SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk closed out the $44 billion deal to acquire San Francisco-based social media giant Twitter Thursday evening and immediately cleaned out the C-suite, firing CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, according to published reports. A few hours later, Musk tweeted, "the bird has been freed," a reference to Twitter's logo.The departures came just hours before a deadline set by a Delaware judge to finalize the deal on Friday. She threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.Although they came quickly, the major personnel moves had been widely expected and almost certainly are the first...

32 MINUTES AGO