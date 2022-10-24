Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police say reports of man with gun and four later ‘shots fired’ calls all found to be unsubstantiated
Salem Police Chief Kyle Ambuehl says reports of a man with a gun in the area of the west side industrial park and four later shots fired complaints were all found to be unsubstantiated. Ambuehl says around five Wednesday afternoon the department began to receive information on Social Media messages...
Man charged with arson after car burns in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A 27-year-old man is charged with arson after University of Illinois Police said he lit a car on fire last week in Campustown. Devonte Moore is charged with a single count of arson. UIPD officials said Moore was identified as the person who witnesses saw last Thursday lighting a pool of […]
WAND TV
University Police: Man arrested for intentionally setting car on fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – University Police arrested a 27-year-old man for intentionally lighting a car on fire over the weekend in Campustown. According to police, a report came in around 7:19 p.m. last Thursday of a man crouched near a parked car lighting some kind of fluid in the area of Third and Chalmers streets. Witnesses told police the fluid ignited underneath the vehicle and the man walked away from area.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 26th, 2022
A 48-year-old Carlyle man has been arrested by Salem Police for felony theft. Robert Wells of Lincoln Street is accused of hooking on a trailer parked at a business in the 400 block of West Main onto his vehicle. The trailer wasn’t on the vehicle when police received a call around eight Tuesday morning to a business that wanted him removed. The trailer had been hooked onto his vehicle before a different business asked to have him removed during the noon hour drawing the attention of police. Wells was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office Announces Promotion Of Correctional Officer
The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office would like to announce the recent promotion of Tyler Koester from Correctional Officer to Correctional Officer Sergeant. Officer Koester has been employed at the Sheriff’s Office since April of 2019 when he was employed as a part-time Correctional Officer. He became a full-time Correctional Officer in December of 2020, and he is a graduate of the St. Clair Correctional Officer Academy.
WAND TV
Police: One person shot near North Woodford
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — One person was shot on Tuesday evening near the Moundford Terrace Apartments, according to the Decatur Police Department. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is expected to live. No other details have been provided. WAND is working to learn more, and will...
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem teen charged with aggravated battery to Centralia High SRO and security officer
An 18-year-old Salem man has been charged with aggravated battery to the Centralia High School Resource Officer and a security guard following an incident at the Centralia High Annex on Monday where he was attending class. Jonathan Davis of Church Street is accused of punching the SRO in the face...
Herald & Review
Watch now: Decatur detective has yet another brush with vehicular danger
DECATUR — A sworn affidavit said a Decatur police detective was injured when a suspect in a large sport utility vehicle rammed his squad car before speeding off. And this ordeal was hardly a new experience for Det. Jason Hesse. He has survived two previous attempts to ram his police vehicle, and one of those incidents is now being prosecuted as a case of attempted murder.
WAND TV
Man accused of shooting Decatur woman, Mary E. Bond, found guilty of first degree murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A man accused of shooting a woman in the head in Decatur was found guilty of first degree murder. Lamar T. Williams, 44, was charged on seven separate counts, and during his bench trial proceedings, a judge found him guilty of Murder with strong probability to kill/ injure, aggravated discharge of a firearm, and possession with intent to deliver.
WTHI
Woman accused of stealing money from son she had with fallen Terre Haute police officer returns to court next week
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman accused of stealing money from her son with fallen Terre Haute police officer Rob Pitts will be back in court next week. Woman accused of stealing money from a trust belonging to her son, who is also the son of fallen THPD officer, to stand trial in November.
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Marion County Jail inmates charged in connection with weekend fight
Two Marion County Jail inmates face new charges of aggravated battery following a fight in a Marion County Jail cell on Saturday. 27-year-old Matthew Woods of North Maple in Centralia is charged with striking another inmate in the head with his first. 29-year-old Mantez Duncan of Cormick Street in Centralia...
Effingham Radio
Wednesday Police Blotter
Illinois State Police arrested 60 year old Kevin E. Welch of Sparta, IL for DUI alcohol and failure to yield at an intersection. Kevin was given an NTA and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 44 year old Clint D. Hildebrand of Louisville for an Effingham County FTA warrant for battery. Clint was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
One person sent to the hospital after shooting in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA)– Decatur police are investigating a shooting. It happened just before six p.m. on Wellington Way between North Portage Place and North Woodford Street.Police say one person was hurt. They were taken to the hospital.
Crime Stoppers seeking tips about deadly Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting earlier this month. The shooting happened in the area of Third Street and Beardsley Avenue on Oct. 4. Champaign Police officers determined that three people were standing in the parking lot of an […]
Herald & Review
Watch now: Footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman's body camera
Warning: This video contains graphic footage. This is footage from Decatur Police Officer Austin Bowman’s body camera during an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 12, 2022 in Decatur. The shooting resulted in injuries to Bowman and Decatur Police Sgt. Timothy Wittmer and the death of the suspect Jamontey O. Neal.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 25th, 2022
Salem Police have arrested a 53-year-old Centralia woman for felony retail theft. Police say Cindy Britt of South Wabash allegedly left the store with a cart with items valued at $1,194 on October 4th. After looking for Britt in Centralia on Monday, she reportedly came to the Salem Police Station on her own and was taken into custody.
WAND TV
Coroner identifies man found unresponsive at workplace in Paris
EDGAR COUNTY (WAND)- The Edgar County Coroner has released details on the death of a man who was found unresponsive at his workplace in Paris. According to the coroner, a call came into the Edgar County 911 dispatch center at 4:54 am. Thursday, October 27, from an employee at Cadillac Products Packaging stating a male employee had been found unresponsive on the floor near his work station.
WAND TV
One sent to the hospital after accident on Route 48 crash near Salem Baptist Church
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police report one individual was taken to the hospital after a crash on Illinois Route 48. According to police, District 10 Troopers responded to a two unit motor vehicle crash involving a 2016 Red Chevrolet Pickup truck and a 2006 Yellow International Truck around 7:42 a.m.
Herald & Review
Detective Jason Hesse's body cam video of vehicle ramming
Warning: This video contains graphic language. The Decatur Police detective cries out as he is struck by the force of the impact.
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 47 year old Joshua J. Mohn of Decatur for a Moultrie County FTA warrant for speeding 35mph over speed limit. Joshua posted $250 and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 37 year old Andrea R. Aanes of Effingham for an Effingham County warrant...
