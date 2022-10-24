Things are looking more and more bizarre for San Francisco tea drink chain Boba Guys since the late October news that the business was allegedly union-busting at its Mission District location. Now, SFGATE reports the business could be recording audio of both Boba Guys employees and customers at its store. The reason why is unclear, but the outlet spoke with four current and former employees who all said they had no idea they were being recorded. And California is a “two-party consent state,” meaning a $2,500 fine can be levied against those recording others without everyone involved having prior knowledge.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO