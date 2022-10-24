Read full article on original website
This Amish Restaurant Has Some of the Best Fried Chicken in All of South CarolinaTravel MavenBlackville, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Father of dead infant out on bond, investigators say toxicology reports pending
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The biological father of an infant that was found dead after he allegedly made threats is out on bond. Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster said Colie Dawkins was released from jail on a $20,000 surety bond Wednesday. Dawkins was arrested Monday after investigators said he made...
WIS-TV
Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt was underway in Lexington County on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the suspect...
WIS-TV
Another suspect in custody after being wanted for attempted murder in Sumter
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, Jaquante Montgomery has turned himself in after being on the run for 14 days. Officials say Montgomery was wanted in connection to an attempted murder that took place on Oct. 13. Investigators say Montgomery and five others...
19-year-old charged with murder in fatal Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say they've arrested a 19-year-old in connection with a killing that took place over the summer at the North Point Estates in Columbia. Kevin Darnell Jowers is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Investigators say...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police searching for store break-in suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department are looking for a man linked to a convenience store break-in. The unidentified suspect is accused of stealing almost $2,000 worth of tobacco products on Oct. 24 from Gaz-Bah store, say deputies. The convenience store is located at 3400 Devine St. If...
WIS-TV
Deputies searching for missing Columbia man, has not been seen in over two weeks
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Columbia man. 39-year-old, James Felder was last seen leaving work at Ft. Jackson Army Base on Oct. 12. Officials say Felder has not contacted family members or returned to work...
WIS-TV
Family charged in Swansea shooting, chased teens in vehicles
SWANSEA, S.C. (WIS) - A teen, his mother, and his uncle are facing charges after a shooting injured two people Saturday. Jacob Edward Fuller, 19, is charged with two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
One charged with firing gun near Sumter County Fair, causing lockdown
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a man is facing two serious charges for opening fire outside the Sumter County Fair and, according to the sheriff, causing hysteria among patrons. Sheriff Anthony Dennis's office released a statement on Tuesday regarding a moment of panic reported on Saturday. According to...
Suspected murder-suicide under investigation in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say an early morning shooting in the Sandhill area of Richland County ended with two dead. The Richland County Sheriff's Department said that the call came in around 2 a.m. on Tuesday in the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane - a neighborhood road about a half-mile southwest of Summit Parkway.
wach.com
"This was a family affair no doubt": Kershaw County couple charged after burglaries
Kershaw County, S.C (WACH) — A Kershaw County couple is facing charges after a string of burglaries. Kershaw County investigators posted a video on their social media of Edward Boone trying to hammer open a stolen safe that had guns inside. Deputies say the cameras that recorded Boone trying...
WIS-TV
Suspected gunman arrested after shots fired at Sumter County Fair
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were responding to hearing shots fired in the parking lot across the street from Sumter County Fair on Saturday night, Oct. 22. According to officials, a fair employee described the suspect and where the suspect was last...
wach.com
Car crash in Columbia results in injuries, roadway blocked
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Irmo Fire District and Lexington EMS are on the scene of a car accident with injuries in the 3700 block of Fernandina Road. Officials say the roadway is currently completely blocked. Drivers should expect delays in the area and use alternate routes.
wach.com
Victim identified in fatal Columbia apartment shooting
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The name of a woman killed in a shooting over the weekend has been identified. The Richland County Coroner’s Office says 27-year-old Sidney Williams died after being shot in an apartment. It happened around 9 Friday night at an apartment in the 3400 block...
WIS-TV
Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said they’re investigating a Sunday night shooting. On Oct. 23 a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head by officers on patrol. He was found inside a vehicle at around 8:20 p.m. near Riverside Dr. An incident...
abcnews4.com
16 year old charged with murder in connection with Roberta Drive shooting
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened last Thursday. On October 20, Summerville police responded to 107a Roberta Drive, regarding a shooting. Upon arriving at the scene police found a resident who stated a person...
WIS-TV
Two victims found dead in Richland County house, deputies say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Tuesday, Oct. 25, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of a shooting at the 600 block of Bur Oak Lane. When deputies arrived on the scene, a man and woman were found unresponsive in a home. Both of the victims were pronounced...
WRDW-TV
Mom’s attack on day-care teacher to be handled by Augusta DA
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County district attorney’s office has bowed out of prosecuting a mother accused of attacking her child’s day-car instructor last year in a video that went viral nationally. Columbia County DA Bobby Christine has a conflict of interest, so the case against mother...
Shooting at apartment complex off Farrow Road leaves one dead, another wounded
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — One man is wounded and another dead following an early morning shooting on Sunday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive, the address of Killian Lakes Apartments & Townhomes off of Farrow Road. Deputies...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office alerts citizens of phone scams
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has alerted the community about ongoing attempts to scam citizens out of money, in a news release published on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s office, alerts have been posted about callers attempting to obtain funds from citizens by telling them...
WIS-TV
Missing Columbia man with medical condition found safe
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says Danarius Heyward has been found safe. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with medical conditions. Danarius Heyward, 22, was last seen in the 400 block of McNulty Street...
