Atlanta taps private developers for mixed-use plan at Bowen Homes site
The Atlanta Housing Authority wants to work with four private developers to create a mixed-use neighborhood at the forme...
saportareport.com
Master developer selected for redevelopment of Bowen Homes
The board of the Atlanta Housing Authority on Wednesday selected a master developer to redevelop the 74-acre site that once housed the former Bowen Homes public housing project. The board approved the staff’s recommendation to enter into final negotiations with Bowen District Developers, one of the development teams vying for...
Georgia’s 1st tiny home community receives affordable housing award
The Cottages on Vaughan in Clarkston — Georgia’s first tiny home community — has been recognized for its community-orien...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Significant’ Atlanta park under threat, study says
Deepdene Park, a 22-acre woodland in Druid Hills, is one of a dozen significant landscapes in the United States and Canada said to be threatened or at-risk, according to this year’s Olmsted Design Legacy report. The study is named after Frederick Law Olmsted, Sr., the “father of landscape architecture” best known as the co-designer of New York City’s Central Park.
saportareport.com
Zoo Atlanta’s operating agreement may prevent new gun ban
Zoo Atlanta’s operating contract may prevent it from enforcing a new firearms ban that a gun activist recently questioned. The “Operating Agreement” between the zoo and the Atlanta-Fulton County Recreation Authority (AFCRA) for its site in a public park explicitly calls the deal a “usufruct.” That’s a type of property right the Supreme Court of Georgia has ruled does not give a private leaseholder the ability to ban guns on public land.
WXIA 11 Alive
New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
As A Georgia Local, I Always Stay In This Neighborhood When Visiting Atlanta & Here’s Why
This Opinion article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author's own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media. Growing up in the Peach State, I've spent lots of time learning the ins and outs of the state's major cities and small towns.
saportareport.com
Reporter’s Notebook: Spelman President welcomed back to Atlanta, MARTA names new CEO, Westside Wise Podcast launches
For The Braves’ first 25 years in Atlanta, the team was the worst in baseball — but that all turned around on Oct. 28, 1995. On that October day 27 years ago, The Braves won the World Series, becoming the first Georgia sports franchise to secure a major world championship. During this time, the team also won 14 consecutive division titles and five National League pennants.
PHOTOS: Confederate memorials in metro Atlanta
Some of the memorials to the Confederacy and its leaders found in metro Atlanta's public (and some private) spaces
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta residents frustrated they're priced out of their homes
The city has dispersed money to residents who were hit by hardship. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said it's developing new properties into affordable housing.
Atlanta program helps families transition from motels to stable housing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — As the need for affordable housing continues, many metro Atlanta families are turning to motels and hotels as a last resort. But that move can make it harder to pay off debt or save for permanent housing. It's a situation Francheska Rivas found herself in...
Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens touted his affordable housing agenda by marshaling the resources under the city’s purview as well as leveraging public private partnerships. Mayor Dickens’ housing agenda calls for building or preserving 20,000 affordable housing units by 2030. The Dickens Administration has committed more than $100 million to housing to date. Wednesday morning at […] The post Andre Dickens on affordable housing: It’s not my fault, but it is MY problem appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Roswell couple start renovations after landing historic farmhouse for $125K
A Roswell couple in search of a historic home to renovate didn’t expect to land a farmhouse owned by one of the city’s f...
AccessAtlanta
7 things new residents have to do before officially becoming an Atlantan
Recently moved to Atlanta and looking to make this city your home? Atlanta has lots of reasons to fall in love with it, including an amazing community of people that possess plenty of southern hospitality, as well as lots of rich culture and history. Once you’ve found your place to live and received your new driver’s license, you’ll want to know what else you may need to do to blend in. Below are just seven general things we recommend for those who have just moved here to get a better sense of the city and get on the path to becoming an honorary ATLien (as dubbed by Outkast).
BHG
Here's What a $1.05-Million-Dollar Home Looks Like in Three Different States
Depending on where you call home, real estate prices vary greatly. From waterfront views to rich desert scenery, you can get a lot for your dollar. These three homes each feature open-concept living, but they all have their own unique upgrades. One comes with an apartment above the garage, while another features an outdoor kitchen and entertaining space. The ninth episode of Listing Price focuses on homes listed for about $1,050,000 based in Idaho, Georgia, and Florida.
fox5atlanta.com
Mayor spends millions to move residents of dilapidated southeast Atlanta apartments
ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the city will spend up to $9 million to relocate families who have been living in substandard housing. The boarded Forest Cove complex is in southeast Atlanta. Two-hundred-forty families have been moved to other rental complexes and single-family homes inside and outside Atlanta.
Morning gridlock when police activity adds to construction delays on I-285
The Thursday morning commute saw intense delays all along the top end of the Perimeter after a police investigation closed a major exit ramp in Sandy Springs.
appenmedia.com
Sandy Springs couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — It’s been more than 75 years since Harold Banister sent his future wife a note asking her out on a date, but he says they are more in love than ever. Harold, 94, and Louise Young Banister, 91, live in Sandy Springs. However, their story began on July 6, 1947, in Williamston, South Carolina. World War II had ended two years prior.
Man dies in freak accident with ticket machine at midtown parking garage
ATLANTA — A man has died after police say he was pinned in a parking garage in midtown Atlanta. Police received a call just before midnight to a parking garage off Peachtree Street near Colony Square about an auto accident. When police arrived, they found a man inside of...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Artificial lagoons to bring ‘tropical beach life’ to Atlanta area
An agreement is in the works to bring half a dozen artificial lagoons to the South. The “Caribbean-style” shoals would be placed within a radius of Atlanta to include Chattanooga, Athens and Charlotte, according to Atlanta Agent . The deal involves local developer Tenth Street Ventures, private equity firm EcoVest Capital and Crystal Lagoons, whose patented technology “allows the creation of sustainable destination water features that are often surrounded by multifamily residences, hotels, retail and other mixed-use amenities,” the firm says in a statement.
