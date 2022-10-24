Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Crew discusses rescue at Grand Canyon Caverns
GRAND CANYON, AZ — The Coconino County Search & Rescue Unit helped three family members who were stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns on Monday. They hoisted them up through an elevator shaft, nearly 200 feet, after the elevator they rode down in broke. "Normally we're out in...
fox10phoenix.com
Tourists get stuck 200 feet underground after Grand Canyon Caverns elevator breaks
COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. - Five people touring the Grand Canyon Caverns over the weekend were rescued after they became stuck when the elevator that took them more than 200 feet underground broke down. They were underground for 30 hours. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says they were notified at 8:30...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
In-N-Out Burger to Open New Location in Flagstaff
The wait is finally over for lovers of double-doubles and animal fries in Coconino County. In-N-Out Burger is officially opening its first location in Flagstaff, Ariz., putting years of speculation and anticipation to rest. Hopes for an In-N-Out Burger in Flagstaff have been high since 2011, when a rumor that...
flagscanner.com
PRIORITY ALERT: MISSING JUVENILE IN FLAGSTAFF:
On October 25th, 2022 at approximately 1030 a.m., 15 year old, Michael Walden, left his residence on foot and has not returned. Michael attends Flagstaff High School and may hang out in the downtown area. We are asking for the community’s assistance in helping locate Michael so he may be...
NASA's new lunar rover can climb rocks, drive sideways, has a toilet and is tooling around north of Flagstaff
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The United States' road to the Moon starts here -- on a dusty, pointy, hurts-to-walk on lava flow about 45 minutes north of Flagstaff. The lava flow is about 50,000 years old. What's bumping and swerving on it is the newest in NASA rides: A lunar rover.
ABC 15 News
Planned Parenthood resumes abortion services at all four of its Arizona locations
TEMPE, AZ — Planned Parenthood says it has resumed abortion procedures at its clinics in Arizona. "As of today, we are now booking appointments for abortion services throughout the state of Arizona," Planned Parenthood Arizona President and CEO Brittany Fonteno said during a press conference at Planned Parenthood Arizona Tempe Health Center Thursday morning.
Woman accused of fatally shooting husband, son
A northern Arizona woman is facing federal charges in the shooting deaths of her husband and young son last week, according to authorities.
This Arizona City Is Finally Getting A In-N-Out Burger
This city just made a public lease agreement with the chain.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Lee Williams scores nine touchdowns in blowout win￼
KINGMAN – Lee Williams High School (LWHS) Volunteers offense put on a show for their home crowd, defeating Flagstaff 63-10. (Sr) QB Troy Edwards put together a solid game passing for 241 yds and four touchdowns. The Vols’ receiving core was electric again and unguardable with (Jr) Devin White and (So) Reily Feil both having nearly 100 yards each. D. White moved himself in the fifth ranking in yards for all receivers in 4A for Arizona. R. Feil also found himself moving up to ninth in the state. Offensive touchdowns were scored by R. Feil and Kruz Yocum with two each. D. White, Thomas Doxtader, Gabe Garcia and Izaiah Orozco all contributed with one touchdown each. The defense came up huge in the game also. Noah Petrauschke had a defensive touchdown with an interception return for a TD. The defense as a team had a total of four interceptions and one fumble recovery by Colton King in the fourth quarter to slam the door shut on Flagstaff. The Vols’ record is now 5-2 and looking to keep the winning mindset going as they travel to Prescott (5-2) this Friday night.
