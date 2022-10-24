ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saportareport.com

Master developer selected for redevelopment of Bowen Homes

The board of the Atlanta Housing Authority on Wednesday selected a master developer to redevelop the 74-acre site that once housed the former Bowen Homes public housing project. The board approved the staff’s recommendation to enter into final negotiations with Bowen District Developers, one of the development teams vying for...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: ‘Significant’ Atlanta park under threat, study says

Deepdene Park, a 22-acre woodland in Druid Hills, is one of a dozen significant landscapes in the United States and Canada said to be threatened or at-risk, according to this year’s Olmsted Design Legacy report. The study is named after Frederick Law Olmsted, Sr., the “father of landscape architecture” best known as the co-designer of New York City’s Central Park.
ATLANTA, GA
saportareport.com

Zoo Atlanta’s operating agreement may prevent new gun ban

Zoo Atlanta’s operating contract may prevent it from enforcing a new firearms ban that a gun activist recently questioned. The “Operating Agreement” between the zoo and the Atlanta-Fulton County Recreation Authority (AFCRA) for its site in a public park explicitly calls the deal a “usufruct.” That’s a type of property right the Supreme Court of Georgia has ruled does not give a private leaseholder the ability to ban guns on public land.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
FOREST PARK, GA
saportareport.com

Reporter’s Notebook: Spelman President welcomed back to Atlanta, MARTA names new CEO, Westside Wise Podcast launches

For The Braves’ first 25 years in Atlanta, the team was the worst in baseball — but that all turned around on Oct. 28, 1995. On that October day 27 years ago, The Braves won the World Series, becoming the first Georgia sports franchise to secure a major world championship. During this time, the team also won 14 consecutive division titles and five National League pennants.
ATLANTA, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens touted his affordable housing agenda by marshaling the resources under the city’s purview as well as leveraging public private partnerships. Mayor Dickens’ housing agenda calls for building or preserving 20,000 affordable housing units by 2030. The Dickens Administration has committed more than $100 million to housing to date.  Wednesday morning at […] The post Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

7 things new residents have to do before officially becoming an Atlantan

Recently moved to Atlanta and looking to make this city your home? Atlanta has lots of reasons to fall in love with it, including an amazing community of people that possess plenty of southern hospitality, as well as lots of rich culture and history. Once you’ve found your place to live and received your new driver’s license, you’ll want to know what else you may need to do to blend in. Below are just seven general things we recommend for those who have just moved here to get a better sense of the city and get on the path to becoming an honorary ATLien (as dubbed by Outkast).
ATLANTA, GA
BHG

Here's What a $1.05-Million-Dollar Home Looks Like in Three Different States

Depending on where you call home, real estate prices vary greatly. From waterfront views to rich desert scenery, you can get a lot for your dollar. These three homes each feature open-concept living, but they all have their own unique upgrades. One comes with an apartment above the garage, while another features an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space. The ninth episode of Listing Price focuses on homes listed for about $1,050,000 based in Idaho, Georgia, and Florida.
ATLANTA, GA
appenmedia.com

Sandy Springs couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It’s been more than 75 years since Harold Banister sent his future wife a note asking her out on a date, but he says they are more in love than ever. Harold, 94, and Louise Young Banister, 91, live in Sandy Springs. However, their story began on July 6, 1947, in Williamston, South Carolina. World War II had ended two years prior.
SANDY SPRINGS, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area

An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy