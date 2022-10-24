Read full article on original website
Related
ZDNet
Walmart Rollbacks sale: The RCA 50" 4K smart TV is available for only $178
During Walmart's New Rollbacks and More sales event, you can grab a smart TV with a large 50" display for a substantial discount. The RCA smart 50" TV tends to retail for $399. However, while the event continues, this product is available while stocks last for only $178, a markdown of 55% and a saving of $221.
Samsung's QD-OLED TV is at its lowest price ever — this is better than Black Friday
At $600 off its regular price, this Samsung S95B OLED deal is a TV lover's dream come true.
Best cheap TV deals in October 2022
The best cheap TV deals you can buy from major retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
Amazon Asks for Proof Package Wasn’t Delivered, Dad Responds With Hilarious TikTok
Unless you're a big window shopper or you're buying something that really necessitates a physical inspection prior to a purchase, online shopping is ridiculously convenient. It helps you save time so you can focus on other pursuits that are way more worthwhile than blowing an hour or two buying a pack of underwear and some HDMI cables.
ZDNet
Walmart Rollback Days deal: Sony's 75-inch 4K TV is 67% off
Walmart's Rollback Days just started this morning, meaning you can save hundreds -- if not thousands -- on much-needed tech upgrades. One such upgrade? The Sony 75-inch Class XR75X95J BRAVIA XR Full Array LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is on sale for only $1,298, saving you $1,699. This is the lowest price we've seen on this particular model.
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
The One Setting You Should Turn Off Immediately To Speed Up Your iPhone And Improve Battery Life
Frustrated with your slow iPhone? Before you throw in the towel and splurge on a brand new device or even a new battery, keep in mind that certain phone settings can contribute to an ever-dwindling battery. So changing those settings is the easiest, fastest, and cheapest way that you can make your phone run more efficiently.
I’m a 22-year-old Amazon delivery driver. The cameras in my truck keep me on high alert, but it’s my dream job and the flexible hours are great.
Ulises Perez works as an Amazon delivery driver in Salt Lake City. He delivers hundreds of packages and spends over 40 hours on the road every week.
As little as $26,000, you can get your hands on a Tesla clone.
A new electric car from a Chinese company is roughly half the price of a Tesla Model 3 while looking virtually identical. Originally priced at $35,000, Tesla’s Model 3 has seen repeated price increases over the years, bringing its current price to well over $50,000. One of Tesla’s best-selling models, in no little part due to its more affordable pricing. In fact, demand for the Model 3 Long Range became so high that Tesla had to stop accepting reservations for the vehicle last month.
Ford Delivers Very Bad News to EV Buyers
Ford (F) has just hit consumers and buyers of electric vehicles in particular with a sort of uppercut. The blow is so powerful that it will take several minutes for consumers to recover. Last month the automaker warned that it had been unable to deliver between 40,000 and 45,000 vehicles...
Amazon is reportedly encouraging their US call center employees to work from home indefinitely — so they can eventually close their offices
Amazon is asking some of its US-based call center employees to work from home indefinitely, according to Bloomberg. The request is part of a broader push by Amazon to shut down several call centers across the country. The move might also help Amazon recruit more call center workers across the...
I’m a savvy shopper – there’s a barcode secret that can save you 50% at Walmart, and I’m shocked it’s not used more
A SAVVY shopping trick at Walmart could save you up to 50% on certain items - and it's by simply scanning the barcode in-store. Tiktok user Nathan Kennedy, who teaches his followers about money, has shared the Walmart hack for your next shopping trip. Nathan said: "Here's a Walmart hack...
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
WALMART has left customers furious after they removed most of their cashier checkout lanes to make room for self-checkout machines. Customer Sheila Dee ranted in a TikTok video after she turned up at her local busy superstore. In the video, you can see tons of shoppers hustling to scan their...
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
Welcome to the weekend (almost). Writing to you from New York, I'm Jordan Parker Erb. It's a jam-packed edition today: We've got an inside look at leaked messages from Amazon workers who aren't pleased with the company's new raises, and the latest details on the Elon Musk-Twitter showdown. Plus, a...
Black Friday deals 2022 — date and best early sales
Black Friday deals are showing up earlier than ever. Here's what's worth buying now along with what to expect in the coming weeks.
65-inch Samsung 4K TV just got slashed by $450 in this early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday TV deals have landed at Amazon: this 65-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV just dropped to a lowest ever price.
Samsung Galaxy owners are getting a great free Android upgrade
One UI 5 will make your Samsung Galaxy Android phone even more personal
4 Apps You Should Remove Immediately Because They’re Slowing Down Your iPhone
Your iPhone is slow and sluggish — and you’ve done everything you can to try and find solutions. You’re only charging it with Apple-certified accessories and maybe you’ve even kicked your overnight charging habit in favor or something less frequent but more effective. That’s all great, but the apps that you are using could still be doing a number on your device and dragging it to a snail’s pace.
Comments / 0