Florida will reportedly have a shakeup to its special teams depth with the news that long snapper Marco Ortiz has entered the transfer portal. The news was reported by Gators Online, as Ortiz is a redshirt junior who has missed most of the 2022 season because of a shoulder injury. The absence would allow him to have 2 years of eligibility left at his new school.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO