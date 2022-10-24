ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

97 Rock

Where Can You Get a Quality New Tattoo in the Tri-Cities?

The first tattoo is always the hardest. Picking the design, choosing the location for the tattoo, and most importantly, picking an artist. Like all trades, not all tattoo artists are created equal. Since a tattoo is permanent, it's important to be firm in your decision-making and not cut any corners. I'm a big fan of tattoos, with nearly 20 of them myself. I'll be the first to tell you to not go the cheap route. If you have to save up your money, do it. It's better than getting a cover-up.
TRI-CITIES, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Contentious policy passed by Richland School Board restricts some racial, cultural curriculum

RICHLAND, Wash. — By a 4-to-1 vote, the Richland School Board approved a contentious policy that instills certain restrictions on the way race, sexuality and culture are allowed to be discussed in the schools’ curriculum. During a school board meeting on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 25, four of the five Richland School Board members agreed to Policy 2360, which...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Collision closes Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van Giesen Street for the time being due to a collision. Take alternate routes if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

MISSING PERSON: Courtney Shelton

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26. Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road...
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Richland assault suspect, dine-and-dashers wanted by police

RICHLAND, Wash. — Three people were the subjects of this week’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ post from the Richland Police Department, which seeks information on suspected offenders in their community. According to the Facebook post on October 26, RPD Officer Skinner is investigating a case of dine-and-dashers at Fujiyama Japanese Steak House & Bar, which is located on the 2500-block of Queensgate...
RICHLAND, WA
NEWStalk 870

Heat Lamp Suspected in Richland House Fire Tuesday Morning

According to Richland Fire officials, a heat lamp is the suspected culprit in a Tuesday morning housefire. Fire displaces family, due to smoke and water damage. Richland fire units responded to the home around 9 AM, and upon arrival found smoke billowing out of the back. The home was in the 400 block of Adams street, just west of George Washington Way, about a quarter mile northwest of Winco Foods by Columbia Point Drive.
RICHLAND, WA
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Flu is here, and it's predicted to be a 'harsh' season

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322. Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.
WALLA WALLA, WA
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

