The severe drought has affected most aspects of our lives. Crops are struggling and water is scarce for livestock. In Barton County, is also means that there is little water at Cheyenne Bottoms, the largest inland marsh in the United States and a major resting point for many migratory birds on their way South. So, what happens when the Bottoms has little to no water? Where do the birds go? And when will they come back? How does this effect other wildlife, and subsequent hunting, in the area?

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO