ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sequim, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My Clallam County

Clallam County Commissioner charged with DUI

PORT ANGELES – Clallam County Commissioner Bill Peach was booked and released on a DUI Tuesday night after posting $10,000 bail. Clallam County Prosecutor Mark Nichols told KONP that he outsourced the matter to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office in order to avoid a conflict of interest.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

12 arrested in Renton organized retail theft ‘blitz’

An operation that Renton police are calling an organized retail theft blitz resulted in the arrest of several suspects and the recovery of stolen goods. Officers partnered with loss prevention employees at Target and Lowes stores in Renton for the operation on Oct. 19. Renton police said that during a...
RENTON, WA
My Clallam County

Clallam County reaches settlement with former DCD head Winborn

PORT ANGELES – Clallam County and former Director of Community Development Mary Ellen Winborn have resolved their dispute in which the Prosecutor sought to have her office officially vacated and the County sought the return of wages paid to her, effective July 1. The dispute arose in July after...
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Gig Harbor Police seek help identifying 3 burglary suspects

GIG HARBOR, Wash. - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people who broke into a business after it closed. The Gig Harbor Police Department (GHPD) shared photos of the suspects on Twitter Tuesday morning. Authorities say the three burglary suspects broke into a business after hours.
GIG HARBOR, WA
kpug1170.com

Three men arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Whatcom County

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Three men have been arrested in connection with ten kilos of fentanyl pills trafficked here in Whatcom County. An undercover sting organized by Homeland Security Investigations led to the arrests of 22-year-old Guillermo Vierya Salas and 41-year-old Jaime Alonso Hernandez-Hernandez in Bellingham who both appeared in U.S. District Court in Seattle last Thursday, October 20th.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KLEWTV

$1.5 million worth of drugs found in Washington state apartment

EVERETT, Wash. (KOMO) — Authorities said they recovered $1.5 million worth of drugs from a Washington state apartment on Wednesday. Detectives seized "3,000 grams of heroin, 2,500 grams of pure fentanyl powder, over 100,000 M-30 fentanyl pills, 989 grams of cocaine, over 21,000 grams of methamphetamine, and 101 gallons of ethanol," according to the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force. The task force consists of local, state and federal detectives and special agents as well as personnel from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the Everett and Lynnwood police departments.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Docs: Man charged in murder of beloved Central District businessman connected to 3 shootings in the days prior

SEATTLE - A man now charged in the shooting death of a beloved Central District business owner was connected to three other shootings two days prior, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors charged Ashton Lefall with first-degree murder in connection with the death of D'Vonne Pickett Jr. Pickett was shot and killed outside his business, The Postman in Seattle’s Central District, on Oct. 19.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Two pedestrians dead in two separate crashes in Seattle

Two pedestrians are dead in Seattle after being hit by vehicles Thursday morning. The first crash happened on State Route 99 just south of the 1st Avenue Bridge. All lanes have been closed, and the Washington State Patrol is investigating. Seattle police say they’re investigating a separate crash on East...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Edmonds Police: Man arrested after hours-long standoff

EDMONDS, Wash. - A burglary and assault suspect was arrested in Edmonds following an hours-long standoff Sunday morning. Edmonds Police say a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace man previously trespassed at a motel near 220th and Hwy 99, then returned Sunday around 3 a.m. and stood in the lobby with a large knife.
EDMONDS, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Human remains and mysteries at Seattle Pet Cemetery

On a two-acre parcel along Military Road in unincorporated King County near Kent is a “pet cemetery,” first established more than 70 years ago. It’s been known by several names, such as Pet Haven, Seattle-Tacoma Pet Cemetery, and most recently, Seattle Pet Cemetery. A visit there earlier this week in search of history also turned up controversy and a little bit of a mystery involving absent owners, a cell tower, and perhaps even human remains.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy