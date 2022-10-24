Read full article on original website
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New Cuban Themed Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Police Arrest Suspect of Robbery at Hobbs Campaign OfficeMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Phoenix and Austin Residents Can Now Sign Up for Driverless RoboTaxi Rides with CruiseMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Office of Gubernatorial Candidate Burglarized Right Before ElectionsNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
SignalsAZ
Avondale Observes Veterans Day with Ceremony and Fun Run
Celebrate Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022, at a multifaceted community celebration in Avondale to honor those who have served our country. The City of Avondale, in collaboration with local veteran groups and Estrella Mountain Community College, will host an event to honor all veterans in the community. A ceremony will take place at 9 a.m. at Estrella Mountain Community College (EMCC), and will include patriotic displays provided by local veteran groups, as well as a formal ceremony recognizing all branches of military services and guest speakers. The ceremony takes place at the North Plaza area on the campus.
SignalsAZ
Annual Phoenix Food Day and Healthfest
The 9th Annual Phoenix Food Day and Healthfest – a celebration of local produce, quality cooking, and personal nutrition, is on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The public is invited to the family-friendly event at two different venues this year – V.H. Lassen Elementary School and Spaces of Opportunity Garden.
SignalsAZ
Chandler Fire Department Hosts an Open House
Join the Chandler Fire Department for a free open house from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, November 5 at Fire Station No.1 located at 1491 E. Pecos Road. The whole family will enjoy tours of the station, a fire truck, an ambulance, apparatus displays, and demonstrations of emergency medical services. Free balloons and fire helmets will be available for children.
citysuntimes.com
Kierland Commons offers new fall festival
The Kierland Fine Art & Wine Festival is a new event coming to the Valley this weekend, with more than 100 talented artists, live music and wine, not to mention the fantastic fall weather and family fun. The festival will take place Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 at...
KTAR.com
10th annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival coming to Scottsdale
PHOENIX — The tenth annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival is making its way to Scottsdale this weekend. The festival, which features over 20 hot air balloons on display, is set to take place Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Salt River Fields, event organizers said in a press release.
KTAR.com
Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees due to overcapacity
PHOENIX — The Arizona Humane Society announced it is waiving adoption fees for all pets ages seven months or older due to overcapacity. The initiative started Tuesday and will end on Sunday so AHS can make room for more sick, injured and abused pets. AHS has more than 1,000...
santansun.com
Chandler principal named one of nation’s distinguished
Andersen Elementary School Principal Kristin Kinghorn is not afraid to tackle big projects. In fact, she sought them out at the first two schools she has led. “Go big or go home?” she asked with a smile. “I always say one of my core values is that I’m visionary. But I also believe that we can’t stay stagnant. The world is changing.
AZFamily
World’s largest holiday-themed light event hiring nearly 100 seasonal workers
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Enchant is looking to hire nearly 100 seasonal workers before its doors open for the holidays. The world’s largest holiday-themed light event is looking to bring on seasonal workers for positions including wardrobe assistant, village and ice trail supervisor, show administrator, zone lead, shop associate, box office/guest services, and more. Pay will range between $16 to $40 per hour. For a full list of open positions, click here.
chandlerwolfhowl.com
Chandler High School: The Debate Over Off-Campus Lunch
Chandler High School has maintained its academic reputation since its primary structure (Old Main building) was established in 1922. Throughout those decades, Chandler High has significantly expanded their campus and remains in the top 50% of Arizonian schools when it comes to standardized test scores. This CUSD school currently has 3,294 enrolled students for the school year 2022-2023, along with the largest freshman class.
Hidden Gem reveals darker side of Apache Junction's Goldfield Ghost Town
Goldfield Ghost Town is home to several attractions centered around Arizona's rich mining history. Matt Mason's lantern guides you through the town — and below it.
AZFamily
Health inspectors find roaches crawling around bags of rice at Phoenix restaurant
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
fabulousarizona.com
5 Fanciest Brunches in Scottsdale
Indulge in bubbles and culinary delights with the help of some of the fanciest brunch destinations in all of Scottsdale. From opulent bites from the south of France to menus curated by Michelin-starred chefs, the following are the top fanciest brunches in Scottsdale. The Americano. Under the direction of James...
Peoria approves plans to turn aging buildings into new retail corridor
Peoria has approved a new development agreement and is committed to spending up to $1.5 million for public infrastructure improvements for its historic Old Town area in the southern part of the city.
Police investigation in Mesa neighborhood near Broadway and Almas School roads
At about 3 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the area of Broadway and Alma School roads for an unknown situation.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Pie In All Of Arizona
Tasting Table compiled a list of places to get the best pie in each state.
SignalsAZ
New Public Transit Comes to Mesa
The Fiesta Buzz is a free neighborhood circulator provided by the City of Mesa, connecting the Fiesta District, Asian District, and Mesa Riverview. The circulator travels the route in a northbound/ southbound direction every 30 minutes. Travel time is approximately 25 minutes from end to end. Service will be available...
scottsdale.org
SugarJam begins pre-orders for Thanksgiving pies
Patrons looking to score a warm, 9-inch-deep dish pie from SugarJam The Southern Kitchen to serve at their Thanksgiving dessert have until Nov. 13 to get their orders in. SugarJam is offering nine flavors: apple, caramel apple, apple crumb, cherry, cherry crumb, southern sweet potato, SJ pumpkin, bourbon pecan, chocolate pecan, and peach cobbler, and the restaurant is looking to get as organized as soon as possible ahead of the controlled chaos that is expected on the pickup dates of Nov. 22 and 23.
Phoenix water sends usage reports to residents
Starting this month, Phoenix Water Services Dept. will begin mailing reports to customers who live in single-family homes.
East Valley Tribune
Council approves land sale for SE Mesa railway
Mesa City Council last week approved the sale of 5 acres of city-owned land for $1.78 million to Union Pacific Railroad to make way for a planned 6-mile spur railway through the Pecos Road manufacturing corridor. The Pecos Industrial Rail Access and Train Extension (PIRATE) project would run east from...
Aviation International News
Jet Linx Completes New Scottsdale Base
Jet Linx has completed construction of a private jet terminal and hangar in Scottsdale, Arizona, that will replace another terminal the charter provider has operated there since 2021. Increasing demand from jet card members and aircraft owners led to the development of the new facilities, which are expected to be celebrated at a grand opening in December.
