WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program receives $10,000 donation
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. program has received a large donation. Whiteville ABC Board Member Gary Bass and ABC Store Manager Amanda Richardson recently presented Deputy Barnes with a donation of $10,000. The Sheriff’s Office says the donation will be used to purchase...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Questions surrounding Jody Greene’s bid for re-election as Columbus County Sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — It’s been one day since Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene announced his resignation, during a hearing to determine if he could remain in office following a scandal. His name is still on the ballot for sheriff in next month’s election. That’s leaving many people with a lot of questions.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Elizabethtown man charged for allegedly not completing work he was paid for
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Bladen County man has been arrested and charged after allegedly not completing work he was paid for. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office says they received several reports of 39-year-old Timothy David McDaniel of Elizabethtown not completing handyman work he was hired to do.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office member awarded Order of Long Leaf Pine
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A member of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded North Carolina’s highest honor. John Carey has received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, signifying people who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Pender County Sheriff’s Office issues several charges during DWI checkpoint
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office spent time last Saturday keeping the roads a little safer. On October 22nd, the Sheriff’s Office conducted a DWI checkpoint along US Hwy 17 in Hampstead to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol and/or narcotics.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington awarded $3.25 million in grants for transportation safety, amenity improvements
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) has awarded more than $3 million for transportation projects around the area. The decision came after a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, awarding funds to six different projects:. New Hanover County, Monkey Junction Pedestrian Improvements Project –...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Two arrested for alleged Wilmington HVAC damage, theft
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested in an alleged string of property damage to HVAC units and theft of components from HVAC units in downtown Wilmington. 33-year-old Patrick Andrew Davis and 29-year-old Clayton Alexander Bissett have been charged in connection to the crimes. Davis is charged...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
First Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival since pandemic draws hundreds
BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds of people got a head start on Halloween on Thursday night at the Brunswick County Government Center. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival returned this year for the first time since the pandemic. People of all ages enjoyed games, hayrides, a haunted...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County fall festival returns with full event Thursday
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — You can kick off the halloween fun a little early with the kiddos in Brunswick County on Thursday. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival is returning in its full form for the first time since the pandemic this year. The fall festival...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Baby dies of injuries following weekend crash in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Highway Patrol confirms a baby has died after a crash in Bladen County over the weekend. Officers responded to a crash on Susie Sand Hill Road near Bull Street in Elizabethtown at 5:51 p.m. on October 22nd. Troopers say Brittany Pope,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Woman arrested on drug charges after car flips in Wilmington chase
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been arrested on felony drug charges following a short chase in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Safe Streets, and the Wilmington Police Department were investigating possible drug activity just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Task force members attempted...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Department graduating 17 firefighter recruits
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over a dozen Wilmington Fire Department firefighter recruits will graduate in a ceremony this Sunday. The event will take place in Council Chambers at City Hall at 2:00 p.m., with 17 cadets being pinned by a loved one and presented their new helmet. “The 2022...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wrightsboro Elementary sees rising absence numbers, 231 students out Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over 200 students were absent from a Wilmington elementary school on Tuesday. According to a New Hanover County Schools spokesperson, 231 students were missing on Tuesday, following 193 absences on Monday and 89 students out on Friday. These numbers are only for students marked absent...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police offer safety tips ahead of Halloween
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —It’s just days away until Halloween. More people are expected to be out this year following the pandemic. Local law enforcement agencies are offering tips and tricks to keep Halloween a fun and safe event for everyone. The Wilmington Police Department advises parents planning on...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Emergency Response Team conducts marine boarding practice
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Emergency Response Team recently took part in maritime emergency practice. Members of the group trained in advanced entry techniques such as Maritime Tactical Boarding Procedures. Local boats such as the CFCC Cape Hatteras research vessel are used for both...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Greenfield Lake Park sees improvements one year after the implementation of Park Ranger program
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s been a year since the City of Wilmington’s Park Ranger program began, which was set up to provide assistance and promote safety in city parks. Greenfield Lake Park is the city’s largest park at 190-acres. It has been monitored by park ranger...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County Association of Realtors gives back to community
SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– Over one hundred realtors in Brunswick County took time out of their work day on Tuesday to give back to the community. The Brunswick County Association of Realtors hosted a ‘Feed the Funnel Party’ at their office in Shallotte. 150 Brunswick County realtors split...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear schools among 389 districts receiving funds in $1 billion Clean School Bus Program
(WWAY) — The Biden-Harris Administration has announced the recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding nearly $1 billion to 389 school districts. Bladen County Schools have been awarded nearly $2 million for 5 new buses, with Columbus County Schools getting...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Last weekend of paid parking for several beach-towns around Cape Fear
(WWAY) — We’re nearing the end of October and with it comes the end of paid parking season for some town’s in the Cape Fear. The last day of paid parking in Holden Beach is Friday, with Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach and Topsail Beach dropping their parking fees on Monday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Grand opening held today for Communities in Schools and Trauma Institute CTI
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A grand opening was held today for the new and improved headquarters for the Communities in Schools of Cape Fear (CIS). The move to the new location not only brought more space for the organization, but it brought them closer to New Hanover High School, which is one of the schools that they serve. It is also only two blocks away from the CIS’s youth center, WIRE.
