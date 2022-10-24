Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 jobs in highest demand in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – If you like to serve others, you should have no problem finding a job in Kansas. According to a state labor report, there are more job listings for registered nurses than any other occupation in Kansas. In fact, the state said there are more than 5,100 nursing positions open in the […]
WIBW
Wisconsin men, Goodland man banned from roofing in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Wisconsin men and a man from Goodland have been banned from performing roofing services in Kansas after violating state laws. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wis., and Ryan Metzker, of Fort Atkinson, Wis., along with their company, Copperhead Contracting LLC of Milton, have all been banned from doing business in the State of Kansas. They have also been ordered to pay $230,000 as part of the judgment for violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws.
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Routines of fall
I recently had to fire up the furnace for the first time this season. As painful as it was to switch the thermostat from the off position to heat, Mother Nature forced my hand with a hard freeze about two weeks early. In my mind there’s nothing better than waking up in a chilly house. On the flip side, there’s nothing worse than being awoken by a freezing house.
farmtalknews.com
Kansas Farmer’s Union tour boosts Southeast Kansas farm entrepreneurs
Kansas Farmer’s Union in partnership with K-State Extension, the Farmer Veteran Coalition and the Kansas Grazing Lands Coalition hosted a four-part fall farm tour series designed for beginning farmers to network and interact with educational speakers in different parts of the state. Last Monday, Southeast Kansas tours capped off the four-week series with visits to Leafy Green Farms, E3 Meat Company and ReproLogix.
3 Great Seafood Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Kansas that are well-known for their delicious food and impeccable service.
WIBW
$3 million to connect 3,000 Kansans through high-speed internet
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - About $3 million is headed to Kansas to connect 3,000 residents, 255 businesses, 14 schools and four farms through high-speed internet. U.S. Department of Agriculture Kansas State Director for Rural Development Christy Davis announced on Thursday, Oct. 27, that the USDA will provide a total of $3,066,752 to bring high-speed internet access to two counties in the Sunflower State.
Wichita Eagle
1 in 5 Kansans plan to move away — soon. Drop fake fights over drag queens and get real
Most of us probably will. The new “Kansas Speaks” survey from Fort Hays State University reveals that roughly two-thirds of Kansans expect to be living in the same community five years from now — and that another 13% expect to be living someplace else within the state. That’s the good news.
BOOR: Drought and wildlife
The severe drought has affected most aspects of our lives. Crops are struggling and water is scarce for livestock. In Barton County, is also means that there is little water at Cheyenne Bottoms, the largest inland marsh in the United States and a major resting point for many migratory birds on their way South. So, what happens when the Bottoms has little to no water? Where do the birds go? And when will they come back? How does this effect other wildlife, and subsequent hunting, in the area?
KWCH.com
Kansas Speaks: Survey shows how Kansans are feeling on key issues
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - New insights surface Tuesday into how Kansans are viewing the state of the state. Fort Hays State University Docking Institute released its annual Kansas Speaks survey, conducted between September and early October. It includes many questions on the issues being debated during Campaign 2022. More than...
Legacy providers: Fiber, not fixed wireless, the broadband solution
As Nextlink Internet prepares to expand its network across Kansas and Nebraska, legacy broadband companies are questioning the Dallas-based company's strategy to deploy mostly fixed wireless connectivity to rural residents. On Aug. 31, Nextlink was awarded almost a half-billion dollars from the Federal Communications Commission to expand its service. In...
Barton Natural Gas Program receives $225K metering skid donation
Barton Community College's Natural Gas Program recently received a metering skid with flow control from Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline, Inc. This is a sign of the company’s commitment to being a part of educating natural gas professionals as a way of furthering its vision of providing clean, safe and reliable energy.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Farmers hopeful as rain hits parts of Kansas
Farmers are hoping the recent rainfall could help their crops and make an impact on the dry conditions.
Changes to checks and balances: What these constitutional amendments could mean for Kansas
Kansans may have seen postcards in their mailbox, videos in their Facebook feed or commercials on television admonishing voters to support House Concurrent Resolution 5014, a proposed constitutional amendment listed on the November ballot as Constitutional Question 1. But while the ads are long on platitudes, they’re short on specifics,...
Kansas survey sizes up Gov., digs into economy, education and election issues
TOPEKA — A statewide opinion survey by Fort Hays State University reported Tuesday a narrow majority of Kansans were satisfied with the performance of Gov. Laura Kelly and two-thirds of respondents felt the state’s economy was on the right track. The survey conducted Sept. 19 to Oct. 2...
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Kansas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Sunflower State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Kansas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Abilene & Smoky Valley Railroad.
klcjournal.com
Here’s what poll watchers see when they observe elections in Kansas
Wanting to fulfill a civic duty, volunteering for altruistic reasons and sometimes just being asked to are some of the reasons why some Kansans spend Election Day volunteering to be poll watchers. Poll watchers, officially known as poll agents, are partisan volunteers who are recruited by each county’s political parties...
WIBW
Ribbon cut on $403 million Urban Outfitters Kansas City facility
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - The ribbon has been cut on the $403 million, 1.5 million-square-foot Urban Outfitters fulfillment facility in Kansas City. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Wednesday, Oct. 26, some of America’s most iconic retail brands - including Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie - were present for a ribbon-cutting for URBN’s new 1.5 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Kansas City. The new facility represents a $403 million investment that will bring 2,000 new jobs to the state by June.
KAKE TV
Billionaire donates millions to Kansas foundation
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sunflower Foundation announced today that it has received a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million from billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s gift,” said Billie Hall, Sunflower Foundation president and CEO. “That she chose our foundation...
Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats
TOPEKA — Kansas Republican candidates on the November ballot say they will accept the results of the election whether they win or lose, though some have added caveats to this acceptance. In Kansas, several lawmakers have called into question voter integrity, and election deniers forced a recount of votes in the August primary over the […] The post Kansas Republican candidates say they will accept election results — with caveats appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
10K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0