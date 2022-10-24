Read full article on original website
theshelbyreport.com
Harps Food Stores Acquires Seven Stores In Louisiana, Mississippi
Springdale, Arkansas-based Harps Food Stores has entered into an agreement to acquire The Markets, an independent grocery retailer with seven locations across central Louisiana and southwestern Mississippi. The locations are in Ball, Ferriday and Vidalia, Louisiana, as well as three locations in Natchez, Mississippi, and a location in McComb, Mississippi.
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
He’s ‘Tha Cookie Man’ — Mississippi man reinvents himself with cookie business
Joe Campbell sat in his maroon Cadillac in front of Fast Paced Health on Brookway Boulevard, close to where The Dart landed Thursday afternoon. He is known as the “Tha Cookie Man” written on the back of his Tha Cookie Trap shirt. Tha Cookie Trap is a company...
1 killed, 1 injured in Natchez shooting
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police are investigating after one person was killed and another was injured during a shooting on Tuesday, October 25. The shooting happened at the intersection of Col. John Pitchford Parkway and U.S. 61 South just after 11:00 p.m. The Natchez Democrat reported an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside Troy Jones, […]
KNOE TV8
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
You can now get beer and liquor in this Mississippi town on Sundays. Leaders vote to extend hours on weekdays, add Sunday to ordinance.
Liquor stores will soon be able to stay open later in Brookhaven, and beer and liquor will be sold on Sundays. The changes were voted on by the Brookhaven aldermen. The vote was not unanimous. Liquor stores in the city can open at 10 a.m. and must close at 8...
Remains of missing person found inside vehicle off of Mississippi highway
Authorities have found the remains of a missing person inside a vehicle off of Highway 33 in the Hamburg community in Franklin County. Franklin County Sheriff Tom Tindle said the death appears to be an accident. The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. Craig James, who is the public...
