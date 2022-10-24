ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

Bears Trading Robert Quinn Was Smart Move for Rebuilding Team

Bears trading Quinn was stroke of genius for rebuilding team originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Credit to Ryan Poles where it's due. The Bears' 33-14 pummeling of the New England Patriots on Monday night didn't deter the general manager from the bigger picture task at hand. Rebuilding the roster...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NBC Chicago

Why Bears Had Justin Fields Kneel on 4th Down in 4th Quarter

Why Bears decided to kneel on 4th down in 4th quarter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the first time all season, the Bears dominated their opponent. They beat the Patriots on Monday Night Football in convincing fashion, and won in all three phases of the game. The 33-14 final score reflected that, but the margin of victory could’ve been even greater.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
NBC Chicago

Jerry Jones Praises Bears Coach Matt Eberflus After Patriots Win

Jerry Jones praises Matt Eberflus after Patriots win originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears pancaked the New England Patriots in the national spotlight on Monday Night Football, 33-14. They moved the franchise back to the undisputed first-place spot in all-time franchise wins (786 – one more than the...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Quinn Trade?

What does the Bears future draft capital look like? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round pick. Similarly, the Bears traded Khalil Mack before the season to the Los Angeles Chargers for...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

After Robert Quinn Trade, Ryan Poles Suggest Bears Done Making Deals

Poles suggests Bears done making deals after Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are still about six more days until Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but the Bears may be done making moves. Ryan Poles addressed the media after trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick and hinted that the hot stove is cooling.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears Locker Room Emotional After Robert Quinn Traded to Eagles

Bears sorting through 'surreal' feelings of Quinn trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. When a team trades away a player that’s beloved in the locker room, like Robert Quinn was in the Bears locker room, you always hear about the emotional toll it can take on the players. Rarely do you get the opportunity to see it. Due to the unique circumstances of the news breaking while Roquan Smith was in the middle of a press conference, we got rare insight into the real, raw feelings that come along with a blockbuster deal like that.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
98K+
Followers
78K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy