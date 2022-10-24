The first tattoo is always the hardest. Picking the design, choosing the location for the tattoo, and most importantly, picking an artist. Like all trades, not all tattoo artists are created equal. Since a tattoo is permanent, it's important to be firm in your decision-making and not cut any corners. I'm a big fan of tattoos, with nearly 20 of them myself. I'll be the first to tell you to not go the cheap route. If you have to save up your money, do it. It's better than getting a cover-up.

