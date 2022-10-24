Read full article on original website
Where Can You Get a Quality New Tattoo in the Tri-Cities?
The first tattoo is always the hardest. Picking the design, choosing the location for the tattoo, and most importantly, picking an artist. Like all trades, not all tattoo artists are created equal. Since a tattoo is permanent, it's important to be firm in your decision-making and not cut any corners. I'm a big fan of tattoos, with nearly 20 of them myself. I'll be the first to tell you to not go the cheap route. If you have to save up your money, do it. It's better than getting a cover-up.
Tri-Cities Answers: What is the Best & Cleanest Local Movie Theater?
In a local Facebook forum the question was asked, What is the "best movie theater in the Tri? Cleanest? Ect." It must be obvious because there was one overwhelming answer that people from the Tri-Cities kept mentioning. What is the Best and Cleanest Movie Theater in Tri-Cities?. The exact question...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
“Karen” Halloween display removed after a Karen complained to city hall
The city of Prosser, WA recently received a complaint about Halloween decorations they put up outside of city hall, and were forced to take them down.
Laptops, Tablets, and More at Government Surplus Auction in Richland
If you’ve never explored the Government Surplus Auction site, then you’re in for a real treat. You’ll find everything from tools, toys, cars, trucks, boats, and even retired Blackhawk helicopters. All could be yours…if you’re the highest bidder. How does the Government Surplus Auction site...
Explore the Universe in Pasco on the Most Advanced Projection System in the PNW
A combination of high-definition imagery and sound on the most high-tech projection system in the Pacific Northwest presents a 36-foot panoramic view of the universe in 3D at Bechtel’s National Planetarium at Columbia Basin College in Pasco. And, it’s open to the public. What’s the Bechtel Planetarium All...
Richland scraps plan for new high school bond in 2023. They’re planning this instead
It’s a “much more prudent approach,” said the superintendent.
Contentious policy passed by Richland School Board restricts some racial, cultural curriculum
RICHLAND, Wash. — By a 4-to-1 vote, the Richland School Board approved a contentious policy that instills certain restrictions on the way race, sexuality and culture are allowed to be discussed in the schools’ curriculum. During a school board meeting on the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 25, four of the five Richland School Board members agreed to Policy 2360, which...
Washington State’s Best Mouth-Watering Burger Might Be in Tiny Toppenish!?
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
What Really Happened at the Horrifying Whitman Massacre in Walla Walla?
The Whitman Massacre took place on November 29th, 1847. The killings of Marcus Whitman, his wife, and eleven others is also referred to as the Tragedy at Waiilatpu by the National Park Service. The attack lasted several days, with most of the killings taking place on the first day. What...
Candlelight vigil will remember slain Kennewick mom and other domestic violence victims
Dozens of victims from Benton and Franklin counties will be honored.
nbcrightnow.com
Collision closes Keene Rd between Belmont and Van Giesen
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - The West Richland Police Department is closing Keene Road between Belmont Boulevard and Van Giesen Street for the time being due to a collision. Take alternate routes if possible. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and...
nbcrightnow.com
MISSING PERSON: Courtney Shelton
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing person, 55-year-old Courtney L. Shelton, after her car was found abandoned on October 26. Sheriff Mark Crider reports her car was abandoned on Yox Road, a remote road...
City of Pasco takes over animal shelter and control, searches for permanent manager
PASCO, Wash. — This summer, Angela Pashon, with the City of Pasco stepped into her role as Interim Manager of the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter. Previously, she was in Risk Management under the City Manager. Now, she spends her days around fluffier company. “I’ve only adopted one so far, but now I have three big dogs,” Pashon laughed. As the city...
Dam turbine leaks hundreds of gallons of oil into Snake River in Eastern WA
The dam’s six turbines are used for hydropower generation.
Richland assault suspect, dine-and-dashers wanted by police
RICHLAND, Wash. — Three people were the subjects of this week’s ‘Wanted Wednesday’ post from the Richland Police Department, which seeks information on suspected offenders in their community. According to the Facebook post on October 26, RPD Officer Skinner is investigating a case of dine-and-dashers at Fujiyama Japanese Steak House & Bar, which is located on the 2500-block of Queensgate...
Tuesday Night Gunfire near Highlands Middle School Kennewick
Kennewick Police continue to investigate shots being fired Tuesday night. This image shows the general area where the shots were reported fired. KPD says damage was found, and evidence near Highlands Middle School. Around 8:15 PM Kennewick Officers report they heard shots fired in the 4100 block of West 4th....
Heat Lamp Suspected in Richland House Fire Tuesday Morning
According to Richland Fire officials, a heat lamp is the suspected culprit in a Tuesday morning housefire. Fire displaces family, due to smoke and water damage. Richland fire units responded to the home around 9 AM, and upon arrival found smoke billowing out of the back. The home was in the 400 block of Adams street, just west of George Washington Way, about a quarter mile northwest of Winco Foods by Columbia Point Drive.
Learn more about 3 new doctors now practicing in the Tri-Cities
An orthopedic surgeon, a DO and a MD are now practicing in the Tri-Cities.
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
Flu is here, and it's predicted to be a 'harsh' season
Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322. Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.
