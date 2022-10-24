10 people, 4 pets displaced by SF fire
SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Ten people and four pets were displaced Monday afternoon due to a 1-alarm fire near San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department . The fire, which broke out in a chimney, has been contained.San Francisco mayor sends more safety ‘ambassadors’ onto city streets
One dog was rescued from the blaze. It’s not known what kind of animals the other three pets displaced in the fire were.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.
Comments / 0