Idaho State

idahoednews.org

Analysis: Idaho’s unexpected and unusual race for attorney general

Three months ago, the attorney general’s race wasn’t even a race. Now it could be the most spirited race on the Nov. 8 statewide ballot. Republican Raul Labrador — a former congressman, gubernatorial candidate and state party chair — comes into the race with well-established GOP credentials. Tom Arkoosh entered the race on the Democratic Party ticket in July, replacing a placeholder candidate. A longtime independent, Arkoosh voted in May’s Idaho GOP primary — the same election that saw Labrador unseat 20-year incumbent Attorney General Lawrence Wasden.
IDAHO STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues Idaho voters care about the most

As the country inches closer to Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November. The Washington Examiner is tracking which issues are on the top of voters' minds as they prepare to head to the polls, particularly in key battleground states that could bring a shift in power to the federal government. Specifically, we’re tracking how voters are researching our top five issues — abortion, crime, education, inflation, and taxes — and how these interests fluctuate as we get closer to Election Day.
IDAHO STATE
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

In one of Idaho’s congressional races, three different philosophies on the ballot

The 2022 midterm election is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began and since former President Donald Trump left office that voters will have a chance to react to how congressional representatives responded to both events. As the incumbent, Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher’s record on COVID stimulus bills, infrastructure bills and his response to false election-fraud allegations will be judged by the nearly 1 million residents of Idaho’s first congressional district.
IDAHO STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

#4ThePeople: The race for Idaho governor is heating up

BOISE, ID. — The race for Idaho governor is heating up. Idahoans have less than two weeks until they cast their votes to choose the next governor for Idaho. Current Idaho governor Brad Little is seeking a second term in office, sparring with Democrat challenger Stephen Heidt. There are a total of five candidates running to be Idaho’s governor. “We...
IDAHO STATE
Sandpoint Reader

Candidate interview for District 1 Idaho Senate race: Steve Johnson

Editor’s note: The Sandpoint Reader usually publishes a candidate questionnaire before the primary and general elections, but since there is only one contested race in our district this year, the Reader reached out to District 1 Idaho Senate candidates Scott Herndon (Republican), and Steve Johnson (who is running as an independent write-in) with a request for an interview for the Oct. 27 edition of the Reader. Unfortunately, Herndon’s campaign declined to participate in an open interview format.
SANDPOINT, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Eaton joins Idaho Potato Commission

The Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) recently announced the addition of Sam Eaton as the new vice president of legal and government affairs. The former director of policy and counsel for Gov. Brad Little will primarily manage the IPC’s government affairs at the federal, state and local levels, direct the organization’s trademark licensing and provide legal ...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Could Have The Highest Property Tax In The Country

We all know that home prices are up in Idaho. They are up 2.5% year-over-year in September but the number of homes sold fell 30.9% with the number of homes rising to 9.7%, according to Redfin.com with a median home sale price of $472,900. As someone who recently moved here from Nebraska there is some sticker shock when looking at purchasing a house compared to Lincoln, which also has a very hot real estate market.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

New Report Compares An Idaho Favorite To Cannibalism

You know... you think you know how the rest of the country perceives your state and then SMACK! Out of nowhere, you're being compared to Hollywood's favorite cannibal, Hannibal Lecter. No - seriously. A recent report named "The Strangest Food From Every State" and the food that took home that...
IDAHO STATE
idaho.gov

F&G's stocked access sites provide golden opportunity for Idaho pheasant hunters

The 2022 fall pheasant season is in full swing as upland hunters take to nearly two dozen Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) and other private and federal property sites across the state. The ring-necked pheasant (Phasianus colchicus for you bird nerds out there) is among the most colorful game bird species found in Idaho, and WMAs are a popular place to hunt them. Pheasants are often found in lowland fields and brushy roadsides, and sport an uncanny copper-and-gold plumage with a bright red and green head.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Original Secret Finger Steak Recipe from the 1940’s

Happy National Greasy Foods Day! The feel good holiday that comes every October where you don’t have to feel guilty about eating greasy foods, because you’re are actually encouraged to! National Today says, "So greasy foods are actually good for you…in moderation. Switching out butters for healthy oils is a good way to ensure you’re still getting the fat you need to keep your body functioning, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up pizza permanently. Eating greasy foods in moderation doesn’t hurt, but it’s National Greasy Foods Day! You can go back to mindful eating tomorrow."
IDAHO STATE

