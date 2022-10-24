ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

How to address voting process concerns

Midterm Election day is November 8th and there is a growing concern about a lack of location judges and staff and the errors in the voter registration system. Longtime resident and former council president candidate Jovani Patterson joined FOX 45 News about the concern over the voting process in Baltimore City.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

What to expect on the ballot this election, Question E

Keep it local for the purpose of oversight, for the purpose of accountability, for the purpose of affordability,. These remarks were made by long-time Baltimore resident and pastor, P.M. Smith. Pastor Smith urges the public to vote yes on Question E, which will be appearing on the ballot this election....
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Early voting for the Maryland General Election begins Thursday

Voters can head to any early voting centers inside their respective jurisdiction across Maryland starting on Oct. 27 at 7 a.m. through Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. to cast ballots in person. Same-day in-person voter registration is permitted at early voting centers and on Election Day which is Nov. 8. Registered voters can search for polling locations, voting districts, view a sample ballot and see the status of mail-in or provisional ballots here.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Early in-person voting begins in Maryland

BALTIMORE-- Starting Thursday, polling places across Maryland are welcoming eligible voters for in-person early voting.In a tweet, Governor Larry Hogan state "regardless of who you are voting for or your party affiliation... exercising your right to vote is important."    WJZ spoke to officials at the Westside Skill Center in West Baltimore about the changes that were made after the July primaries and what voter need to know for a smooth voting process.  State officials say there was a strong turnout for the primary so they're expecting similar results for the general.Baltimore City officials are continuously working to avoid some of the...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

How to fix Baltimore City Schools? Candidates in first ever school board election weigh in

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City residents will make history in November when voters choose school board members for the first time. Four candidates are running to be the first-ever elected members of the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners, and two will win. Currently, the mayor appoints all members, making it the only school district in Maryland with no elected seats.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Looking ahead to the race for State Comptroller

In less than two weeks, Maryland will have a new comptroller, for the first time in over a decade. Current County Executive of Harford County, republican Barry glassman vying for your vote. He joined us live in studio.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore to reveal squeegee worker plan; BPD commissioner believes residents will be 'quite impressed'

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City's new policy for squeegee workers will be announced next week, a city representative said at a hearing for the Baltimore police consent decree Thursday morning. WJZ investigator Mike Hellgren was present at the hearing and reports the representative said that how the city enforces the law is just as important as whether the law is constitutionally enforceable, and that the new policy won't just be about removing washers from public visibility. Judge James K. Bredar, who oversees Baltimore City's consent decree, called police after an encounter with squeegee workers in Bolton Hill earlier this month. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

$25M Claiborne development gets preliminary zoning board approval but a neighboring property owner vows to appeal the decision

Developers seeking to build a $25 million senior housing community in North Roland Park cleared a key hurdle this month, when Baltimore’s zoning board gave the project preliminary approval. But a neighboring property owner who attended the meeting said afterwards that he intends to appeal the board’s decision, an...
BALTIMORE, MD
talbotspy.org

Let’s Reset Lakeside by J.E. Dean

It was a few years ago, when I was driving East on Route 50, I noticed a sign for the Lakeside development and thought, “I wonder what that’s all about.” I later read that it is a 2,500 home planned development in Trappe. That worried me. That is a big development–a game changer.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore religious leaders push for strong voter turnout in Black communities

BALTIMORE -- A group of faith leaders across Maryland is making a push to increase voter turnout in Black communities."We have gathered here today as an ad hoc group, a clergy determined to get the vote out," one preacher said on Monday.That's when faith leaders presented a united front. It was part of a church-led push to get their congregants to vote."I'm asking everyone to go to the polls, vote your conscience, vote what you think is right," another preacher said. At New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore, a coalition of clergy, pastors and lay leaders of every denomination expressed a...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Judge rules Angelos law firm bank accounts prevented from being frozen

BALTIMORE -  The latest chapter in the Louis Angelos lawsuit against older brother, John Angelos, chairman and CEO of the Baltimore Orioles, and their mother, Georgia Angelos, played out Thursday in Baltimore County Circuit Court.Judge Keith Truffer agreed on three individuals authorized to sign checks at the Law Offices of Peter G. Angelos through the next court hearing, scheduled November 9.The order will prevent the firm's bank accounts from being frozen during the civil case. Louis Angelos brought the lawsuit against his mother and brother in June, alleging they are trying to squeeze him out of team control and threatening...
