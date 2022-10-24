ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natchez, MS

theshelbyreport.com

Harps Food Stores Acquires Seven Stores In Louisiana, Mississippi

Springdale, Arkansas-based Harps Food Stores has entered into an agreement to acquire The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with seven locations across central Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi. The locations are in Ball, Ferriday and Vidalia, Louisiana, as well as three locations in Natchez, Mississippi, and a location in McComb, Mississippi.
Magnolia State Live

Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
WJTV 12

1 killed, 1 injured in Natchez shooting

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting on Tuesday, October 25. The shooting happened at the intersection of Col. John Pitchford Parkway and U.S. 61 South just after 11:00 p.m. The Natchez Democrat reported an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside Troy Jones, […]
