 11 p.m. near Sierra Vista Drive and Willson Square. Officers found a victim at the scene suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported...
8 News Now

Nevada State Police investigate deadly crash on I-15

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Drivers headed toward the northern part of the Las Vegas valley along the I-15 are experiencing delays due to a deadly crash, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol. As of 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the crash had blocked traffic along the I-15 northbound south of Cheyenne. The far right travel […]
news3lv.com

143 citations issued by police for crosswalk enforcement event

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies handed out more than 100 citations to drivers who didn’t stop for the bright yellow chicken crossing the road in front of Spring Valley High School on Friday. Officers held the enforcement event to promote pedestrian safety ahead of Halloween.
