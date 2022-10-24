Read full article on original website
Government Technology
Alabama Officials: Remote Learning Will Help with Flu Season
(TNS) — State health officials are predicting a particularly severe flu season, but local school officials say they are better equipped to deal with it after ramping up technology for remote instruction during the COVID pandemic. An outbreak of flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) at Austinville Elementary caused...
Alabama struggles to staff special education services, leaving students with limited options
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Brooke Hilyer had few options left for her son Logan’s education. Last spring before Logan graduated elementary school, Hilyer was told by Elmore County Schools that her local middle school, Holtville, did not have a special education class available for children with multiple disabilities.
wbrc.com
Some schools dealing with uptick in flu cases
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, Alabama is a hotbed for flu. Some schools around the state are going remote to keep kids and teachers from getting sick. Birmingham metro schools are doing what they can to keep flu cases under control. So far, school is still in session and none have had to go remote yet.
opelikaobserver.com
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama
The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
rocketcitynow.com
Alabama Election 2022: Statewide Amendment 3
Why is Amendment 3 on the Alabama 2022 election ballot? Keneisha Deas spoke to the family of Lisa Ann Millican about the amendment and that it means to them.
wtvy.com
Alabama revenue surplus could lead to rebate for taxpayers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state of Alabama could be sending you a check in the mail next year because of a surplus in revenue that our state got this year, but the Alabama Policy Institute says there could be a better option. The API says our state government collected...
Judge out, flu in, weather coming: Down in Alabama
The flu is back, and it’s hammering some areas of Alabama, even causing some schools to close. Health officials, as always, encourage the flu shot, and of course the usual mitigation practices: washing your hands, staying home if you’re stick, covering your mouth when you sneeze, not breathing all over everybody, and appreciating that you don’t have to shut down your business indefinitely.
wvtm13.com
Aniah's Law gets fresh support from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey
Gov. Kay Ivey released a new statement Thursday, reaffirming her support of the amendment called "Aniah's Law," which is up for a vote on the Nov. 8 General Election ballot. “Three years ago this week, the nation watched as Alabama learned the beginnings of an unjust tragedy that never should have taken place. While we prayed for a different outcome, Aniah Blanchard’s untimely death revealed flaws in the judicial system," said Ivey. "It is past time we fix those issues, but because of the unwavering dedication of Aniah’s family and the unanimous support by the Alabama Legislature, Amendment One, also known as Aniah’s Law, will be on the ballot this November. I encourage every Alabamian to join me in voting yes on Aniah’s Law to ensure no family would have to go through the pain of preventable tragedy. Public safety is a top priority, and Aniah’s Law won’t just bolster public safety, but also, honor and allow for Aniah to redefine Alabama’s judicial system to help save lives across the state.”
Alabama State Parks dropping rule requiring written permission for firearms
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is dropping its rule requiring written permission to carry a firearm into state parks, with the change taking effect on January 1. The ADCNR announced the change in a statement and cited the Legislature’s repeal of Alabama’s requirement for a permit to...
wbrc.com
Attorney General Steve Marshall calls for ‘some wholesale changes’ at BWWB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday he’s concerned about billing problems at the Birmingham Water Works Board and called for ‘some wholesale changes’ to the utility’s management structure. “Obviously we have concerns about what we’ve seen and what we’ve read, and...
Pediatric hospitals in Alabama struggle with wave of viral illness: ‘Setting records every day’
An early surge of viral illnesses, mostly flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), has pushed Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham to full capacity and caused long waits for patients in the emergency department. “We’re seeing families wait 8, 9 or 10 hours,” said Dr. Alicia Webb, a doctor in...
WSFA
Alabama hospital officials weigh in on ‘tripledemic’ concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health experts across the country are warning of a possible “tripledemic,” a combination of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. They are all respiratory viruses. The concern is very much real in Alabama. “I think it’s certainly a possibility,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the...
Alabama among states with the highest flu activity in the country, according to Walgreens
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Alabama has some of the highest flu activity in the country, according to a report from Walgreens announced Monday. Walgreens launched its 2022-23 Walgreens Flu Index to help communities track flu activity in their areas. The Walgreens Flu Index shows that the overall flu activity is 10 times higher nationwide […]
WSFA
List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alabama: Homebuilders, realtors frustrated by cluster mailbox policy
Local guidelines are causing headaches for both homebuilders and realtors who claim they are unaware of a new mandate from the United States Postal Service (USPS) that now requires cluster mailboxes for all new construction.
Alabama Big 10 Mayors conference urges Alabama voters to support Aniah’s Law
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Several Alabama mayors from across the state held a conference supporting the family of Aniah Blanchard’s family and urging Alabamians to vote in support of Aniah’s Law. Blanchard, whom the law is named after, was only 19 years at the time of her death on Oct. 23, 2019. Blanchard was kidnapped […]
Industrial waste, ‘forever chemicals,’ contaminate popular Alabama waterway
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — If you spend a day out on the Coosa River, it’s easy to see why Alabama is called the River State. Open air, water views for miles, and homes that tempt you to open up Zillow. The river connects to popular Central Alabama summer destinations, like Lay Lake and Logan […]
