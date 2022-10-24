ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Change is hard: City reverts back to head-first diagonal parking on 3-block section of 18th Street

By Robert Price
KGET
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some habits die hard. That’s the moral of the story along a three-block stretch of 18th Street in Downtown Bakersfield, where the city has aborted plans to implement a different style of parking.

Despite evidence that backing into a diagonal parking space is safer than driving in head-first, the city of Bakersfield had thrown in the towel on diagonal reverse parking on 18th Street.

The four-year trial has been relegated to the “good idea in theory” trash bucket.

It was in July 2018 that the city implemented back-in parking on the south side of 18th Street between N and Q streets – the area around Cafe Smitten. The city said at the time that reverse-angle parking gives drivers improved visibility when exiting a parking space into traffic and also makes things safer for people exiting and entering, or loading and unloading their vehicles. The idea isn’t unheard of. Chevron and Shell Oil, for example, encourage employees to practice what’s called “First Move Forward” parking.

Alas, drivers didn’t seem to catch on on 18th Street.

And last month when the city repaved and repainted 17 th , 18 th and 19 th streets, officials decided to revert back to head-in diagonal parking as opposed to reverse-in. Head-in parking, as city spokesman Joe Conroy said, is consistent with other diagonal parking in the city –  and feedback from the public since the reverse-in was implemented in 2018 suggests it created challenges for some drivers.

“Most of the feedback we got from the public (was that) people weren’t comfortable with it,” Conroy said. “There were some challenges that some of them dealt with when trying to reverse-in withy vehicles coming in behind them.”

The increased prevalence of back-up cameras on many vehicles was another factor because it lessened the danger of backing out on 18 th Street. City Councilman Bob Smith said some good did come out of the experiment. The switch to diagonal parking, whether head-first or back-in, narrowed the street’s navigable area, and that sent drivers a subliminal message – slow down.

“Before, when we measured the speed, it was parallel parking on both sides. So the speed was probably faster,” Smith said. “And as the speed gets reduced, then the need for backing in is reduced.”

What this about face likely came down to is aptly summarized in the age-old adage – change is hard.

KGET

