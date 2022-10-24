Big-league stock-car racing is being revived by a burst of creativity. From dirt covering Bristol’s concrete and an oval inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to the announcement of the first NASCAR street-circuit race next year in Chicago, a staggering amount of change has already occurred. New cars, new rules, and a whole new corporate structure indicate that the pace of this evolution is unlikely to slow soon.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO