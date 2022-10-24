Read full article on original website
Related
How anti-vaccine, anti-LGBTQ rhetoric made its way into Marin Co. school board elections
When asked about transgender books in elementary schools, Novato Unified school board candidate Tief Gibbs Jensen said trans kids are "seriously mental, they have mental problems."
San Francisco Examiner
Poll shows S.F. voters care most about this November state proposition
San Francisco Bay Area residents have one statewide ballot proposition on their mind above all others with fewer than two weeks until the midterm elections. Thirty-six percent of likely voters in the region said in a new statewide poll that Proposition 1 — the proposed constitutional amendment that would enshrine the rights to an abortion and contraceptives in California — is the proposition they are most interested in on Nov. 8.
Numbers show apathy towards booster shot across Bay Area
SAN MATEO - Despite widespread availability of the bivalent Omicron booster shot, there is a sense of booster apathy among people across the Bay Area and the country. According to statewide vaccination data, here are the percentages of eligible people who've received the bivalent booster across the Bay Area counties: Alameda: 13.7% Contra Costa: 12.9% Napa: 13.5% San Francisco: 16.6% San Mateo: 15% Santa Clara: 12.9% Santa Cruz: 13.9% Solano: 10.5% Sonoma: 12.2% When the original booster shot became widely available about a year ago, people waited in long lines to get it. But that isn't happening with the new...
Bay Area city listed among most ‘breathtaking’ vacation spots in the world by National Geographic
Those looking for their next unforgettable vacation have an abundance of cities to choose from. Whether you prefer strolling the quaint towns of Switzerland, marveling at the Pyramids of Giza or trekking the Incan ruins of Macchu Picchu, there’s no shortage of magnificent sites to explore. National Geographic has named its 25 Most Breathtaking Places […]
KQED
Bay Area Children's Hospitals Strained as RSV Surge Arrives
Patients are flooding Bay Area hospitals as a common respiratory virus sweeps across the region, mirroring a similar surge that has ravaged the East Coast this month. “Last night I admitted a 3-year-old child from the emergency department who spent nine hours in the emergency room waiting for a bed in the hospital,” said Dr. David Cornfield, pediatric pulmonologist at Stanford University. “And that's not terrifically unusual [right now].”
theeastcountygazette.com
These are the Worst Places in California to Seek for an Affordable Rental
Everyone knows that living in California is not cheap. But land and building costs have never been higher than they are now because of inflation and the state of the economy. That’s not the greatest news for those in the market for their first home. In Real Estate Market.
Another chance for rain enters the San Francisco Bay Area forecast
Don't give up hope for wet weather. Another chance for rain has popped up Tuesday into Wednesday.
Bay Area's biggest 'water wasters' include high-ranking execs
Bay Area water agencies have released the latest list of the worst “water wasters” throughout the region, as first acquired by the San Francisco Chronicle.
Eater
Boba Guys Workers Now Say the Company Could Be Illegally Recording Customers and Employees
Things are looking more and more bizarre for San Francisco tea drink chain Boba Guys since the late October news that the business was allegedly union-busting at its Mission District location. Now, SFGATE reports the business could be recording audio of both Boba Guys employees and customers at its store. The reason why is unclear, but the outlet spoke with four current and former employees who all said they had no idea they were being recorded. And California is a “two-party consent state,” meaning a $2,500 fine can be levied against those recording others without everyone involved having prior knowledge.
calmatters.network
South bay earthquake elicits surprised reactions from Palo Alto residents
Palo Alto residents were jolted by an earthquake that struck the south bay late Tuesday morning. The temblor happened at 11:42 a.m. and had a preliminary magnitude of 5.1, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered about 12 miles east of San Jose, just south of Mt. Hamilton. It was followed by a 2.9 aftershock at 11:47 a.m.
San Francisco Examiner
The tireless workers who serve California’s homeless population need support, too
Homelessness is California’s most visible humanitarian crisis. I’ve dedicated my career to trying to solve it, however I can. But there’s a very obvious part of the problem that we haven’t addressed yet. Fifteen years ago, I moved from Los Angeles to the Bay Area in...
KTVU FOX 2
California rejected more than 100,000 ballots in primary election, Alameda County has large discrepancies
OAKLAND, Calif. - Millions of Californians are expected to mail-in ballots for the November general election, but more than 100 thousand may be rejected by county registrars. Data released by the California Secretary of State’s Office shows in the June primary election, 105,818 vote-by-mail ballots were disqualified. That’s about 1.6 % of all ballots submitted by mail.
ksro.com
RSV Cases Rise Among Bay Area Children
Parents across the Bay Area are on alert as more kids get sick. RSV cases are surging to the point a children’s hospital in Oakland is now out of beds. The respiratory illness is typically seen in babies and starts in the fall. But this year, it’s hitting early and now affecting children up to at least age three. Doctors say they’re also admitting and treating a high number of young patients testing positive for other respiratory viruses.
SFist
California Rejected 106,000 Mail Ballots In Last Election, But Alameda County Is Under Fire for Not Rejecting Enough
Nearly 2% of California voters had their mail-in ballots rejected in the June primary, which is sad, but Alameda County’s lowest rejection level statewide has anti-tax groups up in arms demanding the county reject more people’s votes. It’s discouraging to see the California Secretary of State’s county-by-county breakdown...
USGS experts predict when magnitude 7.5 earthquake could hit Bay Area
What are the chances of a bigger quake hitting the Bay Area? And how bad could it be?
San Francisco Examiner
One S.F. artist's new take on 'tiny homes'
San Francisco based painter and scale model maker, Nathaniel J. Bice has a new take on tiny homes in The City. Bice emulates the distinctive architecture of San Francisco residences and edifices in miniature models, built at around 1:200 scale. It started out as the pandemic project of a scenic designer for live theater, blossomed into an opportunity to offer people a piece of their home, or a place that has been important to them, to commemorate the structure.
San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- It’s been over 24 hours since that 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Santa Cruz County. This is the biggest earthquake in eight years in the Bay Area. Depending on where you were, you might not have felt it as much as someone else. United States Geological Survey Research Physicist Sarah Minson says The post San Jose earthquake impacts on the Central Coast appeared first on KION546.
San Francisco Examiner
Bay Area residents shaken up by earthquakes
UPDATE: A third earthquake was detected at 3:08 PM near Seven Trees in San Jose, CA, very close to the epicenters of the two shakes from this morning. The US Geological Survey detected a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter scale. Two earthquakes struck the Bay Area midday on Wednesday....
San Francisco drops to third most expensive city to rent
This East Coast city jumped way up in price.
Strongest earthquake to hit Bay Area in 8 years strikes near San Jose
Numerous moderate earthquakes have occurred along the Calaveras Fault, including the 6.2 Morgan Hill earthquake in 1984, according to USGS.
Comments / 1