This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Homeowners Face Property Tax NightmareTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Chicago Man Secretly Dies with $11 Million in 2016, Relatives Share His RichesShameel ShamsChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor is Struggling to House 3,600 Texas MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
A Kentucky coal miner rushed from work to watch a basketball game with his son. Now he's being rewarded with VIP tickets.
Michael McGuire got off of work at the coal mine and rushed to Rupp Arena at the University of Kentucky. He was covered in dirt from work, having not had time to shower after his shift, but he had something important to do: watch a basketball game with his son.
Chicago Bears Vs. Cowboys Will Be Color Vs. Color for Jerseys
Bears vs. Cowboys will be color vs. color for jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The orange uniforms are back in action on Sunday for the Bears-Cowboys game. In turn, the Cowboys will sport their navy uniforms to make the game a color vs. color jersey game. The Bears...
Bulls Celebrate Tony Bradley Victory in Post-Practice 3-Point Contest
Bulls celebrate Bradley's victory in 3-point contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Apparently, Andre Drummond isn't the only Chicago Bulls backup center who can sink 3-pointers. Drummond created quite the stir during the preseason when the career 12.9 percent 3-point shooter sank three in one game against the Toronto...
Which NBA Stadium Has the Most Expensive Drinks?
Which NBA stadium has the most expensive drinks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Attending an NBA game in 2022 can definitely cost you quite a bit of money, especially if you bring friends and family along. It's not just the cost of a ticket that can be pricey but...
Indiana Pacers two-way contract players Kendall Brown and Trevelin Queen sent to G League
The Pacers two-way contract players are no longer with the NBA team.
Why Bears Had Justin Fields Kneel on 4th Down in 4th Quarter
Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater.
Tennessee Titans Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium
Tennessee Titans release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just last week, the Tennessee Titans reached a proposed agreement with Nashville Mayor John Cooper to build a new enclosed stadium. Now, fans have a first look at rendered images that give a glimpse of how the potential new stadium will look.
Bears' Roquan Smith Records First-Ever Unique Stat Line on MNF
Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots. He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to...
What If the Blackhawks Are Actually Good?
What if the Blackhawks are actually good? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks stripped down their roster over the offseason and essentially constructed the team to be one of the worst in the NHL so they can be in the hunt for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. Heck, even a Top 3 pick in general.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Questionable Vs. Spurs With Knee Injury Management
LaVine questionable vs. Spurs with knee management originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Zach LaVine is questionable for the Chicago Bulls' Friday night game at the San Antonio Spurs, the team announced via its injury report Thursday afternoon. The reason for LaVine's absence is continued management of his left knee,...
Twitter Reacts to Bears' Celebratory Locker Room Video After Win
Twitter reacts to Bears' celebratory locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears got a monkey off their back after snapping their three-game losing streak with a dominant win over the Patriots on Monday Night Football. The team showed its potential in all phases. They recorded 33 points...
10 Observations: Blackhawks Lose to Oilers in Heartbreaking Fashion
10 observations: Hawks lose to Oilers in heartbreaker originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks fell to the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 at the United Center on Thursday to snap a four-game winning streak. Here are 10 observations from the loss:. 1. This was a roller-coaster of a game, and...
How Much Are Referees in the NHL Paid?
How much are referees in the NHL paid? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Athletes and coaches are not the only integral components of hockey culture – referees and Zamboni drivers are just as crucial. From the NBA to the NFL, all referees are constantly faced with tough decisions,...
After Robert Quinn Trade, Ryan Poles Suggest Bears Done Making Deals
Poles suggests Bears done making deals after Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are still about six more days until Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the Bears may be done making moves. Ryan Poles addressed the media after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and hinted that the hot stove is cooling.
Buffalo Bills Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium, Could Open by 2026
Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be...
When Was the Last Time the Chicago Bears Beat the Patriots?
When was the last time the Bears beat the Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears notched their first win ever in New England on Monday night. But, when was the last time the Bears beat the Patriots before Monday night?. The last time the Bears defeated the...
Bears Place Lucas Patrick on Injured Reserve With Toe Injury
Lucas Patrick on injured reserve with toe injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list on Thursday due to a toe injury. Patrick left Monday's game against the New England Patriots and did not return with the aforementioned injury. On...
These Are the 10 NFL Stadiums With Domes, Retractable Roofs
These are the 10 NFL stadiums with domes, retractable roofs originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Weather can be a major factor in football, but some NFL stadiums are able to take Mother Nature out of the picture. There are domed stadiums across the league. From conventional domes to retractable...
Cowboys' Micah Parsons, Damone Clark Speed a Threat Vs. Justin Fields, Bears
Cowboys’ Parsons clocks 20.5 mph speed ahead of Bears contest originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears could have trouble coming their way on Sunday. When the Bears (3-4) head to Arlington, Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys (5-2) inside AT&T Stadium, the...
