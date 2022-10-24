ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Florida soccer team loses season finale on Senior Night

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida soccer team’s season ended the way it had gone all year long in Southeastern Conference play - with a 4-1 loss to Texas A&M. The Gators (2-14-1) lost their conference and season finale match on Senior Night, where the orange and blue honored five outgoing members of their squad.
GAINESVILLE, FL
bulldawgillustrated.com

Forever SEC foes’ fans relished in reminding the Bulldog Nation that 1980 was Georgia’s last national championship, but that narrative is dead with Kirby’s Dawgs doing the talk on the field

Georgia is heading to Jacksonville atop the polls with a perfect 7-0 record as the reigning national champions of college football. Florida is 4-3 with losses to Kentucky, Tennessee and LSU. The Gators led in all three of those games. The Bulldogs have beaten Oregon. Florida has topped Utah. So...
ATHENS, GA
extrainningsoftball.com

Throwback Thursday: New Florida Commit & No. 2-Ranked 2024 Outfielder Townsen Thomas… Looking Back on This “Blazing Fast” Difference Maker!

Wow, is the Univ. of Florida having another great recruiting run or what?!?. Just days away from launching the final 2023 Extra Elite 100–which will be dotted with many soon-to-be Gator signees–Head Coach Tim Walton and staff are starting to impress with the pickups in the junior class as well.
GAINESVILLE, FL
University of Florida

Swapping red and black for orange and blue: How three Georgia Bulldogs became UF/IFAS leaders

While the University of Florida and the University of Georgia may be rivals on the football field, both land-grant universities share a commitment to growing future leaders in agriculture and natural resources. There is a lot of “cross-pollination” between the University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS)...
GAINESVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida sees key special teams player enter the transfer portal, per report

Florida will reportedly have a shakeup to its special teams depth with the news that long snapper Marco Ortiz has entered the transfer portal. The news was reported by Gators Online, as Ortiz is a redshirt junior who has missed most of the 2022 season because of a shoulder injury. The absence would allow him to have 2 years of eligibility left at his new school.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man seriously injured in Marion County fatal accident

OCALA, Fla. – According to a release from Florida Highway Patrol, three people were killed in a four-vehicle accident today at the 337 mile marker on I-75. A 56-year-old Gainesville man was seriously injured in the accident. At 1:11 p.m. today, a Subaru driven by the Gainesville man and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Santa Fe, Oak Hall headline four NCFL teams advancing to Region Semis

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Entering Tuesday night, seven different North Central Florida high school volleyball teams had the chance to advance to Friday’s Region Semifinals, but only four survived to move on. Class 2A Results:. Oak Hall swept St. John Paul - 25-14, 25-18, 25-16 St. John Lutheran blanked...
SANTA FE, FL
WCJB

Halloween themed events in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the spookiest day of the year approaches, many North Central Florida organizations are hosting events in celebration of Halloween. Some of those area events are listed below. Friday. Hocus Pocus screening, Reilly Arts Center, Ocala, 8 p.m. (also screening on Saturday and Sunday) Gainesville Fear...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Car crash in Gainesville leaves road with heavy amount of debris

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A crash in Gainesville left the road covered in a heavy amount of debris. The accident occurred at the intersection of SW 34th St. and 20th Ave. on Thursday night. Two vehicles collided causing, massive amounts of debris to spread across the road. 34th St. was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Red and Black

Athens blotter: student loses thousands in job scare and more

A woman had hair extensions put in at Tribe Hair Salon but left without paying the $1,485 bill, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The manager informed police that the client left the area after the hair extension job, later informing salon staff on the phone that she could not find her card. They told her she had until Oct. 17 to pay the remaining balance, the report said.
ATHENS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy