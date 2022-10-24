10 people, 4 pets displaced by SF fire

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — Ten people and four pets were displaced Monday afternoon due to a 1-alarm fire near San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, according to a tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department . The fire, which broke out in a chimney, has been contained.

One dog was rescued from the blaze. It’s not known what kind of animals the other three pets displaced in the fire were.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

