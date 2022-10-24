Read full article on original website
MCSO searching for wanted suspect in animal cruelty case
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: Crime Stoppers said Kaitlyn Pierson turned herself in this afternoon. The Midland County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to locate a wanted suspect. According to a Facebook post, Kaitlyn Pierson, 25, has been accused of animal cruelty by killing or seriously injuring an animal.
Odessa woman arrested on child endangerment charges
ODESSA, Texas — 39-year-old Kitrena Pettigrew of Odessa has been arrested on child endangerment. On October 20, an OPD officer arrived at the residence of Pettigrew after one of the children living there was found in the streets that day. When the officer got to the residence, she heard...
Man accused of stealing four-wheeler
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after he allegedly broke into a business and stole a four-wheeler. Edward Rodriguez, Jr., 34, has been charged with Theft of Property, Burglary of a Building, and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, on October 21, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
ECISD Student arrested after fight with bus driver
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, an 8th-grade boy assigned to the Alternative Center was arrested Thursday after making a threat on his bus. The student got into an argument with the bus driver and said he would bring a gun tomorrow and shoot up the school.
Woman throws knife at brother amid fight over missing towel, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this week after investigators said she threw a knife at her brother during an argument. Deandra Hill, 25, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 24, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to a home […]
Suspect throws victim into wall, breaks it, affidavit says
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Sunday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend of three months. Zachary Carrasco, 25, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, a third-degree felony. According to an affidavit, on October 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 4900 block […]
Affidavit: Man threatens to ‘shoot up’ pharmacy amid domestic dispute
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly threatened a woman with a gun outside a local CVS store. Jose Compean Torres, 44, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Evading Arrest. According to an affidavit, the investigation began around 11:30 p.m. on October […]
Affidavit: Toddler found living in ‘extremely dirty’ conditions, mom arrested
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she left her four-year-old daughter home without proper supervision; the child was found walking alone outside. Kitrena Pettigrew, 39, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence, a state jail felony. According to an affidavit, around 8:40 a.m. on October […]
Affidavit: Woman accused of stalking family of MPD officer who once arrested her
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last weekend after investigators said she allegedly stalked the family of a Midland Police Department officer who once arrested her. Ashley Auburg, 40, has been charged with Stalking and Obstruction/Retaliation. According to an affidavit, on October 22, MPD officers responded to a Target store after another officer […]
City of Midland files motion to dismiss lawsuit by former Midland Christian employees
MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the "Midland Christian Five". The city, as well as Midland police officers Jennie Alonzo, Camilo Fonseca and Rosemary Sharp, have been listed as defendants in the federal lawsuit filed in late August 2022.
8th grader arrested for telling bus driver he would bring gun to school
ODESSA, Texas — ECISD says an 8th grader has been arrested Thursday. The boy, who goes to the Alternative Center, reportedly got into an argument with the bus driver and said he would bring a gun to school the next day and shoot up the school. This student was...
Two accused of deadly conduct following road race, MPD says
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly involved in a road race that reached speeds of more than 97 miles per hour. Gabrielle Amy, 21, and Griffin Duewall, 19, have been charged with Deadly Conduct. According to an affidavit, on October 13, a Sergeant with the […]
Man accused of firing gun in Odessa bar indicted on 15 counts
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man arrested last month after witnesses said he allegedly fired a gun multiple times inside a local bar has been indicted by a Grand Jury on 14 counts of Deadly Conduct and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Jorge Tarango, 29, was arrested on September 16, according […]
OHS student arrested following threat
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, Ector County ISD police were notified of a threat made by a student on a bus last week. After investigating, an Odessa High School freshman admitted to saying she would bring a gun to school next week, telling officers it was a joke. The student was arrested today for the […]
Caught on Camera - Left Without Paying
Crime fighters, do you recognize this man? The theft suspect was observed stealing over $600 in merchandise from the H-E-B located at 2501 W. University. He threw the stolen goods into the back of a red Ram 1500 truck before taking off. If you have any information, please contact Detective...
Man accused of threatening girlfriend, her ex with knife amid allegations of cheating, police say
MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly brandished a weapon while confronting his girlfriend and her ex amid speculations of cheating. Anthony Solis, 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on October 11, officers with the Midland Police […]
Woman accused of sending explicit videos of teen to ’embarrass’ him, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly sent another woman an explicit video of a 16-year-old. Elizabeth Garcia, 47, has been charged with Publishing/Threatening to Publish Intimate Visual Material. According to an affidavit, the investigation began in August when a woman visited the Odessa Police Department to […]
Ector County Sheriff’s Office trains with world’s top shooter
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The world’s top-ranked pistol shooter is in Odessa this week to train the Ector County Sheriff’s Office on proper shooting techniques. It’s not every day you get to learn from the best in the world, but that’s exactly what the ECSO got to do on Tuesday.
An inside look at how the Crisis Center of West Texas helps victims of domestic abuse
ODESSA, Texas — Leaving an abusive relationship isn't easy, but there's help out there. All you have to do is ask. One of the services the Crisis Center of West Texas offers is an emergency 24-hour shelter for domestic violence victims. We can't tell you where it is, for...
Good Samaritan search in Midland County
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
