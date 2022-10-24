Gas leak closes street in Mountain View
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A ruptured underground gas line caused street closures on Monday afternoon, according to Mountain View Fire Department.Oakland police investigating shooting in Cox
MVFD says that Shoreline Boulevard was closed between Middlefield Road and Montecito Avenue. This area of the street is home to a Safeway as well as an Arco gas station.
KRON On is streaming now
According to MVFD there is no evacuation at this time because the incident occurred at a construction site. Mountain View Police Department is currently on the scene assisting with traffic control.
As of 4:27 p.m. the gas line had been secured by PG&E, according to MVPD. Southbound Shoreline Boulevard has been reopened, but northbound Shoreline is expected to remain closed for an unknown amount of time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0