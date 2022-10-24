ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCIA

Man charged with arson after car burns in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old man is charged with arson after University of Illinois Police said he lit a car on fire last week in Campustown. Devonte Moore is charged with a single count of arson. UIPD officials said Moore was identified as the person who witnesses saw last Thursday lighting a pool of […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

University Police: Man arrested for intentionally setting car on fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – University Police arrested a 27-year-old man for intentionally lighting a car on fire over the weekend in Campustown. According to police, a report came in around 7:19 p.m. last Thursday of a man crouched near a parked car lighting some kind of fluid in the area of Third and Chalmers streets. Witnesses told police the fluid ignited underneath the vehicle and the man walked away from area.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Wednesday, October 26th, 2022

A 48-year-old Carlyle man has been arrested by Salem Police for felony theft. Robert Wells of Lincoln Street is accused of hooking on a trailer parked at a business in the 400 block of West Main onto his vehicle. The trailer wasn’t on the vehicle when police received a call around eight Tuesday morning to a business that wanted him removed. The trailer had been hooked onto his vehicle before a different business asked to have him removed during the noon hour drawing the attention of police. Wells was taken to the Marion County Jail.
SALEM, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Announces Promotion Of Correctional Officer

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office would like to announce the recent promotion of Tyler Koester from Correctional Officer to Correctional Officer Sergeant. Officer Koester has been employed at the Sheriff’s Office since April of 2019 when he was employed as a part-time Correctional Officer. He became a full-time Correctional Officer in December of 2020, and he is a graduate of the St. Clair Correctional Officer Academy.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Police: One person shot near North Woodford

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was shot on Tuesday evening near the Moundford Terrace Apartments, according to the Decatur Police Department. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to live. No other details have been provided. WAND is working to learn more, and will...
DECATUR, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur detective has yet another brush with vehicular danger

DECATUR — A sworn affidavit said a Decatur police detective was injured when a suspect in a large sport utility vehicle rammed his squad car before speeding off. And this ordeal was hardly a new experience for Det. Jason Hesse. He has survived two previous attempts to ram his police vehicle, and one of those incidents is now being prosecuted as a case of attempted murder.
DECATUR, IL
WAND TV

Man accused of shooting Decatur woman, Mary E. Bond, found guilty of first degree murder

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A man accused of shooting a woman in the head in Decatur was found guilty of first degree murder. Lamar T. Williams, 44, was charged on seven separate counts, and during his bench trial proceedings, a judge found him guilty of Murder with strong probability to kill/ injure, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver.
DECATUR, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Two Marion County Jail inmates charged in connection with weekend fight

Two Marion County Jail inmates face new charges of aggravated battery following a fight in a Marion County Jail cell on Saturday. 27-year-old Matthew Woods of North Maple in Centralia is charged with striking another inmate in the head with his first. 29-year-old Mantez Duncan of Cormick Street in Centralia...
MARION COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Wednesday Police Blotter

Illinois State Police arrested 60 year old Kevin E. Welch of Sparta, IL for DUI alcohol and failure to yield at an intersection. Kevin was given an NTA and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Clint D. Hildebrand of Louisville for an Effingham County FTA warrant for battery. Clint was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue on Oct. 4. Champaign Police officers determined that three people were standing in the parking lot of an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera

Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
DECATUR, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, October 25th, 2022

Salem Police have arrested a 53-year-old Centralia woman for felony retail theft. Police say Cindy Britt of South Wabash allegedly left the store with a cart with items valued at $1,194 on October 4th. After looking for Britt in Centralia on Monday, she reportedly came to the Salem Police Station on her own and was taken into custody.
SALEM, IL
WAND TV

Coroner identifies man found unresponsive at workplace in Paris

EDGAR COUNTY (WAND)- The Edgar County Coroner has released details on the death of a man who was found unresponsive at his workplace in Paris. According to the coroner, a call came into the Edgar County 911 dispatch center at 4:54 am. Thursday, October 27, from an employee at Cadillac Products Packaging stating a male employee had been found unresponsive on the floor near his work station.
EDGAR COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 47 year old Joshua J. Mohn of Decatur for a Moultrie County FTA warrant for speeding 35mph over speed limit. Joshua posted $250 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Andrea R. Aanes of Effingham for an Effingham County warrant...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL

