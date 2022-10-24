Read full article on original website
An Elderly Michigan Woman Targeted in 'Best Buy Geek Squad' Scam; The Scammer Wants $12K in Cash with Unexpected EndingZack LoveDundee, MI
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: House engulfed in trees on Stickney Ave in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On Stickney Avenue sits a home that cannot be viewed from the street. The property is engulfed by trees, and neighbors are uncomfortable with the landscape imposing on the home’s visibility. " When I sit out back on my deck, I see animals on the...
Wood County Plays forecasts mid-November opening for Bowling Green playground
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Safety is key for any playground, especially one meant for kids of all abilities. And part of that safety plan is something many people might not even think twice about: the rubber ground. "That's really the whole premise behind the inclusive playground, or one of...
Person shot at Geneva Ave. in south Toledo Thursday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot Thursday afternoon in south Toledo and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo police arrived on the scene, located in the 800 block of Geneva Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. It is currently unknown...
St. Francis wins 2022 Pack a Pickup contest
TOLEDO, Ohio — Once again, local high schools stepped up during football season to help those less fortunate in the area. Thanks to participants in this year's Pack a Pickup, more than 42,000 pounds of food has been collected for SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio. The food bank,...
I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days
MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
Shots fired at occupied vehicle, residence in south Toledo Wednesday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 17, 2022. Police responded to Brysen Avenue in south Toledo Wednesday night after multiple reports of shots fired came in. According to a Toledo police report, a 24-year-old woman was driving on...
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
sent-trib.com
Cars canceled: Sheriff out of luck for new vehicles in ‘22
Inflation and supply chain issues has kicked Wood County out of its place for sheriff vehicles this year. Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn told the commissioners that eight Ford vehicles he was expecting for 2022 will not be coming. The county usually has a state purchasing agreement with a dealership, he said.
Two people shot Thursday afternoon in south Toledo; one in critical condition
TOLEDO, Ohio — Two people were shot at Elmdale Court in south Toledo Thursday afternoon, according to a Toledo police detective. As of 8 p.m., one of the victims is in critical condition. The other victim's condition is currently unknown. A playground and part of a basketball court were...
Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution welcomes its first woman warden
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A graduate of Whitmer high school is making history. Kimberly Henderson is the first woman to be named warden at the Toledo Correctional Institution. Toledo Correctional Institution, also known as TOCI is a maximum security prison for men. “I’m kind of taking it in,” said Warden Kimberly...
TPD: Woman missing from west Toledo home, possibly picked up by man
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 21, 2022. Police are searching for Amanda Snapp, a woman who was last seen in front of her west Toledo home. In a tweet, Toledo police said Snapp was last seen in...
First Solar announces $270M research and development center in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — First Solar is making yet another large investment in northwest Ohio. The Tempe, Ariz.-based solar panel manufacturer announced plans Thursday for a $270 million research and development innovation center in Perrysburg. The new facility is believed to be the largest of its kind in the United States and is designed to enhance production of advanced thin film photovoltaics (PV).
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 10-27-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
Police arrest four after pursuit in Perrysburg, on I-75 Thursday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Four people are in custody after allegedly stealing from the Walmart by Fremont Pike in Perrysburg Township and leading police on a chase Thursday, police said. The suspects are in jail and facing felony charges, with additional charges of theft pending, police said. According to Perrysburg...
bgfalconmedia.com
Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio
As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
Missing 12-year-old last seen in west Toledo, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding missing persons cases that aired on Oct. 5, 2021. Toledo police said in a tweet Wednesday morning they are looking for 12-year-old Zah-Yanna Sultan. In a report, police said they responded to a residence on the...
