Man arrested after urinating on pool house; girl punches teacher at OhioGuidestone: Berea police blotter
BEREA, Ohio – Suspicious person, drunkenness: Berea Commons. A Berea man, 43, faces disorderly conduct charges after he was found drunk Oct. 21 at Coe Lake, 11 Berea Commons. A witness called police at about 6:30 p.m. to report the man. The witness said the man was near the...
Female King Nut employee punches female co-worker, leads police on car chase: Solon police blotter
SOLON, Ohio -- Assault: Carter Street. At 10:20 p.m. Oct. 20, an argument began between two employees of King Nut, 30600 Carter St. The argument involved one woman sweeping the floor too close to another woman. After the woman complained that the sweeper was too close, the argument ensued and the sweeper punched her co-worker, causing her to fall to the floor.
Car passenger tosses hot coffee on pedestrian: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
Police went to a location on Smith Road at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 23 about a woman who had tossed coffee from the car she was riding in onto another woman who was on the sidewalk. The pedestrian said she was speaking with someone who was driving by about her newspaper, which she believed had not been delivered. During the conversation, the driver with whom she was speaking stopped in the roadway and turned on the car’s hazard lights. They continued to talk.
Several drunk drivers on Lake Road: Bay Village Police Blotter
On Oct. 23 at 3:13 a.m. officers found a stopped car near Cahoon Road. The driver of the car was passed out with his foot on the brake. After waking the driver and speaking with him, officers suspected the driver had been drinking. Field sobriety tests were administered, and the driver was arrested. Officers conducted a probable cause search of the car. During the search, a loaded handgun was found in the center console. The 28-year-old Lakewood resident was additionally charged with using weapons while Intoxicated.
Officer derails photo shoot on train tracks: Olmsted Falls Police Blotter
Video shows Shaker Heights police shoot fleeing suspect near high school
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio – Police appeared to shoot a man from behind as he ran through Shaker Heights High School grounds on Friday, according to body camera footage. Shaker Heights police have not released the identity of the man who was shot six days ago. His condition remains unknown as of Thursday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
2 skydivers crash through roof of Geauga County building after mid-air collision
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and other local agencies assisted with a weekend skydiving accident in Troy Township. Deputies were initially dispatched to the Cleveland Skydiving Center on Grove Road in Troy Township on the afternoon of Oct. 22. According to the report from the...
Northfield driver’s plan to trade in Kia changes after it catches on fire: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Sept. 20, police were dispatched to a Pleasant Valley Road address regarding a vehicle fire. An arriving officer did indeed locate a 2011 silver Kia Forte that was ablaze. Moments later, the fire department arrived to extinguish the fire. The officer talked to the Northfield driver, who, ironically, said...
Truck fire shuts down highway for three hours: Mayfield Police Blotter
A tractor-trailer driven by a Tennessee man caught fire and became fully engulfed in flames around 3:45 p.m. Oct. 24. Multiple agencies assisted in diverting traffic into the express lanes and shutting down entrance ramps until the fire was contained. The roadway was reopened about three hours later. Nobody was...
cleveland19.com
European man travels to Westlake to meet 16-year-old girl
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake police arrested a 21-year-old United Kingdom national after he allegedly traveled to the United States to meet a teenaged girl he met online. Westlake police said Alexander Dunn and the 16-year-old girl were found at Barnes and Noble in Crocker Park around 4 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Canton couple shoplift $800 worth of Dillard’s merchandise: Beachwood Police Blotter
Wedding photography website scams resident: Parma Police Blotter
On Oct. 3, a Gerald Avenue woman called police after realizing she was the victim of fraud. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said she was being scammed by an online wedding photography site. Police are investigating. Assault: Greenwood Drive. On Oct. 3, police were dispatched to a...
Restaurant manager fires gun into air during argument with employee: Lyndhurst Police Blotter
At 7:50 p.m. Oct. 18, a Lyndhurst man, 23, told a friend that he had been in an argument with his boss about a raise and that the upset boss had fired a gun into the air, prompting the employee to leave. The friend reported the incident to police. The...
Cleveland man shot to death in city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Police are searching for two men in the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in the city’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood. Keith B. Jackson died in the shooting that happened about 8 p.m. Wednesday on East 149th Street near Bartlett Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner. Jackson was shot multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
Homeless man arrested twice after returning to scene of first crime: Richmond Heights Police Blotter
A tenant of the Loganberry apartments reported around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 19 that a man was lying on top of her laundry in a second-floor laundry room. The man, 66, was located and arrested for trespassing. He refused a ride to a homeless shelter. The following night, he was located in the same laundry room and arrested a second time.
Centre Daily
32-year-old boater dies after getting trapped between boat and trailer, Ohio cops say
Family members of an Ohio boater are mourning his tragic and unexpected death. Matthew Trowbridge, 32, of Apple Creek went boating at Chippewa Lake on the evening of Monday, Oct. 24, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. As he was trying to load his 14-foot boat onto a trailer, he slipped and fell and couldn’t get out, the sheriff said.
Metroparks officially open new Eastern Ledge Trail at Euclid Creek Reservation in Richmond Heights
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The Cleveland Metroparks officially opened Thursday (Oct. 27) its Eastern Ledge Trail in the Euclid Creek Reservation, off Donna Drive in Richmond Heights. Announced in September, 2021, the new mile-long trail features a mix of paved and natural surface trails, a suspension bridge over Euclid Creek,...
Cleveland store clerk shoots at customer, who threw pack of gummy bears at him, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- A convenience store clerk on Saturday shot at a customer after a dispute over the price of cigars, police say. Camille Zeidan, 55, shot at the customer, who threw a pack of gummy bears at Zeidan during an argument, according to police. The bullet missed and hit a cooler.
Clerk refuses to give money to would-be robber: University Heights Police Blotter
At 8:45 p.m. Oct. 18, police were dispatched to the Family Dollar store, 13470 Cedar Road, on a report of an attempted armed robbery. The suspect, who was described as in his late teens or early 20s and wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, had left before police arrived. The clerk...
Woman says man threatened her for getting their son a haircut: South Euclid Police Blotter
Cleveland.com
