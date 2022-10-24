Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Watch The Rock Dwayne Johnson's Daughter Ava Raine Make Her WWE Debut
WWE NXT's Schism teased they would finally reveal their new member this week, and now the time is finally here. For the past few weeks a mysterious person in a red robe and a mask has been sighted in the crowd or nearby when Schism is in the ring, and after a bevy of teases, tonight they revealed the person's identity. Some had theories, but I'm pretty sure few people had Simone Johnson, aka Dwayne The Rock Johnson's daughter and WWE's Ava Raine, on their theory lists. Raine made her WWE TV debut tonight as the fourth member of Schism, and it seems like the momentum for the group just picked up even more. You can watch the full debut of Raine in the clip below.
ComicBook
WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Start Time, Date, Full Card, How to Watch
WWE's Crown Jewel 2022 marks the company's eighth pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia. And while the show has some must-see matches for wrestling fans, the headliner will undoubtedly grab mainstream attention — Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The feud between the two started when Paul had Reigns on his Impaulsive podcast, then talked about trying to fight Reigns as soon as "The Tribal Chief" finished their interview. Triple H then hosted a press conference in Las Vegas to confirm the match was happening with WWE's top prize on the line, despite the fact that Paul has only wrestled twice in a WWE ring.
ComicBook
Jim Ross Compares Current AEW Star to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin
Jim Ross made a bold claim during this week's AEW Dynamite. While the WWE Hall of Famer wasn't on commentary, he was watching the show's main event as Jon Moxley successfully defended his AEW World Championship against Penta El Zero Miedo. Ross wrote, "@JonMoxley is Austin-esque. Love his game." Considering the heights Austin reached within the pro wrestling industry and the friendship Ross had with "The Texas Rattlesnake," this is incredibly high praise.
ComicBook
CM Punk Returns to Social Media
CM Punk returned to social media for the first time since AEW's All Out pay-per-view and its infamous post-show locker room fight on Tuesday, promoting the release of Blade of the 47 Ronin on Netflix. The film was co-written by AJ Mendez, Punk's wife. Punk's last match saw him win back the AEW World Championship from Jon Moxley in the All Out main event, but he followed that up by ranting about the leadership of AEW's EVPs and the rumors that he tried to force Colt Cabana out of the promotion during the post-show media scrum. He was then confronted in his locker room by Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, which led to the alleged brawl.
ComicBook
WWE: Update on How Triple H Reportedly Feels About CM Punk Returning
With AEW reportedly looking to buy out the remaining years on CM Punk's contract, speculation has risen in the past week over the possibility of the former world champion returning to WWE. At first glance, it seems like the relationship has been utterly destroyed thanks to Punk's tumultuous departure from the company and the numerous disparaging remarks he made about WWE during his year with AEW. But a new report from WrestleVotes via GiveMeSport indicates Triple H won't completely rule out the idea.
ComicBook
AEW and CM Punk Fallout Gets Perfect Taylor Swift Anti-Hero Fan Edit
It would appear that the era of AEW and CM Punk is heading to an early close after the chaos that erupted after All Out. The media scrum was already eventful and a bit tense, and then things hit the fan afterwards according to reports. Since then Punk and The Elite have not been featured on TV, and rumors point to a possible buyout of Punk's contract. @TIGERstylePRO captured Punk's tenure in AEW and what's happening now perfectly by pairing it with Taylor Swift's song ANTI-HERO, and you can watch the whole video in the post below.
ComicBook
WWE's New Day, Mercedes Varnado, Trinity Fatu, and Jimmy Uso Join Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Premiere
Tonight is the big premiere for Marvel Studios' next massive blockbuster Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and several WWE favorites made an appearance on the purple carpet. It was also a bit of a reunion, as The New Day's Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Big E joined Mercedes Varnado (Sasha Banks) and Trinity Fatu (Naomi) alongside Jimmy Uso at the big premiere, and the group seemed to be having an amazing time. Everyone shared photos from the premiere on Twitter, and then a video was shared featuring them all dancing together, and you can watch that in the video below.
ComicBook
AEW: Latest Update on Brawl Out Investigation, What The Elite Are Allegedly Denying
Wednesday proved to be a massive day for AEW regarding the "Brawl Out" investigation. Shortly before this week's AEW Dynamite started, a new report dropped from Wrestling Inc. further explaining CM Punk's side of the story, as well as the information that Punk's dog Larry was injured by The Elite "kicking in" the door to his locker room. AEW then aired a promo during Dynamite that indicated The Elite, who were backstage for the first time since the locker room fight, were on their way back to TV.
ComicBook
WWE Has a New Idea for Austin Theory's Money in the Bank Cash-In
Austin Theory has held the Money in the Bank contract since early July but doesn't appear to be anywhere close to successfully cashing in to become world champion. His cash-in attempts on Roman Reigns at both SummerSlam and Clash at the Castle were thwarted, and his booking has taken a noticeable turn ever since Triple H took over WWE's booking. This week's Raw marked Theory's 12th TV match under the Triple H regime, but he's a mere 2-10 during that span.
ComicBook
Katana Chance and Kayden Carter Retain Women's WWE NXT Tag Team Titles After Surprising Twist
Katana Chance and Kayden Carter put their WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Championships on the line tonight against the more recent but lethal team of Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark. Stark and Lyons had a lot of confidence coming into this match, and at one point during the match, Stark actually pinned Chance for the win. While they were being celebrated as new Champions, however, the head referee revealed there had been a missed tag, so the match was restarted. Lyons almost won the Titles again for the team, but Chance intervened and helped set up the tag team combo on Lyons that ended with Chance hitting a splash and getting the pin and the win, retaining their Tag Team Championships.
ComicBook
Rhea Ripley Bodyslamming Luke Gallows on WWE Raw Blew Up Online
Rhea Ripley helped Finn Balor pick up a victory over Karl Anderson on this week's Monday Night Raw by taking Luke Gallows out of the equation at ringside. "The Nightmare" accomplished that by driving Gallows into the steel ring post, then hoisting him up for a bodyslam. That clip of her slamming the near-300-pound big man started immediately blowing up online. You can see some of the reactions in the list below.
Comments / 0