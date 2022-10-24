More details continue to emerge regarding the AEW All Out backstage fight between Ace Steel, CM Punk, and The Young Bucks in the aftermath of the internal investigation. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the news about Punk’s dog being hurt in the brawl didn’t come out until this week, which was coincidentally after news broke that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were returning to work for AEW.

6 HOURS AGO