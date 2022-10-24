Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
At JOEY Uptown, my Server was as Beautiful as BeyoncéGenius TurnerHouston, TX
TX Commissioner Who Blocked Tax Vote Speaks Out, Defends ChoiceTaxBuzzHarris County, TX
Best Restaurants in HoustonTerry MansfieldHouston, TX
Clear Lake Treated to Wings Over Houston Practice ShowMae A.Houston, TX
Katy school board approves boundary modifications for several elementary schoolsCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
'Very heated and emotional': Juror describes deliberations in second AJ Armstrong murder mistrial
HOUSTON — A lawyer for Antonio “AJ” Armstrong Jr told KHOU Thursday he hopes to find out next week whether the state will try his client for capital murder for a third time. On Wednesday, Judge Kelli Johnson declared a mistrial in Armstrong’s second trial due to...
News Channel 25
Man convicted of killing Houston deputy gets death sentence: Report
(CNN NEWSOURCE) — The man convicted of murdering a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy was sentenced to death Wednesday. A Texas jury only deliberated 30 minutes before delivering the guilty verdict last week. Because of his extensive criminal history, prosecutors convinced the jury that life in prison was not punishment...
iheart.com
Killer Sentenced To Death In Murder Of Harris County Deputy
A Texas cop killer is headed to death row. Robert Solis was convicted of murdering Harris County Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal during a 2019 traffic stop. Today, the jury in Houston recommended the death penalty. Solis represented himself. In his closing statements, he told the jury that his life was in their hands. It took less than half-an-hour for the sentence to be returned.
Jurors will return Wednesday to deliberate fate of AJ Armstrong in shooting deaths of parents
HOUSTON — Jurors are still deliberating the fate of Antonio "AJ" Armstrong Jr. in the 2016 shooting deaths of his parents. Jurors got the capital murder case on Monday. Around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, they asked the judge for a list of witness names in order of their testimony. Armstrong...
KHOU
AJ Armstrong trial: Jury deliberations continue in trial of man charged with killing his parents in 2016
Armstrong was 16 when Antonio and Dawn Armstrong were shot and killed while they slept in their Bellaire home. His 2019 capital murder trial ended in a mistrial.
fox26houston.com
Four men dead, Harris County needs help notifying families
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Four men have died recently in the Houston area and officials need help identifying their families. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is asking for the public's help with getting in contact with the next of kin of four deceased individuals. SUGGESTED: 'Justice has been...
mocomotive.com
Former Owner of 59 Marine Convicted of Murder and Sentenced to Life in Prison
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — On Friday, October 21, 2022, Jimmy Don Lane, 58, was found guilty of the murder of Tina Cappa by a Montgomery County jury in the 359th District Court, the Honorable Judge Kathleen Hamilton presiding. Later that same day, the jury handed down a life sentence for the crime. The State’s case was presented to the jury by Assistant District Attorneys Joel B. Daniels and Sara Corradi, and attorney Michael Valdez represented the defendant.
KSAT 12
10-year-old boy accidentally shoots and kills younger brother with shotgun, sheriff says
HOUSTON – An 8-year-old boy was killed Monday after his 10-year-old brother accidentally shot him, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The shooting took place just before 3 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5600 block of Timber Creek Place Drive in northwest Harris County. The 10-year-old...
Click2Houston.com
One year later, family still seeking justice after loved one killed by alleged drunk driver who remains on the run
HOUSTON – Tuesday marked one year since an alleged drunken driver was accused of crashing into a car, killing a woman, and leaving her family fighting for justice. “We love you, Yana,” shouted Imani Rose, sister of Iyana Harris, during a balloon release and memorial at Miller Outdoor Theater in Hermann Park.
Click2Houston.com
Who killed DeAndre Edwards? Reward offered for information on suspects involved in February’s deadly shooting in SE Houston
HOUSTON – A reward is being offered for information that will lead to identifying suspects involved in a deadly shooting in February in southeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department. The shooting was reported at 11 p.m. in the 3300 block of Tuam Street where DeAndre Edwards was...
Click2Houston.com
Houston woman who helped boyfriend move cocaine through local police vehicles found guilty of drug trafficking: DOJ
HOUSTON – A 45-year-old Houston woman was found guilty of two counts of drug trafficking, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced Tuesday. A federal jury deliberated for approximately two hours before convicting Priscilla Yvette Cervantes of one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and aiding and abetting possession with intent to distribute cocaine following a five day trial, according to a release.
Nimitz HS student facing possible criminal charges after bringing weapon to school, district confirms
HOUSTON — An Aldine ISD student is facing possible criminal charges after bringing a weapon to school, district officials said. The Nimitz High School student was detained and the weapon, which wasn't identified, was recovered, officials said. Aldine ISD said campus leaders were told about the incident. Both the...
Man found shot to death inside apartment in northwest Harris County
HOUSTON — A man was shot to death Tuesday in north Harris County, deputies said. The sheriff’s office was called to an apartment complex on Cypress Station Drive near Cypress Trace Drive by someone saying bullets were coming through their apartment. Deputies showed up for a welfare check and found a man's body inside another apartment with multiple gunshots.
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Teen shows ‘no emotion’ in mom’s death, murder-suicide leaves girl an oprhan
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Humble teen feels ‘no emotion’ after allegedly killing mom, documents say. An Humble teenager said he felt no emotion, after Nebraska police found the body of his mother in the trunk of his car.
Victim possibly followed from bank and robbed in his driveway in Energy Corridor, Houston police say
The man had just left a Chase bank off the Katy Freeway, and police believe the two suspects followed him home from there. Here's what surveillance video shows.
thekatynews.com
Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individuals
JUAN CARLOS SILVA – Hispanic Male, 72 years: Mr. Silva died in the 8400 block of the Gulf Freeway in Houston, TX on 09/04/2022. Please call the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at 832-927-5000 and refer to case ML22-3742. (https://www.namus.gov/UnclaimedPersons/Case#/95442) JOHN ROBERT WALKER – Black Male, 75 years:...
Missing girl's mother asked judge for help before being strangled
HOUSTON — The search continues for Nadia Lee, 2, who is still missing after Houston police said her mother was killed. Court records are revealing new details about what may have led to all of this. Even before Nadia was born, court records show there were problems. Both of...
fox26houston.com
Family of Houston man murdered Oct. 9 still searching for his killer
HOUSTON - A Houston family is pleading for the public’s help in finding who is responsible for their loved one’s death. Sheila Lanier says she can’t sleep thinking about her only son Eddie Lanier III, and wondering who would want to kill him and why. "He wouldn’t...
fox26houston.com
Harris County boy shot to death by brother handling shotgun on Timber Creek Place: sheriff
HOUSTON - An 8-year-old boy was shot to death by his 10-year-old brother who was handling or playing with a shotgun at an apartment in west Harris County, the sheriff’s office says. Officials say the shooting occurred Monday at the Bear Creek Crossing Apartments in the 5500 block of...
KHOU
HPD: Man dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving apartment complex
HOUSTON — A man is dead after his car was shot at multiple times while leaving an apartment complex Thursday night, police said. Houston police said the shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Sampson Street near Southmore Boulevard and 288. Police said the man was shot during the incident...
KHOU
Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 9