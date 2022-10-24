ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

6abc

'Unacceptable, hateful, dangerous': Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks

LONDON -- Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement Tuesday. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.
6abc

'The Hair Tales' on Hulu explores Black women's complex relationship with their hair

Black women and their hair have a deeply rooted connection, and Hulu has launched a new docuseries that explores that complex relationship called "The Hair Tales." Executive producer Tracee Ellis Ross interviews celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin about their unique hair journeys, and finding acceptance as well as self-love through their natural curls.
6abc

Rihanna announces new song 'Lift Me Up' for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

The countdown for new Rihanna music has officially begun. On Wednesday, the singer dropped a teaser for her new song, "Lift Me Up," the lead single from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack, on social media. The snippet features Rihanna humming along to the new tune, which will be released Oct. 28.
CBS DFW

'The bird has been freed' – Elon Musk takes over Twitter, fires top executives

SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk closed out the $44 billion deal to acquire San Francisco-based social media giant Twitter Thursday evening and immediately cleaned out the C-suite, firing CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, according to published reports. A few hours later, Musk tweeted, "the bird has been freed," a reference to Twitter's logo.The departures came just hours before a deadline set by a Delaware judge to finalize the deal on Friday. She threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.Although they came quickly, the major personnel moves had been widely expected and almost certainly are the first...

