Indianapolis, IN

Martha Doversberger
3d ago

WISH-TV

Indiana pediatrician: ‘We will see RSV related deaths’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It’s difficult to provide hard data about respiratory syncytial virus deaths because doctors and hospitals are not required to report them to the state unlike flu or some other viruses. But doctors are talking about the fear of infant deaths among themselves. News 8 spoke...
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana doctor says RSV can be fatal in adults

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The number of infant RSV cases in the U.S. is both staggering and worrisome. To make matters worse, there are no treatments. But it’s not just babies catching the virus. In a strange turn of events, the nation is seeing an increase in cases of adults coming down with RSV. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health, who explains why.
INDIANA STATE
PIX11

RSV: why doctors say some parents need to treat this like early COVID

NEW YORK (PIX11) — There continues to be a startling rise in cases of children and older adults being hospitalized with a common respiratory virus. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is not new, but it is packing a particularly powerful punch across the Northeast right now, including in the tri-state region. “Tuesday or Wednesday alone […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WISH-TV

Some babies with RSV are struggling to breathe so much their rib cages are collapsing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Shallow and rapid breathing, wheezing, unusual tiredness, and irritability are all symptoms of RSV. There is also another frightening physical sign parents need to know about. News 8 spoke with Dr. John Christenson, associate medical director of infection prevention at Riley Children’s Health who explains what’s known as intercostal retractions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

With 80% of homes at risk; St. Joe Health Dept. urges families to test children’s blood lead levels

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Most of the homes in South Bend could be putting residents at risk for lead poisoning. “Across the city of South Bend, 80% of the housing was built before 1980 which puts those properties at risk of having lead paint. Which is the greatest source of exposure to lead in our environment,” says Dr. Mark Fox, the Deputy Health Officer for the St. Joe Health Department.
SOUTH BEND, IN
indianapublicradio.org

Indiana unlikely to add COVID-19 to list of required children’s vaccines

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel recently recommended that state officials add the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of routine immunizations for children. But it’s unlikely Indiana will do so. Indiana law mandates a list of required immunizations for children in elementary and high school. That...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

Four Arrested for Trafficking Drugs from California to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Four men are going to federal prison for trying to traffic drugs from California to Indiana. Thursday, one man from Indianapolis, 45-year-old Charles Kirby, received 10 years in prison for trafficking and intent to deal fentanyl-laced heroin. Before three of those men could bring the drugs to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHI

Housing remains a top problem for Indiana families

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana advocates say housing remains Hoosiers' top unmet need. Families are facing ongoing economic disruptions and increased costs. The "Hoosier Housing Needs Coalition released its 2023 policy priorities. The organization is calling on policymakers to protect and expand affordable, safe housing options. The coalition wants...
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s where Indiana ranks in 2022’s Safest States report

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — How safe are you? Although some states are arguably more safe than others, WalletHub puts the argument to rest in their new report that ranks all fifty states based on safety. How does the Hoosier State rank? Indiana ranks higher than the average across the country, but not that much higher. […]
INDIANA STATE

