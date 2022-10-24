ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

SignalsAZ

Avondale Observes Veterans Day with Ceremony and Fun Run

Celebrate Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022, at a multifaceted community celebration in Avondale to honor those who have served our country. The City of Avondale, in collaboration with local veteran groups and Estrella Mountain Community College, will host an event to honor all veterans in the community. A ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at Estrella Mountain Community College (EMCC), and will include patriotic displays provided by local veteran groups, as well as a formal ceremony recognizing all branches of military services and guest speakers. The ceremony takes place at the North Plaza area on the campus.
AVONDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Annual Phoenix Food Day and Healthfest

The 9th Annual Phoenix Food Day and Healthfest – a celebration of local produce, quality cooking, and personal nutrition, is on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The public is invited to the family-friendly event at two different venues this year – V.H. Lassen Elementary School and Spaces of Opportunity Garden​.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Chandler Fire Department Hosts an Open House

Join the Chandler Fire Department for a free open house from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, November 5 at Fire Station No.1 located at 1491 E. Pecos Road. The whole family will enjoy tours of the station, a fire truck, an ambulance, apparatus displays, and demonstrations of emergency medical services. Free balloons and fire helmets will be available for children.
CHANDLER, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Kierland Commons offers new fall festival

The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

10th annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival coming to Scottsdale

PHOENIX — The tenth annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival is making its way to Scottsdale this weekend. The festival, which features over 20 hot air balloons on display, is set to take place Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Salt River Fields, event organizers said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
santansun.com

Chandler principal named one of nation’s distinguished

Andersen Elementary School Principal Kristin Kinghorn is not afraid to tackle big projects. In fact, she sought them out at the first two schools she has led. “Go big or go home?” she asked with a smile. “I always say one of my core values is that I’m visionary. But I also believe that we can’t stay stagnant. The world is changing.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
chandlerwolfhowl.com

Chandler High School: The Debate Over Off-Campus Lunch

Chandler High School has maintained its academic reputation since its primary structure (Old Main building) was established in 1922. Throughout those decades, Chandler High has significantly expanded their campus and remains in the top 50% of Arizonian schools when it comes to standardized test scores. This CUSD school currently has 3,294 enrolled students for the school year 2022-2023, along with the largest freshman class.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
fabulousarizona.com

5 Fanciest Brunches in Scottsdale

Indulge in bubbles and culinary delights with the help of some of the fanciest brunch destinations in all of Scottsdale. From opulent bites from the south of France to menus curated by Michelin-starred chefs, the following are the top fanciest brunches in Scottsdale. The Americano. Under the direction of James...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

New Public Transit Comes to Mesa

The Fiesta Buzz is a free neighborhood circulator provided by the City of Mesa, connecting the Fiesta District, Asian District, and Mesa Riverview. The circulator travels the route in a northbound/ southbound direction every 30 minutes. Travel time is approximately 25 minutes from end to end. Service will be available...
MESA, AZ
scottsdale.org

SugarJam begins pre-orders for Thanksgiving pies

Patrons looking to score a warm, 9-inch-deep dish pie from SugarJam The Southern Kitchen to serve at their Thanksgiving dessert have until Nov. 13 to get their orders in. SugarJam is offering nine flavors: apple, caramel apple, apple crumb, cherry, cherry crumb, southern sweet potato, SJ pumpkin, bourbon pecan, chocolate pecan, and peach cobbler, and the restaurant is looking to get as organized as soon as possible ahead of the controlled chaos that is expected on the pickup dates of Nov. 22 and 23.
East Valley Tribune

Council approves land sale for SE Mesa railway

Mesa City Council last week approved the sale of 5 acres of city-owned land for $1.78 million to Union Pacific Railroad to make way for a planned 6-mile spur railway through the Pecos Road manufacturing corridor. The Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE) project would run east from...
MESA, AZ
Aviation International News

Jet Linx Completes New Scottsdale Base

Jet Linx has completed construction of a private jet terminal and hangar in Scottsdale, Arizona, that will replace another terminal the charter provider has operated there since 2021. Increasing demand from jet card members and aircraft owners led to the development of the new facilities, which are expected to be celebrated at a grand opening in December.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

