Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Kanye West latest news: Rapper back on Instagram joking with 50 Cent as insider claims he is Hitler ‘obsessed’
A former executive who used to work with Kanye West is alleging that the rapper had an open “obsession” with Adolf Hitler and used to reminisce about the “great things” he and the Nazi Party did for Germany, CNN reported.The executive, who spoke with CNN on condition of anonymity, told the outlet how West, who legally changed his name to Ye, once floated the idea of naming an album after the disgraced Nazi leader.“He would praise Hitler by saying how incredible it was that he was able to accumulate so much power and would talk about all the great...
ABC7 Chicago
'Unacceptable, hateful, dangerous': Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
LONDON -- Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement Tuesday. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.
ABC7 Chicago
Kanye West escorted out after showing up to Skechers' LA offices uninvited, company says
LOS ANGELES -- Kanye West had to be escorted out after showing up to one of the Los Angeles corporate offices of Skechers uninvited on Wednesday, the company said. According to a statement released by the popular footwear company, West - who's commonly known as Ye - arrived "unannounced and without invitation."
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
Katy Perry addresses fan theories about her ‘paralysed’ eye
Katy Perry has cleared up fan conspiracy theories after a video that went viral on social media.During a performance at her Las Vegas residency, the “ET” singer’s eye appeared to “glitch” .Viewers of the video noticed that, at one stage, one of her eyelids was firmly closed. The singer could be seen touching her hand to her temple, which prompted her eyelid to reopen. Perry repeated the motion twice.The video, which was shared to TikTok earlier this week, has been viewed more than 19 million times. It sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, some of whom speculated that...
‘He felt connected to her’: Michael Jackson’s son Prince reflects on pop star’s friendship with Princess Diana
Michael Jackson’s son, Prince Jackson, has discussed the friendship between his father and Princess Diana.The pair reportedly only met in person once, but the moment was said to have had a profund effect on them.Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Friday 28 October, Prince Jackson told the show’s hosts how, while he never got to meet Diana himself, he heard his father frequently speak about how he “felt connected to her in a way he didn’t really have those connections with other people”.“This love was communal: he loved how she loved, and how she was trying to be a...
ABC7 Chicago
US 'Doctor Who' fans can watch upcoming seasons of British sci-fi show on Disney+
"That blue phone box show" has a new global home on Disney+!. Upcoming seasons of BBC's "Doctor Who" will premiere on the streaming service for audiences outside of the U.K. and Ireland beginning in late 2023. The long-running British sci-fi show celebrates its 60th anniversary next year. In the new...
'The bird has been freed' – Elon Musk takes over Twitter, fires top executives
SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk closed out the $44 billion deal to acquire San Francisco-based social media giant Twitter Thursday evening and immediately cleaned out the C-suite, firing CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, according to published reports. A few hours later, Musk tweeted, "the bird has been freed," a reference to Twitter's logo.The departures came just hours before a deadline set by a Delaware judge to finalize the deal on Friday. She threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.Although they came quickly, the major personnel moves had been widely expected and almost certainly are the first...
