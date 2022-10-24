Read full article on original website
Is Sacagawea Really Buried In Wyoming? Some Doubt It
As a young woman, about 12 years old, Sacagawea and several other children were taken captive and made slaves by a group of Hidatsa Indians. She was made to live in a Hidatsa village near present-day Washburn, North Dakota. At about age 13, she was sold into a non-consensual marriage...
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
cowboystatedaily.com
Arch’s Wyoming Coal Mines Has Great 3rd Quarter But Still Has Plans To Shut Everything Down
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite a strong quarter for its Powder River Basin operations, Arch Resources Inc., which owns the Black Thunder and Coal Creek mines in Campbell County, remains on track for an accelerated shutdown and reclamation of its Wyoming mines. During the company’s...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Hunter Has 5-Minute Stand-Off With Black Bear: “If He Pounces, I’m Done”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Standing in thick timber locked in a stare-down with a huge, irritated black bear perched above him in a tree, Preston Stryker was having the longest five minutes of his life. “For me, it felt like an eternity,” said Stryker, of...
mybighornbasin.com
Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming
Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
oilcity.news
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council’s 78th annual Fall Conference kicks off Nov. 1 in Cody
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council will hold its 78th annual Fall Conference from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3 at the Holiday Inn Cody – Buffalo Bill Village, 1701 Sheridan Ave. in Cody. “The conference will go over successful and ongoing projects, funding opportunities, continuing...
Kearney Hub
Wyoming school chief holds event on 'sexualization of children'; teachers are livid
A woman sitting in the back of the room at the state superintendent’s conference on Tuesday raised her hand and announced to the crowd that she had quit teaching a year ago. “It’s because of this,” the woman said, gesturing to the audience. With just a couple...
oilcity.news
Wyoming celebrates Bat Week
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Oct. 24 through Oct. 31 is Bat Week, an international celebration to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation. Devils Tower National Monument park staff said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that they’ve been studying 11 bat species for several years and that Devils Tower Natural History Association has donated more than $11,000 to support the monument’s bat conservation work in 2022. They said bats are the only flying mammal and they eat their body weight every night in insects, which helps protect crops. Scientists developing navigational aids for the blind have studied how bats use echolocation. Bats also help pollinate fruits.
Remains of Elk Hunter Missing Since 2019 Likely Recovered in Wyoming
On October 16, a group of hunters in Wyoming found a firearm beneath a clump of vegetation. The discovery spurred a search that eventually led investigators to human remains. According to local Wyoming media outlet, the remains are thought to belong to an elk hunter who went missing in the area during a 2019 snowstorm.
county17.com
National Museum of Military Vehicles founder earns Wyoming Economic Development Association award
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Economic Development Association has awarded Dan Starks, founder and chairman of The National Museum of Military Vehicles, its 2022 Innovation Award. Presented annually, the award recognizes an innovative project that significantly impacts a Wyoming community and its citizens. It is intended to recognize participants...
cowboystatedaily.com
With Rail Strike Looming, Wyoming Has The Coal To Ship But Can’t Get Enough Trains
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming coal producers are struggling to get their product out and the possibility of a railroad worker strike is adding anxiety on top of limited rail capacity. Randall Luthi, chief energy advisor for Gov. Mark Gordon, met with executives at Peabody...
county17.com
Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
cowboystatedaily.com
Will Deregulation California-Proof Wyoming Electricity Providers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Minerals, Business, and Economic Development Committee on Thursday discussed a pair of draft bills exploring deregulation models that could help provide more protection for Cowboy State electricity providers. Islands of Deregulation. The first bill would create industrial power zones...
cowboystatedaily.com
Non-Resident Wyoming Hunting Tags Could Get Huge Price Hike
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Prices could rise dramatically for nonresident hunters wanting to get to the front of the line to draw Wyoming big game hunting tags. The cost for some nonresident elk tags could scrape the $2,000 mark under a draft bill forwarded Tuesday...
oilcity.news
Chain law in effect on Teton Pass as pre-Halloween snowstorm arrives in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Snow is falling in areas of western Wyoming, and Chain Law – Level 1 is in effect on Wyoming Highway 22 over Teton Pass, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Western mountains can expect 4–6 inches of snow through Wednesday night, with 1–2 inches...
Wyoming girds for a fight over Green, Little Snake River water
A water fight is brewing in the West, and Wyoming water officials want to prepare for it with a study aimed at parsing and defining the state’s consumption from its Colorado River tributaries. Anticipating a drier future and either voluntary or imposed restrictions, Wyoming should undertake a “conveyance-loss study,”...
wrrnetwork.com
CWC’s Nursing Program is #1 among all colleges in Wyoming
It’s official: Central Wyoming College’s (CWC) nursing program is the best in the state. That’s according to RegisteredNursing.org, an organization that weighs nursing programs using several metrix, including the NCLEX-RN pass rates — the percentage of students who pass the RN licensing exams. CWC blew past the competition, earning a RegisteredNursing.org score of 92.09. The organization noted CWC’s experienced nursing faculty, as well as the quality of the college’s hands-on, team-based, and active learning models.
mybighornbasin.com
SYP: Richard Jones, Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization
Richard Jones, from the group Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization, discussed the adverse effects of marijuana on the individual and society. He also spoke about how there is big money behind the “normalizing” of pot and how insidious it’s become.
Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel
History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
Comments / 0