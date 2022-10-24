ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Ford Pulls the Plug on a Longtime Model to Focus on the Future

In 1976, while the Concorde was taking to the sky, the Ford (F) rolled out a supermini car as its answer to providing an economy car to battle rising fuel prices. America marked its bicentennial in 1976, while "Rocky" hit the movie screens and two guys name Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak formed a company called Apple (AAPL) .
Road & Track

Even NASCAR Can’t Escape the Future

Big-league stock-car racing is being revived by a burst of creativity. From dirt covering Bristol’s concrete and an oval inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to the announcement of the first NASCAR street-circuit race next year in Chicago, a staggering amount of change has already occurred. New cars, new rules, and a whole new corporate structure indicate that the pace of this evolution is unlikely to slow soon.
CHICAGO, IL
outsidemagazine

outsidemagazine

Santa Fe, NM
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
563K+
Views
ABOUT

Outside is an American magazine covering the culture of the outdoor world as well as travel, health, fitness, gear, and news.

 https://www.outsideonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy