kswo.com
Jackson County D.A. closes investigation on Co. Commissioner Cargill
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The investigation regarding County Commissioner Alvin Cargill is officially closed after a District Judge found there was not enough evidence to support the filing of criminal charges. The investigation against Cargill began in April, after allegations he used Comanche County equipment and employees to conduct...
kswo.com
Governor Kevin Stitt addresses concerns of rural Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Stitt paid a visit to Cache to meet with local representatives and community members. Many people said this was their first time ever meeting a governor. They said they couldn’t remember the last time anyone in that position had visited Cache. That’s why most...
kswo.com
“Chopped” style event kicks off Altus Wellness Symposium
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A two-day Wellness Symposium kicked off in Altus Wednesday, starting with a special cooking event. Grill Masters from across the area competed in a challenge in the style of the TV show “Chopped.”. Afterward, the event went inside the Altus Community Center, as attendees heard...
newschannel6now.com
Altus PD arrest suspect from Sunday high-speed chase
UPDATE: Altus police have identified the man who led officers on a high-speed chase, which ended in a crash Sunday afternoon. According to the Altus Police Department, officers attempted to stop Ethan Steiner, 21, for an outstanding Caddo County arrest warrant in the 900 block of North Hudson in Altus Sunday.
32-year-old Oklahoma woman killed in crash
Officials say a 32-year-old Oklahoma woman is dead following an accident in Washita County.
