NBC Los Angeles

Cramer's Lightning Round: Lucid Group Is Losing Too Much Money

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Lucid Group Inc: "I love the car. They're losing too much money." Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV: "I don't need to go...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Amazon, Apple, Pinterest, Intel and More

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Amazon — Shares of the e-commerce giant plunged as much as about 19% in extended trading Thursday after the company posted weaker-than-expected earnings and revenue for the third quarter and issued disappointing fourth-quarter sales guidance. Apple — Apple share fell...
Stock Pickers Are Still Positioned for a Fed ‘Soft Landing,' Mutual Fund Holdings Show

Professional stock pickers are still betting that the U.S. economy could skirt a recession, according to Bank of America analysis. Actively managed mutual funds have maintained their pro-cyclical stance with overweights in consumer discretionary and industrials, while having a sizeable underweight in consumer staples, Bank of America's monthly analysis of fund holdings showed. Consumer discretionary and industrials are generally sensitive to economic turbulence, while staples are viewed as defensive stocks.
The Biggest Tech Stocks Have Lost $3 Trillion in Market Cap Over the Last Year

So here's a good trivia question: Of the "FAANG" megacap tech stocks, which has lost the most market value over the past year?. Amid the earnings-related bloodbath so far this week, there have been huge losses. Alphabet, Microsoft and Meta have already posted their results, and tumbled in the wake of the reports. Thursday afternoon, Amazon and Apple are on tap.

