Bears Trading Robert Quinn Was Smart Move for Rebuilding Team
Bears trading Quinn was stroke of genius for rebuilding team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Credit to Ryan Poles where it's due. The Bears' 33-14 pummeling of the New England Patriots on Monday night didn't deter the general manager from the bigger picture task at hand. Rebuilding the roster...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Why Bears Had Justin Fields Kneel on 4th Down in 4th Quarter
Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater.
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Jerry Jones Praises Bears Coach Matt Eberflus After Patriots Win
Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Patriots win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14. They moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the...
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Quinn Trade?
What does the Bears future draft capital look like? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Similarly, the Bears traded Khalil Mack before the season to the Los Angeles Chargers for...
Chicago Bears Vs. Cowboys Will Be Color Vs. Color for Jerseys
Bears vs. Cowboys will be color vs. color for jerseys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The orange uniforms are back in action on Sunday for the Bears-Cowboys game. In turn, the Cowboys will sport their navy uniforms to make the game a color vs. color jersey game. The Bears...
Stephen A. Smith Admits His Fandom for Bears' Justin Fields
Stephen A. Smith admits his fandom for Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Stephen A. Smith is known for his hot takes and opinions. On Wednesday, he gave his brief overview of the Chicago Bears. "I like Justin Fields. He's got a lot to learn. He's only in...
After Trading Robert Quinn to Eagles, Bears Should Follow Philadelphia's Path
After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles...
After Robert Quinn Trade, Ryan Poles Suggest Bears Done Making Deals
Poles suggests Bears done making deals after Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are still about six more days until Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the Bears may be done making moves. Ryan Poles addressed the media after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and hinted that the hot stove is cooling.
McCarthy on Quinn: ‘When I Heard Where He Went, I Said Uh-Oh'
McCarthy on Quinn: 'When I heard where he went, I said uh-oh' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Mike McCarthy didn't shy away from admitting the discouraging feelings he received when he learned the news of the Bears trading edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. “I had mixed...
Why Ryan Poles Changed Mind About Bears Trading Robert Quinn
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – When Ryan Poles took the Bears general manager position, trading Robert Quinn wasn’t on his to-do list. At least, not initially. That changed Wednesday when Poles sent the veteran edge rusher to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. It was...
Bears Locker Room Emotional After Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles
Bears sorting through 'surreal' feelings of Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team trades away a player that’s beloved in the locker room, like Robert Quinn was in the Bears locker room, you always hear about the emotional toll it can take on the players. Rarely do you get the opportunity to see it. Due to the unique circumstances of the news breaking while Roquan Smith was in the middle of a press conference, we got rare insight into the real, raw feelings that come along with a blockbuster deal like that.
NFL Week 8 Picks Against the Spread: Giants, 49ers, Bills Earn Statement Wins
NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants...
Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Holds Up Fan's Incredible Sign After Win Vs. Bucs
Lamar Jackson holds up incredible sign from fan after win vs. Bucs originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. With the help of a Baltimore Ravens fan, Lamar Jackson sent a message Thursday. After beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football, the Ravens quarterback headed down...
Buffalo Bills Release Renderings for New NFL Stadium, Could Open by 2026
Buffalo Bills release renderings for new NFL stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Buffalo Bills have played at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park since 1973, but that could change in just a few years. On Thursday, the team released renderings for a new, state-of-the-art stadium that would be...
When Was the Last Time the Chicago Bears Beat the Patriots?
When was the last time the Bears beat the Patriots? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears notched their first win ever in New England on Monday night. But, when was the last time the Bears beat the Patriots before Monday night?. The last time the Bears defeated the...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady Becomes Most Sacked Quarterback in NFL History
Tom Brady becomes most sacked QB in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has set a plethora of NFL records throughout his illustrious career. He added another to the list on Thursday night, though he'd probably prefer not to have it. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback...
Report: Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase Out 4-6 Weeks With Hip Injury
Report: Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase out 4-6 weeks with hip injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cincinnati Bengals’ offense was dealt a huge blow on Thursday. Star wideout Ja’Marr Chase aggravated a hip injury that reportedly will have him sidelined for 4-6 weeks with a potential...
Justin Fields' Impressive Screen to Khalil Herbert Proof of Bears Progress
Why impressive Fields-to-Herbert screen is proof of Bears progress originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After jumping out to a 10-0 lead Monday night against the New England Patriots, the Bears let rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe lead back-to-back touchdown drives to give New England a 14-10 lead. This should have...
