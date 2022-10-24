Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former librarian sentenced for distributing sex abuse images of Clay County childDon JohnsonClay County, FL
4-star Orange Park offensive lineman flips commitment to GatorsAnthony SalazarGainesville, FL
UF Moves to End Protests Inside Campus Buildings.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
(Maybe) don't visit this cemetery in Alachua at nightEvie M.Alachua, FL
'Fang-tastic' Halloween Events for You and Your Kids.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
NBC Miami
Florida-Georgia Football Game in Jeopardy of Leaving Jacksonville With New Contract
For all but two games since the 1933 season, the annual football rivalry game between the Florida Gators and Georgia Bulldogs has been played in the city of Jacksonville. When the current contract between the teams and the city runs out, that could mean a change in location for the feud between Southeastern Conference teams.
Scouting Report: Gators OL Commit Roderick Kearney
Analyzing the skill set of Florida Gators offensive line commit Roderick Kearney.
How to Watch Georgia vs Florida
The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs are set to face off against conference opponent Florida in week seven. Here is how to watch the game.
WCJB
Florida soccer team loses season finale on Senior Night
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida soccer team’s season ended the way it had gone all year long in Southeastern Conference play - with a 4-1 loss to Texas A&M. The Gators (2-14-1) lost their conference and season finale match on Senior Night, where the orange and blue honored five outgoing members of their squad.
bulldawgillustrated.com
Forever SEC foes’ fans relished in reminding the Bulldog Nation that 1980 was Georgia’s last national championship, but that narrative is dead with Kirby’s Dawgs doing the talk on the field
Georgia is heading to Jacksonville atop the polls with a perfect 7-0 record as the reigning national champions of college football. Florida is 4-3 with losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU. The Gators led in all three of those games. The Bulldogs have beaten Oregon. Florida has topped Utah. So...
extrainningsoftball.com
Throwback Thursday: New Florida Commit & No. 2-Ranked 2024 Outfielder Townsen Thomas… Looking Back on This “Blazing Fast” Difference Maker!
Wow, is the Univ. of Florida having another great recruiting run or what?!?. Just days away from launching the final 2023 Extra Elite 100–which will be dotted with many soon-to-be Gator signees–Head Coach Tim Walton and staff are starting to impress with the pickups in the junior class as well.
Bradford Tornadoes’ defense has been nearly perfect through eight games
STARKE, Fla.- One touchdown and an extra point. Seven points total. That’s all the Bradford Tornadoes’ defense has yielded through eight games in of the 2022 regular season. Yes, you heard that right. There’s a team in the state of Florida that’s held its opponents to less than a point a ...
Gators HC Billy Napier Comments on Florida's Fast-Rising Recruiting Status
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier comments on the current standing of a fast-rising 2023 recruiting class.
University of Florida
Swapping red and black for orange and blue: How three Georgia Bulldogs became UF/IFAS leaders
While the University of Florida and the University of Georgia may be rivals on the football field, both land-grant universities share a commitment to growing future leaders in agriculture and natural resources. There is a lot of “cross-pollination” between the University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS)...
Gators HC Billy Napier, Staff Address Defensive Lapses During Bye Week
Billy Napier stresses that he and his staff aren't ignoring the current elephant in the room. The bye week provided time to analyze the sputtering defensive unit thoroughly.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida sees key special teams player enter the transfer portal, per report
Florida will reportedly have a shakeup to its special teams depth with the news that long snapper Marco Ortiz has entered the transfer portal. The news was reported by Gators Online, as Ortiz is a redshirt junior who has missed most of the 2022 season because of a shoulder injury. The absence would allow him to have 2 years of eligibility left at his new school.
WCJB
Professional dancer returning to her hometown stage in Gainesville this week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Theresa Hanson began dancing at Pofahl Studios at the age of 6, “I feel like dance is a thing you should not do unless you cannot do anything else. I have tried but I just can’t do anything else” said Hanson. During her...
WCJB
UF College of Veterinary Medicine assists in animal care following Hurricane Ian
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine is helping with the Ian relief effort. Veterinary professionals are organizing a ground effort to help treat animals in areas damaged by the storm. The Florida Veterinary Medical Association partnered with UF to organize a 12-person group of...
WCJB
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 10/27
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The only thing sweeter than Halloween candy is our chit chats with WIND-FM. Gas cards, treats, and laughs. Here’s what you missed!
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident
OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
WCJB
Santa Fe, Oak Hall headline four NCFL teams advancing to Region Semis
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering Tuesday night, seven different North Central Florida high school volleyball teams had the chance to advance to Friday’s Region Semifinals, but only four survived to move on. Class 2A Results:. Oak Hall swept St. John Paul - 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 St. John Lutheran blanked...
WCJB
Halloween themed events in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the spookiest day of the year approaches, many North Central Florida organizations are hosting events in celebration of Halloween. Some of those area events are listed below. Friday. Hocus Pocus screening, Reilly Arts Center, Ocala, 8 p.m. (also screening on Saturday and Sunday) Gainesville Fear...
WCJB
Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
WCJB
Alachua County Sherriff’s raises awareness for anniversary of Gainesville cold case
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - October 27th marks the 47th anniversary of a cold case investigation in Gainesville. In 1975, deputies say Earnestine Boston, 16, was found dead in a ditch along NE 53rd Avenue near the Gainesville water treatment plant. Sheriff’s deputies are asking for any information that may help...
Red and Black
Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more
A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
Comments / 0