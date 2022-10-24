NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Related
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers
Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs with the ball after a reception during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 2, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after he was sacked and fumbled the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY…
NFL: New York Jets at Denver Broncos
Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stretches before the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) out at least 4 weeks
The Los Angeles Chargers expect wide receiver Mike Williams to be sidelined at least four weeks with a high ankle sprain, The Athletic reported Wednesday.
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
Oct 23, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) chases during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
Oct 23, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars
Oct 23, 2022; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel jones (8) and running back Saquon Barkley (26) celebrate a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball against Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New York Giants at Washington Football Team
Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) reacts after suffering an apparent leg injury against the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
NFL Week 8 Preview: Packers Vs. Bills
Kevin and Donnie preview the Week 8 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the NFL.
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Players Must Study at Home
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discussed the root of the team's problems on offense.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on State of Banged-Up Receiver Corps
A day after a 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur managed one laugh over the course of a press conference that lasted about 22 1/2 minutes.
Skidding Buccaneers look for answers on short week vs. Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be coming apart at the seams with losses in four of their last five games.
NFL: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
Oct 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) passes the ball during the first half against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
Oct 23, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) sits on the field after an injury during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Matt LaFleur Would Already Be Fired Without Aaron Rodgers!
Scott and Mike discuss the Green Bay Packers.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur Following Loss to Commanders
"We're going to find out what we're made of," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after Sunday's loss to the Washington Commanders.
