ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Patriots vs. Bears Inactives: Mac Jones, Kendrick Bourne In or Out?

By Mike D'Abate
Patriot Country
Patriot Country
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCSna_0il9oo5a00

The New England Patriots list seven inactives, while the Chicago Bears list four for Monday night’s Week 7 matchup at Gillette Stadium.

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots are set for a Week 7 matchup with the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Oct. 24 at Gillette Stadium.

With just under an hour until the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Bears have released their lists of inactives:

Patriots Inactives:

WR Kendrick Bourne

CB Shaun Wade

DT Christian Barmore

S Joshuah Bledsoe

LB Josh Uche

RB Kevin Harris

T Isaiah Wynn

What it means for New England:

It’s official. Mac Jones is back under center.

Having missed the past three games while recovering from a high ankle sprain, the 24-year-old gets the starting nod against the Bears. With a strong supporting cast of playmakers around him, Jones should able to create plays by leading his receivers under the defense, releasing the ball quickly and delivering it accurately. If properly executed, it will give his playmakers the space they needed to catch and run with the football. The chilly, wet conditions in Foxboro may cause Jones to play it safe at times, especially as he continues to recover. However, Jones’ experience and advanced knowledge of the Patriots system makes him the logical choice to start , now that he is physically able.

With wide receiver Kendrick Bourne out , the Patriots’ wide receiver depth chart for Monday night will feature Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton and Nelson Agholor, who had been listed a listed as questionable due to a hamstring issue.

Defensive tackle Christian Barmore will be sidelined with a knee injury. The second-year Alabama product has been a key reason for the resurgence of New England’s defensive line, routinely drawing and containing the double team from opposing blockers. Through the Pats first six games, Barmore has logged 15 total tackles (one for loss), three quarterback-hits and one sack. New England will benefit form the return of fellow defensive tackle, Lawrence Guy, who should help to mitigate Barmore’s loss.

While Wynn has shown flashes of efficiency at right tackle, he shared much of the positional duties with reserve tackle Marcus Cannon. Taking under account Wynn’s struggles in blocking assignments, along with his penchant for being whistled for penalties, Cannon would be the logical choice to step into the role.

With the losses of Barmore, Wynn and linebacker Josh Uche, New England elevated veteran linebacker Jamie Collins and versatile offensive lineman/defensive tackle Bill Murray from the practice squad.

Bears Inactives:

CB Lamar Jackson

DE Kingsley Jonathan

TE Jake Tonges

WR Isaiah Coulter

What it means for Chicago:

The Bears have listed four healthy inactives, which means their roster is at full strength for Week 7.

Wide receiver and ex-Patriot N’Keal Harry makes his 2022 season-debut, as well as his first game as a member of the Chicago Bears.

Follow Mike D’Abate on Twitter @ mdabateNFL and Listen/Subscribe to his daily podcast: Locked On Patriots

New England and beyond! Get your Patriots game tickets from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow Patriots Country on Twitter and Facebook

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Patriots? Click Here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NBC Sports

Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling

The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
ALABAMA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Dolphins work out former Patriots Super Bowl hero

The Miami Dolphins worked out a handful of players on Tuesday, including former New England Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler. Miami worked out five players — two on defense and three on offense. Butler was the biggest name of the group. In addition to Butler, the Dolphins worked...
Larry Brown Sports

Pete Carroll has 1 request for NFL

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf suffered a knee injury on a non-contact play during Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers, and Pete Carroll feels it was yet another reminder that artificial field turf is an issue for players. Metcalf avoided a serious injury, but he will miss...
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

NFL DFS picks for Week 8: Optimize your lineups with our value projections

To set a winning NFL DFS lineup for Week 8 of the NFL season, you need to identify the best value picks, sleepers and top performers to create high-ceiling entries in GPPs and high-floor entries in 50/50 and head-to-head contests. Below, you will find links to the top ESPN content designed to help you evaluate the quality of matchups and identify the best players for your NFL DFS weekend contests, including specific value assessments for the DraftKings and FanDuel Saturday-Sunday slates.
Patriot Country

Patriot Country

Boston, MA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
714K+
Views
ABOUT

PatriotCountry is a FanNation channel covering the New England Patriots

 https://www.si.com/nfl/patriots

Comments / 0

Community Policy