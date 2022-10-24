Read full article on original website
Martha Doversberger
3d ago
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
WISH-TV
Indiana pediatrician: ‘We will see RSV related deaths’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s difficult to provide hard data about respiratory syncytial virus deaths because doctors and hospitals are not required to report them to the state unlike flu or some other viruses. But doctors are talking about the fear of infant deaths among themselves. News 8 spoke...
WISH-TV
Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Warning of ‘Explosion' of Viruses, ‘Scrabble' Variants
With winter coming up, Chicago-area experts are warning that there could be an explosion of viruses in the coming months, with RSV already surging ahead of a feared rise in COVID and flu. Plus, as new variants emerge and spread, which are the most concerning and where do things stand?
RSV: why doctors say some parents need to treat this like early COVID
NEW YORK (PIX11) — There continues to be a startling rise in cases of children and older adults being hospitalized with a common respiratory virus. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is not new, but it is packing a particularly powerful punch across the Northeast right now, including in the tri-state region. “Tuesday or Wednesday alone […]
WISH-TV
Some babies with RSV are struggling to breathe so much their rib cages are collapsing
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shallow and rapid breathing, wheezing, unusual tiredness, and irritability are all symptoms of RSV. There is also another frightening physical sign parents need to know about. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health who explains what’s known as intercostal retractions.
WISH-TV
Life saving device for infants with RSV lies right next to your baby’s crib
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Babies suffer in many ways when they have Respiratory syncytial virus. Symptoms include fever, coughing and unusual fatigue. But what’s most dangerous and can lead to death if not addressed immediately is when they are struggling to breath. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson,...
WNDU
With 80% of homes at risk; St. Joe Health Dept. urges families to test children’s blood lead levels
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most of the homes in South Bend could be putting residents at risk for lead poisoning. “Across the city of South Bend, 80% of the housing was built before 1980 which puts those properties at risk of having lead paint. Which is the greatest source of exposure to lead in our environment,” says Dr. Mark Fox, the Deputy Health Officer for the St. Joe Health Department.
wbiw.com
Indiana Health Department will host a free Bivalent COVID-19 booster clinic
BLOOMINGTON – The Indiana Department of Health will host a free Bivalent COVID-19 booster clinic at the Folklore and Ethnomusicology building at 800 North Indiana Avenue in Bloomington from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, and Friday, October 28. The clinic will be open to the public,...
WGU Indiana sending care kits to health care workers before Daylight Saving Time ends
INDIANAPOLIS — Daylight Saving Time ends Nov. 6, and for thousands of overnight health care workers, it means their schedule will get more grueling. WGU Indiana is hosting a packing party Wednesday to send 2,500 care kits to health care workers across the state. Faculty, staff and nursing students...
WISH-TV
Changes in handwriting may be early warning sign of Alzheimer’s, here’s what to look for
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An estimated 6.5 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s. There is no cure, but there are early warning signs. One is how a person’s handwriting changes over time. Alzheimer’s affects the brain and reduces motor skills. A decline in motor...
ABC7 Chicago
Nevada's Silver Alert changed following death of missing Indiana man after GPS led couple astray
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- A missing couple's story sparked change in Nevada's Silver Alert system. The video featured is from a previous report. Last spring a couple from Indiana road-tripping through Nevada went missing for a week and the 72-year-old man did not survive. Ronnie and Bev Barker traveled through...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man dies from ‘flesh-eating’ bacteria after helping in Hurricane Ian recovery
JENISON, Mich. - When Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida last month, James Hewitt rushed from Jenison, Michigan, to help his friend who was in need. Days later, 56-year-old Hewitt would be dead after contracting a rare but dangerous bacterial infection. His fiancée, 54-year-old Leah DeLano, said he left for Florida...
bcdemocrat.com
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: Brown County airman died in aircraft accident in European skies
By early 1944, some two plus years after Pearl Harbor, the “Arsenal of Democracy” that was the United States was exhibiting its full force on the Axis powers. Defense plants were pumping out weapons and munitions that would in the end overwhelm Germany and Japan. This was no...
indianapublicradio.org
Indiana unlikely to add COVID-19 to list of required children’s vaccines
A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recently recommended that state officials add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of routine immunizations for children. But it’s unlikely Indiana will do so. Indiana law mandates a list of required immunizations for children in elementary and high school. That...
WIBC.com
Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
WTHI
Housing remains a top problem for Indiana families
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana advocates say housing remains Hoosiers' top unmet need. Families are facing ongoing economic disruptions and increased costs. The "Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition released its 2023 policy priorities. The organization is calling on policymakers to protect and expand affordable, safe housing options. The coalition wants...
Family of boy found in suitcase in Indiana shares heartbreak after learning of his death
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) — For six months, a boy found dead inside a suitcase dumped on the side of a road in southern Indiana remained nameless. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police revealed that they’ve identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Ammar Jordan of Atlanta, Georgia, putting an end to the months-long mystery. Cairo’s paternal […]
Growing number of Indiana school districts victims of cyberattacks
Cybercriminals love to target schools because they’re often easy to hack, they’re a treasure trove of student and staff personal information.
Nevada changes Silver Alert protocol after Indiana man's death
INDIANAPOLIS — Months after Ronnie Barker died after waiting for help for more than a week on a Nevada mountain, his death has brought about change to that state's Silver Alert protocol. Barker was with his wife, Beverly, driving their RV through Nevada in late March when they became...
Here’s where Indiana ranks in 2022’s Safest States report
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — How safe are you? Although some states are arguably more safe than others, WalletHub puts the argument to rest in their new report that ranks all fifty states based on safety. How does the Hoosier State rank? Indiana ranks higher than the average across the country, but not that much higher. […]
