Beverly Hills, CA

Gov. Newsom, Beverly Hills Mayor condemn antisemitic hate in LA

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Following a weekend in which antisemitic banners were draped over an overpass of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Los Angeles and some 25 flyers blaming gun control on Jewish people were disbursed in Beverly Hills, Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday issued a statement of condemnation.

“This weekend’s public display of antisemitic hate is another wake-up call to all of us that we must remain vigilant to protect our values and freedoms as Californians,” Newsom said.

“The former president gave a platform to extremists spewing hate speech and we continue to see the dangerous consequences — from the insurrection on January 6th to Nazi salutes and anti-Jewish signs over the 405 freeway here in California.

“Our state is committed to protecting our diverse communities and will continue to lead the fight against racial, ethnic, and religious hate wherever it rears its ugly head.”

Beverly Hills police continued to investigate disbursement Saturday night into Sunday morning of about 25 flyers in the north end of the city that blame gun control on Jewish people, authorities said.

The flyers were left in an area north of Sunset Boulevard and west of Benedict Canyon Drive, according to Sgt. Scott Dibble of the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Dibble said the disbursement posed no “significant threat” and called the effort “very minimal.”

The report came one day after seven activists with the anti-Jewish group Goyim Defense League draped signs on an overpass of the 405 Freeway in Los Angeles that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews” and “Honk if you know.”

Several of the activists were photographed making “Heil Hitler” salutes on the overpass on Saturday. The sign is a reference to recent antisemitic statements made by rapper Ye — also known as Kanye West.

“Outrageous effort to fan the flames of antisemitism gripping the nation. This group is known for espousing vitriolic #antisemitism and white supremacist ideology. Hate has no place in Los Angeles or elsewhere and these attempts will not divide us,” the Anti-Defamation League of Southern California tweeted Sunday.

It was unclear if the same group was responsible for the flyers in Beverly Hills. No contact information for the Goyim Defense League could be found.

“Anti semitic flyers thrown on our streets again, Banners on the 405 Freeway, Banners covering up Billboards, Kayne West, Vans driving with antisemitism and racist plastered slogans, Schools having Jew free zones. ENOUGH HATE meant 2 silence us. I will speak LOUDER #Antisemitism,” Beverly Hills Mayor Lili Bosse tweeted Sunday.

Bosse is the daughter of Holocaust survivors.

HeySoCal

