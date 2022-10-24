Bears sorting through 'surreal' feelings of Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team trades away a player that’s beloved in the locker room, like Robert Quinn was in the Bears locker room, you always hear about the emotional toll it can take on the players. Rarely do you get the opportunity to see it. Due to the unique circumstances of the news breaking while Roquan Smith was in the middle of a press conference, we got rare insight into the real, raw feelings that come along with a blockbuster deal like that.

