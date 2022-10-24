ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus County, NC

New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office member awarded Order of Long Leaf Pine

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A member of the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded North Carolina’s highest honor. John Carey has received The Order of the Long Leaf Pine, signifying people who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.
Wilmington awarded $3.25 million in grants for transportation safety, amenity improvements

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Urban Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (WMPO) has awarded more than $3 million for transportation projects around the area. The decision came after a regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday, awarding funds to six different projects:. New Hanover County, Monkey Junction Pedestrian Improvements Project –...
Two arrested for alleged Wilmington HVAC damage, theft

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested in an alleged string of property damage to HVAC units and theft of components from HVAC units in downtown Wilmington. 33-year-old Patrick Andrew Davis and 29-year-old Clayton Alexander Bissett have been charged in connection to the crimes. Davis is charged...
Baby dies of injuries following weekend crash in Bladen County

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Highway Patrol confirms a baby has died after a crash in Bladen County over the weekend. Officers responded to a crash on Susie Sand Hill Road near Bull Street in Elizabethtown at 5:51 p.m. on October 22nd. Troopers say Brittany Pope,...
Woman arrested on drug charges after car flips in Wilmington chase

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been arrested on felony drug charges following a short chase in Wilmington. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, FBI Safe Streets, and the Wilmington Police Department were investigating possible drug activity just before 2:00 p.m. on Monday. Task force members attempted...
Wilmington Fire Department graduating 17 firefighter recruits

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Over a dozen Wilmington Fire Department firefighter recruits will graduate in a ceremony this Sunday. The event will take place in Council Chambers at City Hall at 2:00 p.m., with 17 cadets being pinned by a loved one and presented their new helmet. “The 2022...
Wilmington Police offer safety tips ahead of Halloween

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —It’s just days away until Halloween. More people are expected to be out this year following the pandemic. Local law enforcement agencies are offering tips and tricks to keep Halloween a fun and safe event for everyone. The Wilmington Police Department advises parents planning on...
New Hanover County Emergency Response Team conducts marine boarding practice

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Emergency Response Team recently took part in maritime emergency practice. Members of the group trained in advanced entry techniques such as Maritime Tactical Boarding Procedures. Local boats such as the CFCC Cape Hatteras research vessel are used for both...
Brunswick County Association of Realtors gives back to community

SHALLOTTE, NC (WWAY)– Over one hundred realtors in Brunswick County took time out of their work day on Tuesday to give back to the community. The Brunswick County Association of Realtors hosted a ‘Feed the Funnel Party’ at their office in Shallotte. 150 Brunswick County realtors split...
Grand opening held today for Communities in Schools and Trauma Institute CTI

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A grand opening was held today for the new and improved headquarters for the Communities in Schools of Cape Fear (CIS). The move to the new location not only brought more space for the organization, but it brought them closer to New Hanover High School, which is one of the schools that they serve. It is also only two blocks away from the CIS’s youth center, WIRE.
