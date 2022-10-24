ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson Co. crash

By Robert Cox
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CUcnN_0il9j5Xd00

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Anderson Drive near Walton Drive.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the road and overturned multiple times.

The front seat passenger died from her injuries at the scene while the driver was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Victoria Lynn Medlin of Williamston.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Driver killed, 2 kids injured in Laurens County crash

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after crashing in Laurens County Thursday morning. The driver was heading west on Highway 560 when they crossed over the center line, overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the right of the road, according to troopers. The driver then overturned and hit a tree.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Toddler killed in Pickens County crash

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. on Finley Road near Highway 135, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, 2-year-old Ethan...
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 88 follow-up

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 88 has had a makeover since we last saw it. Also known as Old Greenville Highway, it runs about 17 miles from Easley to Pendleton. We covered the road in Aug. 2021 when it was riddled with potholes. Stanley Childress says the axel...
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies after running off road in Laurens County, SCHP says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina said a driver has died after running off the road in Laurens County late Tuesday night. Troopers said around 11:36 p.m., a driver was heading north on Durban Road when they ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim in head-on crash in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person on Monday evening. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:00 p.m. along SC 296 near Freys Road. According to troopers, the victim was driving along SC 296 when they crossed the...
SPARTANBURG, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy