Ector County, TX

ABC Big 2 News

MCSO searching for wanted suspect in animal cruelty case

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- UPDATE: Crime Stoppers said Kaitlyn Pierson turned herself in this afternoon. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to locate a wanted suspect.  According to a Facebook post, Kaitlyn Pierson, 25, has been accused of animal cruelty by killing or seriously injuring an animal. If you know where Pierson […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Odessa woman arrested on child endangerment charges

ODESSA, Texas — 39-year-old Kitrena Pettigrew of Odessa has been arrested on child endangerment. On October 20, an OPD officer arrived at the residence of Pettigrew after one of the children living there was found in the streets that day. When the officer got to the residence, she heard...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of stealing four-wheeler

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested late last week after he allegedly broke into a business and stole a four-wheeler. Edward Rodriguez, Jr., 34, has been charged with Theft of Property, Burglary of a Building, and Evading Arrest.  According to an affidavit, on October 21, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

ECISD Student arrested after fight with bus driver

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to ECISD, an 8th-grade boy assigned to the Alternative Center was arrested Thursday after making a threat on his bus. The student got into an argument with the bus driver and said he would bring a gun tomorrow and shoot up the school. The student...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspect throws victim into wall, breaks it, affidavit says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Sunday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend of three months. Zachary Carrasco, 25, has been charged with Assault by Strangulation, a third-degree felony.  According to an affidavit, on October 23, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to an apartment building in the 4900 block […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Toddler found living in ‘extremely dirty’ conditions, mom arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she left her four-year-old daughter home without proper supervision; the child was found walking alone outside. Kitrena Pettigrew, 39, has been charged with Abandoning/Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence, a state jail felony.  According to an affidavit, around 8:40 a.m. on October […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Woman accused of stalking family of MPD officer who once arrested her

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland woman was arrested last weekend after investigators said she allegedly stalked the family of a Midland Police Department officer who once arrested her. Ashley Auburg, 40, has been charged with Stalking and Obstruction/Retaliation.  According to an affidavit, on October 22, MPD officers responded to a Target store after another officer […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Two accused of deadly conduct following road race, MPD says

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after investigators said they were allegedly involved in a road race that reached speeds of more than 97 miles per hour. Gabrielle Amy, 21, and Griffin Duewall, 19, have been charged with Deadly Conduct.  According to an affidavit, on October 13, a Sergeant with the […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of firing gun in Odessa bar indicted on 15 counts

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man arrested last month after witnesses said he allegedly fired a gun multiple times inside a local bar has been indicted by a Grand Jury on 14 counts of Deadly Conduct and one count of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  Jorge Tarango, 29, was arrested on September 16, according […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OHS student arrested following threat

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- On Monday, Ector County ISD police were notified of a threat made by a student on a bus last week. After investigating, an Odessa High School freshman admitted to saying she would bring a gun to school next week, telling officers it was a joke. The student was arrested today for the […]
ODESSA, TX
odessapd.com

Caught on Camera - Left Without Paying

Crime fighters, do you recognize this man? The theft suspect was observed stealing over $600 in merchandise from the H-E-B located at 2501 W. University. He threw the stolen goods into the back of a red Ram 1500 truck before taking off. If you have any information, please contact Detective...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of threatening girlfriend, her ex with knife amid allegations of cheating, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly brandished a weapon while confronting his girlfriend and her ex amid speculations of cheating. Anthony Solis, 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on October 11, officers with the Midland Police […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of sending explicit videos of teen to ’embarrass’ him, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested last week after investigators said she allegedly sent another woman an explicit video of a 16-year-old. Elizabeth Garcia, 47, has been charged with Publishing/Threatening to Publish Intimate Visual Material.  According to an affidavit, the investigation began in August when a woman visited the Odessa Police Department to […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Good Samaritan search in Midland County

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Lisa Wilk-Heilesen is currently in Houston accompanying her daughter to rehab following a brutal car crash on Sept. 23rd at the intersection of Highway 158 and ECR 160. But she’s also on Facebook and hoping to find the people who saw her daughter’s crashed car and potentially saved her life. The […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

NewsWest 9

