ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

Gas leak closes street in Mountain View

By Tori Gaines
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gyn49_0il9oKnu00

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — A ruptured underground gas line caused street closures on Monday afternoon, according to Mountain View Fire Department.

Oakland police investigating shooting in Cox

MVFD says that Shoreline Boulevard was closed between Middlefield Road and Montecito Avenue. This area of the street is home to a Safeway as well as an Arco gas station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10DGQc_0il9oKnu00
(Photo courtesy of Mountain View Fire Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fvrPe_0il9oKnu00
(Photo courtesy of Mountain View Fire Department)

KRON On is streaming now

According to MVFD there is no evacuation at this time because the incident occurred at a construction site. Mountain View Police Department is currently on the scene assisting with traffic control.

As of 4:27 p.m. the gas line had been secured by PG&E, according to MVPD. Southbound Shoreline Boulevard has been reopened, but northbound Shoreline is expected to remain closed for an unknown amount of time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Multiple cars torched in San Leandro parking lot

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (BCN) – Multiple cars were reportedly on fire in an underground parking garage in San Leandro on Tuesday evening, the Alameda County Fire Department reported at 10:40 p.m. The parking lot is part of an apartment complex on Hays Street. Alameda Fire said that “multiple” cars had been burning but the blaze […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
KRON4 News

18 displaced after fire destroys apartment unit in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Eighteen people have been displaced after a fire destroyed an apartment unit on Thursday, the San Rafael Fire Department said on Twitter. The fire broke out at 53 Woodland Ave. where one more apartment unit was also damaged. No injuries were reported, and the 18 displaced are being helped by […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
cupertinotoday.com

Mountain View Parking Lot Time Enforcement Begins Nov. 7

The City of Mountain View announced it will begin enforcing time limits in all city parking lots and garages beginning November 7. At the same time, the City is now selling downtown parking permits. The City advises businesses, employees and residents located downtown who need to park longer than two...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
pajaronian.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 1

APTOS—A man was struck and killed by an SUV early Thursday morning on Highway 1 in Aptos. California Highway Patrol Officer Alyssa Gutierrez said the victim was wandering around the southbound lanes on foot around 6:20am when he was struck by a Honda CRV driven by a woman south of Freedom Boulevard.
APTOS, CA
KSBW.com

Both Southbound lanes of Highway 1 in Aptos back open after fatal incident

APTOS, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal incident that happened Thursday morning on Highway 1 in Aptos. Cal Trans began clearing the roadways at 9 a.m. after CHP had shut down one Southbound lane of Highway 1 at Freedom Blvd. around 7 a.m. At one point traffic in both lanes was at a complete stop.
APTOS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Bus lines down due to fire and police activity

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): Santa Cruz Metro said there are delays to certain routes due to police and fire activity around Front Street near Pacific Station. This road leads access to the Metro Store. We are working to get more information and a reporter is on the way to the scene. The post Bus lines down due to fire and police activity appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

2 suspects at large after reported robbery in UC Berkeley parking lot

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are looking for two suspects after a robbery at a campus parking lot Thursday morning, the UC Berkeley Police Department announced in an alert. The incident happened around 8:50 a.m. in the parking lot of the Strawberry Canyon Pool. Two suspects ran away in a light-colored Nissan Altima. Police were […]
BERKELEY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Mountain Lion creates stir in Brentwood, prompts school lockdown

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (CNS) —A mountain lion wandered into the Brentwood area Thursday, prompting a precautionary lockdown of an elementary school and eluding authorities for much of the day, but the animal was eventually tranquilized and captured. Police responded to the area of Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard...
BRENTWOOD, CA
KRON4 News

12-year-old Pinole boy reported missing

PINOLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Pinole Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy. Police said Lavon Williams was last seen walking west on San Pablo Ave. near China House, located at 1971 San Pablo Avenue. PPD did not specify when Lavon was last seen. Lavon may have been heading to his grandmother’s house […]
PINOLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Deer in downtown Walnut Creek pursued by police

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - There was an unusual slow-speed pursuit in Walnut Creek yesterday. A herd of deer was stalked by officers as the animals weaved their way through the downtown shopping area on Monday. Images caught by a Bay Area Newsgroup Photographer show them stopping at Petco on Botelho...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Neighbors Continue Illegal Park Work, Undeterred by the City

The city of San Jose is doubling down on its message that efforts by Alviso neighbors to spruce up city land are not allowed. The neighbors have taken up working on the 3.3 acre parcel of city-owned land along Grand Boulevard in between Trinity Park Drive and Wilson Way. This field has been empty since the year 2000 and has long been identified as a place for parkland in the Alviso Park Masterplan.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Driver plows into grandmother, toddler in marked San Jose crosswalk

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A San Jose grandmother was pushing a stroller in a marked crosswalk when a driver barreled through the intersection, knocking her and her three-year-old grandson over. The driver kept going. Home security cameras captured the incident, which occurred in the 3200 block of Sierra and Mauna...
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Vegetation Fire Along Highway 4 in Antioch Blocking Lanes

A hillside vegetation fire along westbound Highway 4 near I-160 in Antioch is blocking two lanes of traffic as Contra Costa County Fire is on scene working the incident. The fire broke out around 6:40 am Monday morning and was 30×30 in size upon arrival of a fire investigator. By the time Engine 88 arrived on scene, the fire had spread to 1-acre in size. CHP was requested to block lanes.
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Powerball ticket worth $1.5 million sold at Los Gatos gas station

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) — Could you be the lucky winner? While no one hit all six numbers for Wednesday’s big Powerball jackpot, there were two winning California Lottery tickets sold that matched five numbers, meaning each ticket holder won more than $1.5 million. One of the tickets was sold at a gas station in […]
LOS GATOS, CA
berkeleyside.org

50-year-old Berkeley restaurant closes until 2023

It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

49K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy