Hanna, WY

K2 Radio

PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed

The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

Forbes Marks Natrona County as Poorest County in Wyoming

Despite the state’s second biggest city residing within its borders, the median income of Natrona County makes it the “poorest county in Wyoming,” according to an analysis by Forbes magazine. Forbes magazine has compiled several lists determining the poorest, most poverty-stricken counties in each of the 50...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming celebrates Bat Week

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Oct. 24 through Oct. 31 is Bat Week, an international celebration to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation. Devils Tower National Monument park staff said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that they’ve been studying 11 bat species for several years and that Devils Tower Natural History Association has donated more than $11,000 to support the monument’s bat conservation work in 2022. They said bats are the only flying mammal and they eat their body weight every night in insects, which helps protect crops. Scientists developing navigational aids for the blind have studied how bats use echolocation. Bats also help pollinate fruits.
WYOMING STATE
county17.com

Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Will Deregulation California-Proof Wyoming Electricity Providers?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Minerals, Business, and Economic Development Committee on Thursday discussed a pair of draft bills exploring deregulation models that could help provide more protection for Cowboy State electricity providers. Islands of Deregulation. The first bill would create industrial power zones...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Non-Resident Wyoming Hunting Tags Could Get Huge Price Hike

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Prices could rise dramatically for nonresident hunters wanting to get to the front of the line to draw Wyoming big game hunting tags. The cost for some nonresident elk tags could scrape the $2,000 mark under a draft bill forwarded Tuesday...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Wyoming girds for a fight over Green, Little Snake River water

A water fight is brewing in the West, and Wyoming water officials want to prepare for it with a study aimed at parsing and defining the state’s consumption from its Colorado River tributaries. Anticipating a drier future and either voluntary or imposed restrictions, Wyoming should undertake a “conveyance-loss study,”...
WYOMING STATE
wrrnetwork.com

CWC’s Nursing Program is #1 among all colleges in Wyoming

It’s official: Central Wyoming College’s (CWC) nursing program is the best in the state. That’s according to RegisteredNursing.org, an organization that weighs nursing programs using several metrix, including the NCLEX-RN pass rates — the percentage of students who pass the RN licensing exams. CWC blew past the competition, earning a RegisteredNursing.org score of 92.09. The organization noted CWC’s experienced nursing faculty, as well as the quality of the college’s hands-on, team-based, and active learning models.
WYOMING STATE
mybighornbasin.com

SYP: Richard Jones, Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization

Richard Jones, from the group Wyoming Citizens Against Normalization, discussed the adverse effects of marijuana on the individual and society. He also spoke about how there is big money behind the “normalizing” of pot and how insidious it’s become.
WYOMING STATE
K2 Radio

Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel

History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
WYOMING STATE

