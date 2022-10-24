ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

By Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian
The Daily Post-Athenian
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0isPrK_0il9lPw600

Oct 23, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson (27) grimaces in pain as the medical team tries to life him off the ground after he was injured defending Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) on…

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
The Daily Post-Athenian

NFL: Denver Broncos at Los Angeles Chargers

Oct 17, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian

NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans

Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) runs with the ball after a reception during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

Oct 23, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian

NFL: New York Giants at Washington Football Team

Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) reacts after suffering an apparent leg injury against the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
The Daily Post-Athenian

The Daily Post-Athenian

Athens, TN
748
Followers
2K+
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1848, The Daily Post-Athenian is the oldest business in continuous operation in McMinn County and the second-oldest newspaper in the state of Tennessee. The newspaper provides comprehensive news coverage in McMinn and Meigs counties of East Tennessee.

 https://dailypostathenian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy