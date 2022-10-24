ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates Mills, OH

Cleveland.com

Female King Nut employee punches female co-worker, leads police on car chase: Solon police blotter

SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Carter Street. At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 20, an argument began between two employees of King Nut, 30600 Carter St. The argument involved one woman sweeping the floor too close to another woman. After the woman complained that the sweeper was too close, the argument ensued and the sweeper punched her co-worker, causing her to fall to the floor.
SOLON, OH
Cleveland.com

Car passenger tosses hot coffee on pedestrian: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

Police went to a location on Smith Road at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 23 about a woman who had tossed coffee from the car she was riding in onto another woman who was on the sidewalk. The pedestrian said she was speaking with someone who was driving by about her newspaper, which she believed had not been delivered. During the conversation, the driver with whom she was speaking stopped in the roadway and turned on the car’s hazard lights. They continued to talk.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Several drunk drivers on Lake Road: Bay Village Police Blotter

On Oct. 23 at 3:13 a.m. officers found a stopped car near Cahoon Road. The driver of the car was passed out with his foot on the brake. After waking the driver and speaking with him, officers suspected the driver had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the driver was arrested. Officers conducted a probable cause search of the car. During the search, a loaded handgun was found in the center console. The 28-year-old Lakewood resident was additionally charged with using weapons while Intoxicated.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
cleveland19.com

European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
WESTLAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland man shot to death in city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for two men in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Keith B. Jackson died in the shooting that happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday on East 149th Street near Bartlett Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Jackson was shot multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
