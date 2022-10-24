Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Bully Ray Pitches Changing Dominik Mysterio’s Name To Dominik Guerrero
Could Dominik Mysterio ditch his family name in favor of his Guerrero lineage? Bully Ray believes he should. In 2005, long before becoming a Superstar, Dominik was the subject of a feud between Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero, in which the late wrestler claimed to be his biological father. Since...
ewrestlingnews.com
Summer Rae Teasing Return To WWE
Summer Rae may be the next former Superstar to return to WWE judging by recent comments by the Total Divas alum. Summer Rae joined WWE in late 2011 and was called up to the main roster in 2013. On Twitter, Rae wished a good morning to Smackdown Women’s Champion Ronda...
ewrestlingnews.com
Scott D’Amore ‘Fires’ OGK, Writing Them Off On Impact Wrestling
OGK are officially done with Impact Wrestling, as Scott D’Amore “fired” them on Thursday night’s show to write them off TV. As previously reported here on eWn, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis all signed full-time deals with AEW. The trio finished up their Impact...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Source Claims CM Punk Was A ‘Total Psycho’ During Backstage Fight
More details continue to emerge regarding the AEW All Out backstage fight between Ace Steel, CM Punk, and The Young Bucks in the aftermath of the internal investigation. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the news about Punk’s dog being hurt in the brawl didn’t come out until this week, which was coincidentally after news broke that The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were returning to work for AEW.
ewrestlingnews.com
Shotzi Talks Being Back In Front Of NXT Crowds Again, More
Shotzi has been all over WWE programming in recent weeks, appearing once again on NXT for their Halloween Havoc event. The SmackDown Superstar hosted Saturday’s show and has appeared on WWE’s Tuesday night show over the last couple of weeks. Speaking recently on WWE’s ‘The Bump’, Shotzi discussed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tommaso Ciampa Undergoes Surgery – Details
In a post on Instagram, Tommaso Ciampa revealed that he recently underwent surgery on his hip labrum. The former WWE NXT Champion was last seen in action at a September 17 WWE live event when he faced Bobby Lashley. We wish Ciampa a speedy recovery. Ciampa wrote,. “The road to...
ewrestlingnews.com
Will Ospreay Opens Up About His Long Term Battle With Dyslexia
Reigning IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay is working hard to improve his reading and writing skills despite his dyslexia. In addition to appearing for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ospreay also competes for their UK-based sister promotion RevPro Wrestling. In an interview this week, the 29-year-old star told ‘The Commentary...
ewrestlingnews.com
Eddie Edwards Claims Honor No More Is ‘No More,’ Moose Suspicious Of Bully Ray
On Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV, Eddie Edwards addressed the status of Honor No More. Sitting down for an interview with Gia Miller, Edwards said that Honor No More is “no more,” claiming there’s nothing left to salvage. He noted that his status with Alisha is between them, but vowed to get revenge on PCO.
ewrestlingnews.com
Zelina Vega Comments On Finally Getting A Push In WWE
During a recent appearance on Busted Open Radio, Zelina Vega commented on finally getting a push in WWE, becoming the first Queen of the Ring, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On getting a push in WWE: “I had those questions like, ‘Can I...
ewrestlingnews.com
Kevin Owens Talks What’s Changed In WWE After Vince McMahon, His Heel Work
WWE Superstar Kevin Owens was a recent guest on The Happy Hour podcast to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the interview, Owens touched on his own heel work on TV, and what has changed in the company after Vince McMahon’s departure. You can check out some highlights...
ewrestlingnews.com
Solo Sikoa Believes He Would’ve Lost WWE Job If He Messed Up Clash At The Castle
Solo Sikoa is confident that he would be out of WWE if his main-roster debut at Clash at the Castle did not go as planned. Sikoa, who joined WWE last year, debuted at the September 3rd event in Cardiff, Wales, aiding his cousin Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. During...
ewrestlingnews.com
Booker T Reveals How Shawn Michaels Runs WWE NXT Commentary
With Booker T doing commentary for the WWE NXT brand alongside Vic Joseph these days, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer is working with Shawn Michaels as he oversees the announce team. During the latest edition of his “Hall of Fame” podcast, Booker T revealed how the Heartbreak Kid handles...
ewrestlingnews.com
Buff Bagwell: JR Started A Rumor That Affected My Depression
Former WCW wrestler Buff Bagwell has accused Jim Ross of beginning the rumor that would play a role in his depression. Bagwell, a five-time WCW World Tag Team Champion, would join the WWF in 2001 but had just one televised match before his release. For years, it has been claimed...
ewrestlingnews.com
Report – Chris Jericho & CM Punk Involved In Verbal Altercation Following All Out
It was revealed on this week’s episode of Dynamite that The Elite will be returning to All Elite Wrestling in the very near future. Additionally, it has been confirmed that the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega were all backstage at Wednesday’s TV tapings, but they did not appear live.
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (10/28/22)
WWE invades the Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show that will air on FS1:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Roman Reigns returns. – SmackDown Women’s Championship open challenge: Ronda Rousey (c) vs....
ewrestlingnews.com
The Updated Card For NWA Hard Times III
We have the updated lineup to pass along for NWA Hard Times 3 following Tuesday night’s episode of PowerrrSurge. The show takes place on November 12. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus. NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. KiLynn King vs. Chelsea...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mick Foley Reveals What Made Bret Hart Such A Great Wrestler, More
During the latest edition of “Foley Is Pod,” WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley commented on what made Bret Hart such a great wrestler, Bret’s ability to come up with creative spots, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On what made...
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson Doesn’t Understand Scissoring, But Admits It’s Working
It’s never easy trying to explain wrestling gimmicks to those who don’t regularly watch wrestling. This has never been more true than it is with The Acclaimed, who are the current AEW Tag Team Champions. Their “scissoring” gimmick is wildly popular within wrestling circles, and it’s even got crossover mainstream appeal.
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW Teases The Return Of The Elite On This Week’s Episode Of Dynamite
The Elite look to be on their way back to AEW soon. On Wednesday night’s episode of Dynamite, a video package aired showcasing some of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega’s biggest moments. For what it’s worth, The Elite were actually backstage at Wednesday’s TV tapings.
ewrestlingnews.com
Penta El Zero Miedo Wants To Make History In Tonight’s Title Match Against Jon Moxley
Penta El Zero Miedo has an AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley. He vows to make history, and he said as much while being interviewed by Sports Illustrated in anticipation of tonight’s show. Penta spoke on a number of topics, including his thoughts about where Death Triangle ranks...
Comments / 0