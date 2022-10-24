ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ted Cruz booed at Yankees game: ‘Criticize our city and this is the proper welcome you get’

By Aliza Chasan
 3 days ago

CONCOURSE, the Bronx (PIX11) — A number of Yankees fans had something to boo besides for the final score at Sunday night’s game against the Astros.

Sen. Ted Cruz, who attended the game in support of the Houston team, was met with ire from some fans. One person shared a photo of Cruz “getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight;” in it, a number of people gave the senator the middle finger. Mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy responded to the image.

WFFD battle 3-alarm fire on 11th Street

“Criticize our city and this is the proper welcome you get,” he tweeted. “It’s also the proper welcome for anyone named @tedcruz at any time.”

Video also shows angry fans calling Cruz racist. One person called him “a disgrace” and another said the senator sucked. Despite the reception, Cruz posted a picture of himself smiling at the game.

He was also heckled on Monday during a live taping of “The View.” Three people were removed from set.

