Celebrate Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022, at a multifaceted community celebration in Avondale to honor those who have served our country. The City of Avondale, in collaboration with local veteran groups and Estrella Mountain Community College, will host an event to honor all veterans in the community. A ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at Estrella Mountain Community College (EMCC), and will include patriotic displays provided by local veteran groups, as well as a formal ceremony recognizing all branches of military services and guest speakers. The ceremony takes place at the North Plaza area on the campus.

AVONDALE, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO