Here are all the brands and companies that have dropped Kanye West since his anti-Semitic rants
Anti-Semitic views alienate the singer/entrepreneur/provocateur from some of his most important business partners.
Kanye West was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office after the company said he arrived 'unannounced and without invitation'
Kanye West was escorted out of a Skechers corporate office on Wednesday. The company told Insider he arrived "unannounced and without invitation." Ye's net worth has plummeted since he made antisemitic remarks earlier this month. Kanye West, also known as Ye, was escorted out of a Skechers office in Los...
6abc
'Unacceptable, hateful, dangerous': Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over antisemitic remarks
LONDON -- Adidas has ended its partnership with the rapper formerly known as Kanye West over his offensive and antisemitic remarks. "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement Tuesday. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.
The View host Whoopi Goldberg sternly shuts down co-hosts and show guests during awkward moment live on air
THE VIEW'S Whoopi Goldberg has sternly shut down her co-hosts and guests on Wednesday's show during an awkward live moment. Kerry Washington and Emayatzy Corinealdi stopped by to talk about their new show. Kerry and Emayatzy promoted their Hulu show, Reasonable Doubt. The panel asked the actresses questions, and Kerry...
King Charles III ‘Caused a Lot of Damage’ by Not Allowing Prince Harry to Wear His Military Uniform to Queen’s Funeral
Making things worse? King Charles III‘s decision to ban Prince Harry from wearing his military uniform to Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral may have harmed their relationship even more, according to a royal expert. “I think that [reconciliation] might have been the intention, but the king’s decision to initially...
‘RHOBH’: Lisa Rinna May Be Facing the Nastiest Allegation Against Her Yet
‘RHOBH’ ‘bully’ Lisa Rinna is under fire for reported ties to a fake twitter account that has been blasting her co-stars, especially Kathy Hilton.
6abc
'The Hair Tales' on Hulu explores Black women's complex relationship with their hair
Black women and their hair have a deeply rooted connection, and Hulu has launched a new docuseries that explores that complex relationship called "The Hair Tales." Executive producer Tracee Ellis Ross interviews celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae and Marsai Martin about their unique hair journeys, and finding acceptance as well as self-love through their natural curls.
6abc
Rihanna announces new song 'Lift Me Up' for 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
The countdown for new Rihanna music has officially begun. On Wednesday, the singer dropped a teaser for her new song, "Lift Me Up," the lead single from the "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" soundtrack, on social media. The snippet features Rihanna humming along to the new tune, which will be released Oct. 28.
'The bird has been freed' – Elon Musk takes over Twitter, fires top executives
SAN FRANCISCO -- Elon Musk closed out the $44 billion deal to acquire San Francisco-based social media giant Twitter Thursday evening and immediately cleaned out the C-suite, firing CEO Parag Agrawal and CFO Ned Segal, according to published reports. A few hours later, Musk tweeted, "the bird has been freed," a reference to Twitter's logo.The departures came just hours before a deadline set by a Delaware judge to finalize the deal on Friday. She threatened to schedule a trial if no agreement was reached.Although they came quickly, the major personnel moves had been widely expected and almost certainly are the first...
