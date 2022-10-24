ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 people, 4 pets displaced by SF fire

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10BOm7_0il9no7n00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Ten people and four pets were displaced Monday afternoon due to a 1-alarm fire near San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department . The fire, which broke out in a chimney, has been contained.

San Francisco mayor sends more safety ‘ambassadors’ onto city streets

One dog was rescued from the blaze. It’s not known what kind of animals the other three pets displaced in the fire were.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

