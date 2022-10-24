BALTIMORE-- Starting Thursday, polling places across Maryland are welcoming eligible voters for in-person early voting.In a tweet, Governor Larry Hogan state "regardless of who you are voting for or your party affiliation... exercising your right to vote is important." WJZ spoke to officials at the Westside Skill Center in West Baltimore about the changes that were made after the July primaries and what voter need to know for a smooth voting process. State officials say there was a strong turnout for the primary so they're expecting similar results for the general.Baltimore City officials are continuously working to avoid some of the...

MARYLAND STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO