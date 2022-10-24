ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Person shot at Geneva Ave. in south Toledo Thursday afternoon

TOLEDO, Ohio — A person was shot Thursday afternoon in south Toledo and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Toledo Fire Department. Toledo police arrived on the scene, located in the 800 block of Geneva Avenue, shortly after 3 p.m. It is currently unknown...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

St. Francis wins 2022 Pack a Pickup contest

TOLEDO, Ohio — Once again, local high schools stepped up during football season to help those less fortunate in the area. Thanks to participants in this year's Pack a Pickup, more than 42,000 pounds of food has been collected for SeaGate Food Bank of Northwest Ohio. The food bank,...
TOLEDO, OR
WTOL 11

I-475 in Maumee to close overnight for two days

MAUMEE, Ohio — A portion of I-475 in Maumee will experience periodic overnight road closures starting late Wednesday. I-475 between U.S. 24 and the Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road exit will be closed between midnight and 6 a.m. Wednesday into Thursday and Thursday into Friday. According to the city of Maumee's...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution hiring for correctional officers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Correctional Institution is looking to hire more than 70 employees. Those interested in the position can apply online by clicking here. All interviews will be held at 2001 East Central Avenue, Toledo. The position is offering the following benefits:. Starting pay at $21.38 per...
TOLEDO, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best fish fry in the area. They serve fried North Atlantic cod that's both battered and breaded by hand. Customers highly recommend getting Union House's delicious pierogis as well; they offer potato and cheese, sweet cheese, and sauerkraut. They also have a tasty fish sandwich with coleslaw.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

City of Toledo announces rebate for electric lawn mowers

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo’s Division of Environmental Services announced its Electric Lawn Mower Rebate program for county residents. The program is offering a $100 rebate gift card for residents who scrap their old gas-powered lawn mowers and purchase a new battery-powered electric lawn mower. Registration...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Dogs that survived Hurricane Ian prepare for homes in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio — Dogs evacuated from Hurricane Ian are still looking for new homes in northwest Ohio and experts are assisting in preparing the canines for the transition. After extensive training, Sylvie and Dudley are now in the care of new families after surviving Ian. Toledo Humane Society spokesperson...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Cars canceled: Sheriff out of luck for new vehicles in ‘22

Inflation and supply chain issues has kicked Wood County out of its place for sheriff vehicles this year. Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn told the commissioners that eight Ford vehicles he was expecting for 2022 will not be coming. The county usually has a state purchasing agreement with a dealership, he said.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Car crashes into pole in north Toledo early Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A single-vehicle crash in Toledo's north end sent a 54-year-old man to the hospital overnight. The accident happened shortly before midnight on North Erie and Ash Street in north Toledo. Toledo Police claim the driver of the car was driving at a high speed when it...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo Correctional Institution welcomes its first woman warden

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A graduate of Whitmer high school is making history. Kimberly Henderson is the first woman to be named warden at the Toledo Correctional Institution. Toledo Correctional Institution, also known as TOCI is a maximum security prison for men. “I’m kind of taking it in,” said Warden Kimberly...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

First Solar announces $270M research and development center in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — First Solar is making yet another large investment in northwest Ohio. The Tempe, Ariz.-based solar panel manufacturer announced plans Thursday for a $270 million research and development innovation center in Perrysburg. The new facility is believed to be the largest of its kind in the United States and is designed to enhance production of advanced thin film photovoltaics (PV).
PERRYSBURG, OH
sent-trib.com

Property transfers: 10-27-22

The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 6850 Solether Road, Bloom Township, residential, from Donald Baney, to Benjamin Wagner and Alexis Heldt, $235,000. 142 Joyce Ave., Pemberville, residential, from Eric Rutherford, to Joshua and Hannah Bohn, $240,900. 17593 W. River Road, Middleton Township,...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Police arrest four after pursuit in Perrysburg, on I-75 Thursday

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Four people are in custody after allegedly stealing from the Walmart by Fremont Pike in Perrysburg Township and leading police on a chase Thursday, police said. The suspects are in jail and facing felony charges, with additional charges of theft pending, police said. According to Perrysburg...
PERRYSBURG, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Paranormal activity in Northwest Ohio

As Halloween approaches, students have geared up to visit the famous and paranormally active sites in Ohio. However, Bowling Green State University students seeking a good scare don’t have to travel far. Although the state is known for its cornfields and typical Midwest qualities, some residents aren’t aware of...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Missing 12-year-old last seen in west Toledo, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding missing persons cases that aired on Oct. 5, 2021. Toledo police said in a tweet Wednesday morning they are looking for 12-year-old Zah-Yanna Sultan. In a report, police said they responded to a residence on the...
TOLEDO, OH
